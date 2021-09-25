Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Go Eun could be roped in for tVn's Little Women

Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Go Eun are reported to be two of the female leads in tVn's upcoming K-drama Little Women.

Several industry insiders have reported, on September 24, that Suspicious Partner's Nam Ji Hyun, and King: The Eternal Monarch's Kim Go Eun will be joining the cast of the show, which some have speculated might be an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's American classic.

Is Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Go Eun's Little Women a remake?

According to the description of the K-Drama, Little Women will follow the lives of three sisters, and their relationship with the world around them. While Kim Go Eun and Nam Ji Hyun will play the oldest and the middle sister respectively, the role of the youngest sister is still up for grabs and has not been confirmed.

In response to the reports, agencies representing both the actors have issued statements.

Kim Go Eun's agency reportedly confirmed the offer, stating:

“Kim Go Eun has received a casting offer for ‘Little Women,’ and it is a project she is considering.”

Nam Ji Hyun's agency SOOP also gave its confirmation of the news, saying,

“She is positively reviewing [the offer].”

The novel Little Women is an American classic. Louisa May Alcott's iconic coming of age novel has seen several cinematic and television adaptations over the years. While the original has four sisters instead of three, both appear to follow similar trajectories. The most recent adaptation of the novel was directed by Greta Gerwig, and starred Saorise Ronan, Emma Watson, and Florence Pugh as some of the leads.

Surprisingly, a K-Drama adaptation of the novel already exists. Little Women, released in 2004, followed the lives of four sisters, as they went from young girls to adults. This version starred Lee Yoon Mi, Oh Dae Gyu, and Kim Ho Jin as the leads.

This most recent version, starring Kim Go Eun and Nam Ji Hyun, will be directed by Kim Hee Won PD, who created K-dramas like Money Flower, The Crowned Clown, and the extremely popular Vincenzo. The scriptwriter of the show also has an impressive oeuvre, having written Mother, and the critically acclaimed film The Handmaiden.

Viewers of K-dramas have expressed their excitement at getting to watch a Korean version of the immensely popular tale. However, many people have expressed doubt as to whether it will follow the actual story closely.

Waiting for Sso ☎️✿🐣 @dedicatedfangr7 'Little Women' by Louisa May Alcott is one of my favorite coming-of-age period books 📙💓 and I think that after reading the initial plot of the upcoming kdrama with the same name and with only 3 sisters as the heroines, I believe that it's not the korean adaptation of the novel. 'Little Women' by Louisa May Alcott is one of my favorite coming-of-age period books 📙💓 and I think that after reading the initial plot of the upcoming kdrama with the same name and with only 3 sisters as the heroines, I believe that it's not the korean adaptation of the novel.

jane @beingjanee_ secret hope for the little women kdrama is that it ends up being at least an indirect adaptation and kim heewon gets to go back to sageuk with a solid screenwriter and kim go eun is the headstrong eldest daughter who moonlights as a writer secret hope for the little women kdrama is that it ends up being at least an indirect adaptation and kim heewon gets to go back to sageuk with a solid screenwriter and kim go eun is the headstrong eldest daughter who moonlights as a writer

Kim Go Eun is currently on screen in tVn's ongoing show, Yumi's Cell, where she plays the eponymous Yumi. Nam Ji Hyun's last appearance was in the webseries The Witch's Diner.

Little Women will be produced by Studio Dragon and filming is expected to start within this year. The broadcast is scheduled for the first half of 2022.

