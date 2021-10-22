Yumi’s Cells episode 11 preview: Yumi and Woong will move in together, but another secret might bring a rift

Yumi’s Cells, episode 11, will see Yumi (Kim Go-eun) and Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun) take another step forward in their relationship. In the previous episode, the former managed to clear up her stance about Sae-yi — Woong’s colleague and crush. She also managed to show why Sae-yi was problematic to Woong.

He had always known it but hadn’t taken a step into making himself clear. Sae-yi had told herself that if she ever got married, it would be to Woong. She liked him but kept him hanging when he had shown interest.

In the process, she made him feel as if he was her backup option. Sae-yi reached out to him when she had no one else, and every time he began to date someone, she showed interest in him again. Every time Sae-yi attempted to get intimate with him, Woong developed a technique to avoid her. This was his way of giving her the cold shoulder.

Yumi’s Cells, episode 11 promo hints at new problem in Yumi and Woong’s relationship

However, none of this helped when Yumi was upstaged by Sae-yi all the time. Woong was able to understand the problem after a few obstacles, and he sorted it all out. Hence, Sae-yi is left behind in Yumi’s Cells, episode 11.

Yumi’s Cells, episode 11 promo is out and it revealed many interesting details about Yumi and Woong’s relationship. For starters, Woong hid something important from Yumi again.

The promo of Yumi’s Cells, episode 11 began with Yumi’s complaint to Woong about how he always keeps important things to herself. She felt that she was always kept out of the loop from his life. If things continue in the same fashion, their relationship will come to an end; and on tragic terms at that.

The promo also hinted that Woong would take it really hard if he were to break things off with Yumi. A hint of the same was shown in the promo of Yumi’s Cells, episode 11 when the cell village experienced heavy snowfall. Yumi will also be unhappy with misunderstandings between the two of them as she was seen eating spicy tteokbukki to release stress.

However, things did seem to get better as the promo of Yumi’s Cells, episode 11 also showed that the two of them moved in together. Woong had moved into Yumi’s apartment and things seemed to be just fine. In fact, the two of them even had meals together at Yumi’s home. This does give audiences hope that their relationship is not headed towards the end, but that they are just beginning.

However, Yumi begins to wonder if Woong is also thinking about marriage. When Sae-yi had addressed marriage, he had said that he was not interested in marrying anyone. So this obstacle could be a bigger one than that of Sae-yi’s interference in their relationship.

The question now is whether they can move beyond that. Then there is also the question about GOT7 Jinyoung’s role in the show. He plays the role of Bobby Yoo, Yumi’s colleague in Yumi’s Cells, episode 11. So far, he played the role of an agony aunt, or a fellow individual experiencing the same kind of romantic struggles that Yumi did as well.

