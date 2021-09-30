GOT7's Mark Tuan responds hilariously to rumors of dating BLACKPINK's Rose

Trust GOT7’s Mark Tuan to slam K-pop stans spreading dating rumors with BLACKPINK’s Rosé. On September 29, Mark uploaded a one-line tweet shutting the widespread dating rumors once and for all.

Two of the biggest idols attending the Paris Fashion Week can be a coincidence, proved GOT7’s rapper. Rather than let the agencies talk, he took it upon himself to clear up the speculation.

GOT7’s Mark Tuan shuts down fans spreading dating rumors with BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Dating rumors spreading with “connecting evidence” are pretty common in the K-pop land. Similarly, GOT7’s rapper Mark Tuan and BLACKPINK’s Rosé were theorized to be dating based on them being at the Paris Fashion Week at the same time.

Mark slammed everyone by uploading a straightforward tweet saying,

“Yall too funny… stop now. (clown emoji)”

GOT7 Mark Tuan's tweet denying dating rumors with BLACKPINK's Rosé (Image via Koreaboo)

However, he soon deleted the tweet. While it may seem vague, the clown emoji is used by K-pop stans to call out/label ‘delulu,’ delusional fans who have weird, far-off beliefs from reality. Fans understood what the idol was trying to say and soon defended both Mark and Rosé.

Netizens started speculating if GOT7’s Mark and BLACKPINK’s Rosé were dating through their social media posts.

t.🍂 @sxirentaee Guys have you all heard about the rumors that BLACKPINK Jisoo and GOT7 Mark is Dating? What do you all think? I just wanna ask.😅 Guys have you all heard about the rumors that BLACKPINK Jisoo and GOT7 Mark is Dating? What do you all think? I just wanna ask.😅 https://t.co/89s4xpFdyb

This “evidence” consisted of fans connecting Jisoo’s Eiffel Tower post with Rosé to Mark’s post of the same. Jisoo uploaded a closeup, comfy selfie with Rosé captioning it, “Date.” Meanwhile, Mark uploaded a full-frame image of him with a closeup of the Tower, captioning it, “Eiffel for you.”

Earlier in 2021, they connected other Instagram posts and sparked a dating rumor. Rosé uploaded photos of her enjoying the snow with the caption, “Baby, it’s cold outside (ice emoji).”

Whereas Mark uploaded a few photos all covered up saying, “Not cold at all… #coldashell”.

Since the rumors have come to light again, fans are camping on Mark and Rosé’s Instagram accounts.

A netizen commented on Mark’s snow post saying,

“you created hints yourself. You better stop right now🙂 It's easy to understand right ? Just stop being ridiculous like "you all so funny stop now" :) and plz dont act like you’re the victim. The clown, it’s you 🤡”

Some fans claim that they’re definitely secretly dating, while others are flooding the comments section with positivity.

Whatever the case is, what both Mark Tuan and Rosé need right now, more than an agency denying or confirming the news, is the privacy of their personal lives.

