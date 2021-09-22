Bambam elicits laughter from GOT7 fans after his creative birthday wishes for Jinyoung

Fans of GOT7 are ecstatic after checking out Bambam's latest antics, with many describing it as a classic Bambam-like thing to do.
GOT7 Bambam brought in the laughter at full-force after attempting to wish his fellow band member Jinyoung the most hilarious way possible after the latter officially turned 27.
GOT7 Jinyoung turns 27, Bambam wishes him through creative memes
The members of GOT7 are known for their chaotic good energy, which inadvertently attracted fans of the same alignment.
Today, on September 22, 2021, GOT7 Jinyoung celebrates his 27th birthday. He was born in 1994 and is a native of Changwon, South Gyeongsang in South Korea.
Jinyoung is currently signed to BH Entertainment but is still a member of GOT7, much like the rest of the members who are all a part of different entertainment labels.
Bambam, another member of GOT7 is currently signed to ABYSS Company which is home to famous K-pop idol Sunmi.
Despite the members of the K-pop group being a part rather than under one label, they still hold the comradery-ship they had in the past. Bambam especially demonstrated this in the unique way that he always did on the GOT7 members' birthdays.
The rapper is known for going all out when it comes to wishing the GOT7 boys on their special day, and Jinyoung's birthday was no different. The 24-year-old idol posted a series of unique images on his Instagram story and Twitter account.
Fans were not surprised in the least, encouraging Bambam to post more and laughing at the idol's hilarious antics.
Many brought up the past edits, stating that GOT7 Yugyeom was next on the idol's hit-list for funny birthday wishes.
Fans began to upload their memes of Bambam and the entire situation, showcasing their fun and upbeat energy through Twitter.
Along with it being Jinyoung's birthday, today was a special day for GOT7 fans as many of the members had scheduled activities with each other today. Fans reveled in the amount of GOT7 content they received.
As the members of GOT7 are currently focusing on their solo careers, even the tiniest interactions warm the hearts of fans.
As the exciting day comes to an end, one may wonder what the GOT7 members have cooked up for Bambam's birthday, which happened earlier this year on May 2.
Next up on the idol's list is GOT7's Yugyeom, who celebrates his birthday on November 17. Seeing as how Yugyeom is the youngest of the group, GOT7 fans know that Bambam won't be holding back on the memes for his day.
