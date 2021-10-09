Yumi's Cells, episode 7: Yumi meets her ex who broke her heart, attempts to show Woong off as her fiance

Yumi's Cells, episode 7, saw Yumi (Kim Go-eun) face a conflict at a reunion. She met her friends from college as one of them wanted to invite everyone to her wedding. Initially, Yumi's friends pitied her as they assumed that she was still single.

In Yumi's Cells' recent episode, Yumi did say that she that had a boyfriend, though it had not been too long since she had begun dating him. However, the other girls did not believe her. In fact, they taunted Yumi for being too proud and told her that it was okay to not have anyone in her life.

Her friends seemed to know about her heartbreak, and how she was cheated on by her ex-boyfriend in college. They believed that she was not over him. Yumi then tried to introduce them to Ku Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun), but one problem occurred.

It turned out that the two of them had never taken a picture together, except for the first picture that the two of them had posted on their social networking sites, earlier on in Yumi's Cells.

Why is Yumi desperate for Woong to attend her friend's wedding in Yumi's Cells?

This made her claims of being in a relationship more suspicious in Yumi's Cells, episode 7. So she told her friends that she would introduce her boyfriend to them at the wedding. She hoped that Woong would be free and desperately wanted to prove herself.

However, it was the appearance of her toxic ex-boyfriend that made Yumi desperate. Just one look at him had her buried anger bursting out of control and she somehow wanted to ensure that she was not in a position to be pitied by him. She wanted to ensure that he met Woong and understood that she was doing much better. However, she had to convince Woong to attend the wedding with her.

It hadn't been too long since Yumi had begun dating Woong, so asking him out to a wedding for formal introductions was awkward. Yumi did it anyway in this episode of Yumi's Cells, and this indicated how frustrated she was with the whole situation.

Initially Woong was uncertain as he was busy with work. However, when Sae-yi tried to convince him to attend the wedding, he seemed convinced. He decided to go for the wedding and fulfill Yumi's wishes. However, Woong is not someone who worried about fashion and that led Yumi to worry about how he would turn out at the wedding, in this episode of Yumi's Cells.

While Woong did not wear shorts and a t-shirt like he did for their date earlier in Yumi's Cells, he did not turn up in a suit either. When Woong mentioned that he forgot to shave and that he had not washed his hair, Yumi realized that her boyfriend may not make the best impression if compared with. Her ex-boyfriend.

Yumi also believed that her ex-boyfriend would attempt to relive past memories and maybe even ask her out again. She wanted a chance to turn him down hard. She had prepared for the moment carefully, but what she hadn't expected was to hear her ex tell her that he was going to get married to the woman that he had cheated on Yumi with.

That particular instance in Yumi's Cells stunned her speechless for a moment. It seemed as if her ex-boyfriend's intentions were to shock her and derive pleasure out of the same. Yumi, in an emotional state of mind, decided to lie and said that she also planned to get married the following year. She got overrun by her emotions and didn't think of the consequences.

But then, Woong arrived for the wedding at this unfortunate moment in Yumi's Cells, and heard Yumi's conversation. This scared Yumi. She believed that Woong might get mad at her for spinning.a tale of marriage to her friends. Instead, she was surprised when Woong played along with her lie.

However, there is something about marriage that will bring about a conflict in Woong and Yumi's relationship. The desire for marriage is something that was deeply buried within Woong's mind in the K-Drama, and Yumi's love cell had seen this when she had traveled through the wormhole. The question raised in Yumi's Cells, episode 7, is whether the two can stay together at the end of it.

