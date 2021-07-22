Got7's Jinyoung added to the cast of "Yumi's Cells," co-starring with SHINee's Minho and more

Park Jinyoung of Got7 was recently announced to be joining the cast of the upcoming K-Drama series "Yumi's Cells," and fans could not be more excited.

Jinyoung began his acting career much before his debut as a member of Got7. In 2011, he starred in "Dream High 2." The year after that, he debuted alongside Got7 member Jay B as a duo project group named "JJ Project." In 2014, he finally made his official debut in a K-pop group as a vocalist for Got7.

The singer will be co-starring alongside other prominent actors such as SHINee's Choi Minho, Kim Go Eun (most prominently known for her role in "Goblin"), and Ahn Bo Hyun (of "Itaewon Class" fame).

Fans react to Park Jinyoung bagging a role for "Yumi's Cells"

Jinyoung will be playing the role of Yoo Bobby, an office worker at the same company as the main character, Yumi.

The show (based on a Webtoon of the same name) tells the tale of Kim Yumi, who has shut down emotionally regarding romantic relationships after a failed one left her in a coma due to the shock. The story centers around her "brain cells," which control her thoughts and actions; as her "love-cell" is out of commission after her horrid breakup, the rest of the cells attempt to wake it from its coma.

The show is under tvN, which's known for its hit shows like "Hospital Playlist," "Reply 1988," "Prison Playbook," and "It's Okay to Not Be Okay."

After the news was confirmed, fans of Got7 and Park Jinyoung himself swarmed online circles to express their excitement for him.

Is there anything this man can't do He's insane for this 🤷🏻‍♀️😳#Jinyoung #진영 #GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official pic.twitter.com/kUKk9tdlOD — PJYoung (@RoobikaaR) July 22, 2021

tvn making sure jinyoung aint signing anything but their dramas contracts pic.twitter.com/8c0yqzlHUd — . (@daisyIisa) July 22, 2021

No but TVN is so smart to confirm Jinyoung’s role in Yumi Cells rn because after episode 4 of Devil Judge knetz have been going crazy over him so seeing him bagging another role is gonna keep them hooked to him — trisha: ⚖️ (@jinyoungverse) July 22, 2021

Jinyoung just finished filming for The Devil Judge and he's already filming for Yumi's Cells. Jinyoung, you're working so hard, please take care... so glad he's able to pursue all these opportunities 🥺 — 🌏⚖️ (@sevendless) July 22, 2021

manifesting a jinyoung and go eun ost i am PRAYING pic.twitter.com/bHsKZ0ZVbJ — soph(ia) (@jnyoungspianist) July 22, 2021

hope they will include this in the drama. yumi’s ig updates when they were dating. i would love to see jinyoung ang kimgoeun to re-enact this picture😉#YumisCells pic.twitter.com/KyQQ6Q37WL — 🌷 (@ggoneblessed) July 22, 2021

So Hi 5 + Yumi's Cells 1 then after Hi 5 finished Yumi's Cells 2...?

Park Jinyoung works hard🙂..... — #💚🍑 (@levvyy287_) July 22, 2021

Jinyoung confirmed as Yoo Babi and already did his first filming? Omg. Yumi's Cells is moving too fast, I see. 😊 — ★ (@misskimgoeun) July 22, 2021

OMG!! Jinyoung officially joined in Yumi Cells as Yoo Babi 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/NvwozG0Q73 — PJYoung (@RoobikaaR) July 22, 2021

I was gone for 2 hours because i had a zoom for school and suddenlt i see news about jinyoung in yumi's cells, and his IG STORY?! OMG. PARK JINYOUNG! YOU ARE MAKING ME SO EXCITED!!! — SAM | 🎀⚖️🌼 (@pjypeach94) July 22, 2021

jinyoung barely finished filming the devil judge and is already starting to film yumi’s cells :( hope he’s staying healthy and taking care of himself — tamara (@supgot7_) July 22, 2021

devil judge still airing, yacha releasing soon, and now filming for yumi’s cells and high five jinyoung pls get lots of rest too — lia ⚖️ (@pjypost) July 22, 2021

Jinyoung's character name "Babi" or "Bobby" (written either way) trended in Malaysia, with fans joking around as "Babi" is the Malaysian word for "pig."

pls- i was wondering why babi is trending in msia...😭 it's actually about jinyoung's new drama 💀 pic.twitter.com/T0bKeZ5ANZ — sweet_lol_a_bye (@not_cishet) July 22, 2021

if jinyoung knew the meaning of babi pic.twitter.com/HVV1aYEUtz — •··🧘🏻‍♂️··• (@markielordd) July 22, 2021

babi is trending in malaysia thanks to jinyoung pic.twitter.com/JLX2vvc5Du — 극한데뷔 야생돌 4호 투표해주세요 (@ManlyJiHun) July 22, 2021

your babi my babi pic.twitter.com/xsuvkra61I — aley missing san 彡 atsd 📌 (@chsanity) July 22, 2021

your my

handsome handsome

mr. babi YOO BABI pic.twitter.com/ynHMg7rmss — 𝑑𝑒𝑒𝑛𝑎𐂂 | ⓠ-ʸᵘᵗᵃ🍀 (@_sunwo0young) July 22, 2021

"The Devil Judge," another drama that Jinyoung has featured in, is currently airing. He will also be starring in "High Five," a movie directed by Kang Hyung Chul. He is also contracted to film for the second season of "Yumi's Cells."

Fans hope the busy idol receives a healthy amount of rest in between his schedules.

Edited by Srijan Sen