Yumi’s Cells, episode 2: Ahn Bo-hyun introduced as Woong, the terrible date that Emotion cell wants to dump instantly

Yumi’s Cells, episode 2, made a shocking revelation about the man that Yumi had had a crush on. The junior at Yumi's workplace agreed to go out with Yumi alone. When she had asked him out to the flower festival despite knowing that the two of them would be alone, he said yes.

So Yumi had assumed that he was indeed interested in her. However, Ugi (Minho), the junior in question, seemed to have other ideas altogether in Yumi's Cells, episode 2.

He was sincere when he had said that Yumi was a lovely senior, however, his interest in her was not romantic. In fact, he was not interested in women at all.

Why was Yumi heartbroken after her date with Ugi in Yumi’s Cells, episode 2?

Ugi's interest was in men and he came out to Yumi regarding the same in Yumi’s Cells, episode 2. Instead, Ugi wanted to set Yumi up on a date with his friend. Of course, this question broke Yumi's heart and there was another flood.

This time in the K-Drama, however, Love's cell was not injured. Instead she and the True Feelings cell were washed away and onto the shore of a deserted island in Yumi’s Cells, episode 2. Love's cell also began to feel useless and decided that she was of no use to Yumi and has hence decided to stay on the island.

She didn't make any effort to find a way out of the island either in Yumi's Cells, episode 2. At this time, Yumi agreed to go on the blind date set up by Ugi since she didn't want to disappoint him.

The trouble now is that Yumi's expression lever is broken and she was unable to react appropriately. So the cells inside Yumi decided to use an automaton.

This helped her, but very little. Coincidentally, Woong, the man who Ugi set up with his senior in Yumi’s Cells, episode 2, is similar to Yumi. Ugi was right when he had said that the two of them would be great together. However, because of other problems, the first impression of Woong was not too great.

Why did Woong mess up his first date with Yumi in Yumi’s Cells, episode 2?

This man was so taken with Yumi the first time he met her that his brain drew a blank. According to the cells in his body in Yumi’s Cells, episode 2, this hadn't happened since the time in high school when he had to sit for his CSAT.

So all that he could do was stare at her with a blank expression on his face in Yumi’s Cells, episode 2. His cells, who are yet to be introduced in the show, realized that he had fallen for this woman, but were unable to do anything to aid him.

At the time, Woong's humor cell appeared to the rescue, but his jokes were terrible. Yumi's reactions were controlled by an automaton, so she appeared to find his jokes funny. The other cells in Yumi were not too happy with Woong in Yumi’s Cells, episode 2.

With his shorts, flip flops and hairstyle, they assumed that he had not put any effort into getting ready for the date.

They considered this insincere and wanted to get the date over with. They didn't want Yumi's behavior to affect Ugi's relationship with his friend in Yumi’s Cells, episode 2.

So they put up with the weird guy in Yumi’s Cells, episode 2. How long before they figure out that Woong is, in fact, an interesting man?

