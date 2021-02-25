Emma Watson has reportedly retired from acting and Twitter is having a meltdown

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson has retired from acting according to swirling rumors online. This has left the fans of the actress in absolute shambles.
The news of her retirement surfaced online after websites such as New Zealand Herald, Independent, and Capital FM reported similar stories about her retirement. The primary reason that's been making the news is that she wanted to spend more time with her fiance Leo Robinton
Emma Watson's publicist has reportedly informed tabloids that her career is “dormant” and she “is not taking on new commitments."
Her last on-screen appearance was in Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel "Little Women."
Another reason that prompted her decision to step away from acting, according to Capital FM, was her whopping net worth, believed to be around $80 million.
Did Emma Watson quit acting? Twitter reacts to The Daily Mail's rumors of her retirement
"Emma has gone underground . She is settling down with Leo. They're laying low, maybe she wants a family"
This was a quote from The Daily Mail.
She is making a fortune selling legal cannabis in LA and is secretly living an idyllic life in Ibiza, according to the report.
Emma Watson shot into limelight after portraying the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series.
Since then, the 30-year-old actress has evolved into one of the most successful young actresses of her generation. Her filmography includes: My Week with Marilyn, The Perks of being a Wallflower, and Beauty and The Beast.
The news of her reported retirement led to an avalanche of emotions online. Distraught fans took to Twitter to express themselves through a myriad of emotions, which ranged from shock to complete denial.
Here are some of the responses to the news on Twitter:
Twitter users are clearly convinced that Emma Watson has retired from acting.
She could just be taking an extended break. The actress is yet to issue an official statement.