What is Kim Go Eun's net worth? Korean actress donates over $44K to children's hospital

South Korean actress Kim Go Eun has joined a growing list of celebrities to make a donation, marking Children's Day in Korea. The "Cheese in the Trap" actress recently made a donation to Seoul National University Children's Hospital.

According to Soompi, Kim made a donation of 50 million won (approximately $44,483) to the hospital. The donation will be used to support low-income children and adolescents who cannot afford treatment due to financial reasons.

Kim expressed deep sympathy over the pain of sick children and their families and wanted to help them directly. The "Tune in for Love" actress said in a press statement regarding the donation:

"I wish these children can go to school and meet their friends as soon as possible. I hope my small donation will be of some help, and I want to continue to give material and emotional support to them."

This is not the first time Kim has made a large donation to those in need. Last year, Kim donated 100 million won (approximately $82,640) to a Korean NGO, Good Neighbors, to provide 40,000 masks for low-income families in South Korea during the coronavirus pandemic.

What is Kim Go Eun's net worth?

Kim is a popular actress who rose to fame following her role in the 2016 drama, "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," which also starred Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na. The show helped make Kim a household name following her role as Ji Eun Tak.

For the role, Kim won the Best Couple Award at the Drama Fever Awards with Gong and was nominated for Best Actress at the Baeksang Awards.

Following her success, Kim played roles in several films such as "Hit-and-Run Squad" and "Sunset in My Hometown." Her next big role came with "The King: Eternal Monarch," which also starred Lee Min Ho and Woo Do Hwan.

While Kim's major source of income comes from movies and Korean dramas, her popularity led to her being named as an ambassador for Chanel in South Korea, selected as one of the seven faces during a 2020 campaign. Her net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

What is Kim Go Eun's next project?

Following her roles in "The King: Eternal Monarch" and the movie "Untact" in 2020, Kim has taken a small break. However, the actress is set to resume work with "Yumi's Cells," a drama that will premiere later this year.

"Yumi's Cells" is a drama adapted from the webtoon of the same name and will also feature Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi, Park Ji Hyun, and Choi Min Ho.