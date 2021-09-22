Yumi's Cells episode 1: Kim Go-eun has a crush on junior employee Minho, struggles with her feelings

Yumi's Cells, the latest K-Drama on tvN, is based on webcomics of the same name written by Lee Dong-gun. Yumi's Cells episode 1 sees lead actress Kim Go-eun portray the role of Yu-mi in the show. The role of her junior at work, Ugi, is portrayed by Minho.

The show introduced Yu-mi as a dedicated employee in an accounts team. She did nothing but work for three years and that had led to her recent promotion too. What makes Yumi's Cells extremely interesting is the portrayal of the cells that live in her.

It is similar to Inside Out, where all human behaviors have been portrayed as animated characters. Emotion, love, anxiety, hunger are some of the featured characteristics in the show. Each of these is portrayed by an animated character, who is set in a world of their own.

At the moment, though, a very important cell is absent from Yu-mi's world.

This is none other than love. Three years ago, according to Yumi's Reality cell, her heart was broken. The man that she was dating then had dumped her without giving her a concrete reason. This heartbreak had caused Yu-mi to drown her misery in tears.

However, along with her misery, Yu-mi also drowned in her Love cell, after which it had disappeared. In Love cell's absence, Yu-mi's life was taken over by her Reason cell.

But that was only until Minho's character Ugi appeared in her life in Yumi's Cells episode 1.

Who is Ugi in Yumi's Cells episode 1?

Ugi is a junior of Yu-mi at her office and he was introduced as her crush in Yumi's Cells episode 1. He worked in the sales department and Yu-mi's interest in him is what might have kept her Love cell alive. The Love cell might not be healthy, but she is hanging in there.

Yu-mi tried her best in Yumi's Cells episode 1 to keep her interest in him hidden. As a result of her Anxiety cell, she was always on the lookout to ensure that strange gossip was not being spread about her. Ugi is five years younger than Yu-mi, and she didn't want to become the topic of discussion in her office gossip session.

So despite another younger colleague of Yu-mi and Ugi hitting on the latter, she is unable to confess her interest in her junior. It wasn't until the very end of Yumi's Cells episode 1 that she confessed the truth to Ugi.

Until then, she is repeatedly taunted by her colleague Ruby in Yumi's Cells episode 1. It is also the same colleague who had tried to go on a date with Ugi alone and failed. Ruby had wanted to go to a flower festival in Ilsan with Ugi, but he also invited Yu-mi along.

Initially, she was unsure. However, as Ruby continued to use Yu-mi's silence to her advantage, her Love cell could no longer take it. She did not just wake up, but had also planned the perfect revenge. The Love cell gave Yu-mi the strength to confess her interest in Ugi in Yumi's Cells episode 1 and that was how she had managed to ask him out for the flower festival.

Will he say yes in the upcoming episode?

