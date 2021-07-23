GOT7 JB's first solo album: Release date, where to stream, song list, and everything to know about the idol's first EP since joining H1GHR MUSIC

GOT7 JB, aka Jaebeom, has confirmed the release of his first solo album.

GOT7 JB, who is also the leader of the idol group, was the second member to sign a contract with H1GHR MUSIC founded by Korean-American artist Jay Park.

The first member to sign a contract with Jay Park's other hip-hop label, AOMG, was Yugyeom. Since GOT7 JB signed with his new agency, he has released his first single as a solo artist titled Switch It Up.

This song produced by Cha Cha Malone also featured Sokodomo. This single is also one of the tracks featured in the upcoming album that GOT7 JB will release.

Release date of GOT7 JB mini-album

The album's title has not been officially revealed, but its release date has been confirmed as August 26, 2021.

Song list of GOT7 JB's upcoming mini-album

The mini-album will consist of seven tracks, which will include Switch It Up. JB will work with diverse music styles from different music genres. He will also work with different artists who will be featured on the album.

Through this mini-album, GOT7 JB hoped to show a side of himself that the fans had not seen before.

Where can fans listen to GOT7 JB's songs from his mini-album?

The songs will be available to stream online. In addition, it was confirmed that there would be physical sales of the album as well. GOT7 JB will promote his album through online events for both his domestic and international fans.

What is the status of GOT7 JB's group?

All members of GOT7 departed from JYP Entertainment in January, and each of them signed up with agencies that aligned with their solo career vision. However, the band did not disband like the others that went through contract renewal.

"GOT7 will continue, and nothing has changed," said one of the GOT7 members Jackson Wang to Harper's Bazaar. Fans were extremely worried, but Jackson, who moved to the US following his departure from JYP Entertainment, confirmed that he and the other members of the band are together for the foreseeable future.

He said, "Before I had to do solo activities, team activities, and company management in 24 hours, but now, I just have a bit more leeway."

Jackson was also excited that he would finally be able to release a solo album in Korea. This was something that he had been unable to do while he was with JYP Entertainment. He said, "Finally, I’ll release an album in Korea this year. I want to do it well. It was in Korea that I started my career as a singer."

Which agency did GOT7 JB's bandmates join?

Jinyoung joined BH Entertainment, where the star will pursue his interest in acting and singing. He plays the role of Ga-on in The Devil Judge that is on air at the moment. On July 22, it was also revealed that he was cast in Yumi's Cells.

Rapper BamBam joined the Abyss Company. Youngjae, who is the youngest member of the band, is pursuing his solo interests with Sublime Artist Agency.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul