Famous K-pop idols born in September

A whole month of K-pop idols' birthdays is coming up soon! Cafe events, a sweet message as a trending hashtag, special artworks, diary entries, edits and charities - fans go above and beyond to express themselves on their idols' birthdays.

Fans aren't the only ones though. At times, idols too give love back to their fans. Idols do it all from organizing a cafe event, choosing personalized menus, donating to social causes, hand-making gifts with personalized notes and more.

With two more days to go for September, let's look at the famous idols who have their birthdays (and a whole lot of love) upcoming!

Which K-pop idols celebrate their birthday in September?

Jungkook (BTS)

Birthdate: September 1, 1997

Welcoming September with explosive energy, is the biggest K-pop group BTS' youngest member, Jungkook's birthday. Expect to see Jungkook's effortlessly beautiful visuals, vocals, dance and paintings all across social media and news headlines as ARMYs worldwide will be celebrating his birthday.

Joy (Red Velvet)

Birthdate: September 3, 1996

Park Soo Young, also known as Joy, recently made headlines for going public with her relationship with Crush, a popular K-pop R&B and hip hop singer. With her angelic voice being able to suit any mood and goddess-visuals, Reveluvs are looking forward to celebrating her birthday.

Mark Tuan (GOT7)

Birthdate: September 4, 1993

While being a member of the K-pop group GOT7, Mark now does solo activities under American label Creative Artists Agency. He was recently confirmed to be a part of Disney's upcoming Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' OST, alongside singer BIBI.

Junkyu (TREASURE)

Birthdate: September 9, 2000

The cute TREASURE member Junkyu started his career in entertainment as a child actor! A trainee for almost seven years, he debuted as a lead vocalist and visual of K-pop rookie group TREASURE in 2019. One of his nicknames is 'Koala', as he thinks his smile matches that of a Koala smiling. Koala hashtags and Koala images will be overflowing on Twitter on September 9!

RM (BTS)

Birthdate: September 12, 1994

September is a busy month for ARMYs! RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, is the group's leader and has his representative animal as a Koala too. Just like on Jungkook's birthday, the world will be beaming with subway, tower and digital ads with RM's face all over them!

Yeonjun (TXT / TOMORROW BY TOGETHER)

Birthdate: September 13, 1999

The oldest member of 4th gen K-pop group, TXT, Choi Yeonjun is arguably the most famous Big Hit trainee. Bubblegum, blue, silver, yellow - he is known to rock any and every hair color and style. He is also known as one of the savage and cute members of the group!

Sungchan (NCT)

Birthdate: September 13, 2001

Sungchan is the latest member of K-pop group NCT. He debuted in October 2020 in the group's NCT U sub-unit. He quickly garnered fan attention. Many fans love the chaotic energy between him and fellow member Shotaro but at the same time, love his interactions with other NCT sub-units too!

Han (Stray Kids)

Birthdate: September 14, 2000

K-pop artist Han Jisung from Stray Kids is an all-in-one powerhouse - a dancer, rapper, vocalist, producer and songwriter. He surprised everyone with his incredibly high notes in Mnet's show, Kingdom. As of August 29, 2021, Han has 90 songs under his belt on the Korea Music Copyright Association's list. An incredible feat for a 21-year-old musician!

Felix (Stray Kids)

Birthdate: September 15, 2000

STAYs, Stray Kids fandom, will be having a gala time in September. The second Aussie member of the K-pop group Felix, is known for his dance, deep voice, 'sunshine' personality, visuals, and baking skills!

Youngjae (GOT7)

Birthdate: September 17, 1996

iGOT7s will be having a party of their own in September. GOT7's main vocalist Choi Youngjae made his acting debut with Netflix's So Not Worth It, making fans fall in love with the K-pop artist even more!

Chen (EXO)

Birthdate: September 21, 1992

Chen shook the K-pop world when he announced his marriage plans last year in January. He celebrated his daughter's first birthday in April this year and even took part in EXO's comeback Don't Fight The Feeling. As Chen is performing his military duty, he might take a day off to spend time with his family.

Jinyoung (GOT7)

Birthdate: September 22, 1994

Another GOT7 member, The Devil Judge star Jinyoung will celebrate his birthday in September! He has a great build, with incredible vocal, dancing and acting talent. The K-pop star's hit dramas include He is Psychometric and When My Love Blooms.

Nayeon (TWICE)

Birthdate: September 22, 1995

Lovingly called Squirtle, K-pop girl group TWICE's fake-maknae Nayeon celebrates her birthday towards the end of September! She is one of the most popular TWICE members and was the first to be confirmed for the group's lineup.

Seungmin (Stray Kids)

Birthdate: September 22, 2000

The group's main vocalist, Seungmin, is the last member to celebrate his birthday in September. Called 'puppy' lovingly, his high-hitting vocals and hard work make STAYs proud of him every day!

BIBI

Birthdate: September 27, 1998

Solo K-pop artist BIBI is known for her amazing singing and songwriting skills. She's a multi-faceted musician as she also dabbles in rapping and producing music. She recently confirmed her collaboration with Mark for the OST of Disney's Shang Chi.

Hendery (NCT/WayV)

Birthdate: September 28, 1999

Hendery (Birth name: Wong Kunhang), debuted in the Chinese sub-unit of NCT, called WayV, in 2019. He's known to be a flexible dancer with a goofy personality.

Jeongwoo (TREASURE)

Birthdate: September 28, 2004

The youngest on the list is Jeongwoo from rookie group TREASURE. Mr. Sweet Potato, a Bear, a Wolf, Super King Cow Baby, and more - Jeongwoo is the honorary bearer of many creative nicknames!

Edited by R. Elahi