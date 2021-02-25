Emma Watson has reportedly retired from acting and Twitter is having a meltdown

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson has retired from acting according to swirling rumors online. This has left the fans of the actress in absolute shambles.

The news of her retirement surfaced online after websites such as New Zealand Herald, Independent, and Capital FM reported similar stories about her retirement. The primary reason that's been making the news is that she wanted to spend more time with her fiance Leo Robinton

Emma Watson retiring is not something I was prepared for 😳 https://t.co/vFQeITLGdj — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) February 25, 2021

Emma Watson's publicist has reportedly informed tabloids that her career is “dormant” and she “is not taking on new commitments."

Her last on-screen appearance was in Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel "Little Women."

emma watson’s first and last role.

hermione granger in harry potter and the philosopher’s stone (2001) & meg march in little women (2019). pic.twitter.com/VwNffsXdxT — courtney (@infamousmargot) February 25, 2021

Another reason that prompted her decision to step away from acting, according to Capital FM, was her whopping net worth, believed to be around $80 million.

Did Emma Watson quit acting? Twitter reacts to The Daily Mail's rumors of her retirement

"Emma has gone underground . She is settling down with Leo. They're laying low, maybe she wants a family"

Advertisement

This was a quote from The Daily Mail.

She is making a fortune selling legal cannabis in LA and is secretly living an idyllic life in Ibiza, according to the report.

Emma Watson shot into limelight after portraying the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series.

Since then, the 30-year-old actress has evolved into one of the most successful young actresses of her generation. Her filmography includes: My Week with Marilyn, The Perks of being a Wallflower, and Beauty and The Beast.

The news of her reported retirement led to an avalanche of emotions online. Distraught fans took to Twitter to express themselves through a myriad of emotions, which ranged from shock to complete denial.

Here are some of the responses to the news on Twitter:

Me: *sees Emma Watson Trending*

It's about her retiring pic.twitter.com/chjKpTH6Qk — Sidharth Rao (@S_S_R_717) February 25, 2021

emma watson is retiring. we didn't appreciate her career enough 💔 pic.twitter.com/VwkeHkTNh2 — fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️🦇 (@hpspideywayne) February 25, 2021

proud of you thanks for everything you do, you're amazing..



emma watson pic.twitter.com/qAOqdyagB2 — melll (@amourtentiea) February 25, 2021

Advertisement

We hear that Emma Watson is retiring from acting. Incredible actress, such a bright and wonderful woman. We wish you all the best Emma! pic.twitter.com/gozmBKRMCc — LS UPDATED (@LSupdated) February 25, 2021

i thought emma watson was trending for something bad but now im just sad pic.twitter.com/eHRSkOWoUo — rowan ☆ (@ibukiplier) February 25, 2021

I am actually crying, once I tell my mom that Emma Watson is retiring she will cry for hours 😭 a moment of silence pic.twitter.com/NKkVWqyLj6 — Ju🤍 (@sgomezbyme) February 25, 2021

“emma watson is retiring” pic.twitter.com/bzyupEmWDg — ananda ‎⧗ sm3 era (@whiiteflwrs) February 25, 2021

Advertisement

no YOU live in a society, I live in emma watson’s cinematic universe. pic.twitter.com/Tos38Ydewl — hayden ! (@iFckHrry) February 25, 2021

WDYM EMMA WATSON IS RETIRING pic.twitter.com/QOB5NniP9A — yanis 🍁| its m0re (@Yani_Marmolejos) February 25, 2021

what do you mean Emma Watson is retiring??!!!



pic.twitter.com/nN17oFP2g0 — emmanuel is in WandaVision mode (@__lemmanuel__) February 25, 2021

Emma Watson retiring is something very personal to me. No I will not be getting over this pic.twitter.com/1DKfYZZGNo — I like book boys (@Iambarelyahuman) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

emma watson retiring this is a devastation pic.twitter.com/4kjrnFGlBh — luca pinned (@tlicaris) February 25, 2021

EMMA WATSON IS RETIRING WHAT DONT TALK TO ME PLEASE pic.twitter.com/VhzgKHg5VY — ً taya (@outerspaceharry) February 25, 2021

IS EMMA WATSON ACTUALLY RETIRING ??? pic.twitter.com/ocPtHUjd09 — kylie (@R4DCLlFFE) February 24, 2021

Heard Emma watson is retiring. Why ???? pic.twitter.com/z7ofXlIZbq — Someone (@ashaluhu) February 25, 2021

Advertisement

EMMA WATSON IS RETIRING ?? NO ONE TALK TO ME pic.twitter.com/qp1JDfPIsi — f. -ARI DAY (@mirrorsbcll) February 25, 2021

not emma watson retiring from acting,,, i hate it here pic.twitter.com/8xVAsE7g3r — SAMARA (she/her) (@wtftragedyy) February 25, 2021

Twitter users are clearly convinced that Emma Watson has retired from acting.

Advertisement

She could just be taking an extended break. The actress is yet to issue an official statement.