Yumi’s Cells, episode 12: Woong is intimidated by Yoo Bobby, is he really a rival?

Yumi’s Cells, episode 12 saw Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun) unintentionally reject Yumi’s (Kim Go Eun) marriage proposal, hurting her in the process. He had not intended to reject her outright, but just wanted to explain that he was not in a position to think about tying the knot.

He struggled to keep his gaming company above water, and even had to sell his officetel to fund the establishment. That was the reason why he had even moved in Yumi’s apartment. Surprisingly, both fit into each other’s life a little too well.

This comfortable sharing of space is what pushed Yumi to wish for marriage. She acted out on her cells' wishes by asking Woong if he was interested in marrying her on his birthday. Woong was taken aback, and had no answer for her.

Why did Woong feel uncomfortable around Yoo Bobby in Yumi’s Cells, episode 12?

Just when Woong stopped feeling awkward around Yumi in Yumi's Cells, episode 12, he met her manager Yoo Bobby (Jinyoung). Before the unintentional get-together with Bobby, Woong, Ruby and Ugi (Minho), Yumi had seen her manager get dumped by his girlfriend.

Woong sat down next to his close friend Ugi, on the other side of Yumi and Bobby in Yumi’s Cells, episode 12. So for the most part, he was unable to hear in on their conversation. His girlfriend and her boss spoke about how the latter was dumped. However, Woong was uncomfortable around Bobby.

While he did not express any resentment from the very beginning, the emotion had taken root in him in Yumi’s Cells, episode 12 and could very well serve as a problem in the future.

Yumi’s Cells, episode 12: Does Yoo Bobby like Yumi?

Yoo Bobby revealed to his colleagues that following his breakup, he became interested in someone at work. He also revealed that the person’s name had the sound of "U," leading many to believe that he spoke of Yumi.

The marketing team had their suspicions because Bobby had recommended Yumi’s transfer to his team.

When Yumi heard about this in Yumi’s Cells, episode 12, she thought back to the people that Bobby met after his break up and realized that Ruby could be a potential crush. She also noticed Bobby’s bond with Ruby was friendly and assumed that they made a cute couple. However, when another colleague asked him if his crush had the letter B in her name, he denied.

So is it really Yumi, or will Bobby surprise viewers the same way that Ugi did? Ugi had come out to Yumi during a lunch date. He did not reveal who his crush was but indicated that the man was working in their office.

Considering Ugi also met Bobby at the gathering in Yumi’s Cells, episode 12 after his break up, it would be refreshing if the two were to end up dating.

Especially after the hints that Bobby dropped about his failed relationship, he could be in the closet about his sexuality. If not, he is definitely a rival that Woong must be careful of.

