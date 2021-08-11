OurprideChangbinday goes viral on Stray Kids idol birthday, STAY rent ad space at New York Times Square to wish him

Stray Kids idol Changbin celebrates his birthday on August 11. To mark the occasion, fans of the star in the US showed their appreciation for him through an ad on a billboard in New York Times Square.

A video of the ad playing on the billboard was captured and shared by a STAY fan account on Twitter. This video went viral on the social networking site garnering over 60,000 views, 500 retweets and nearly 2000 likes.

Fans shared their birthday wishes for Changbin with hashtag #OurprideChangbinday

Some of the hashtags that fans used to wish Stray Kids idol Changbin on his birthday were #OurprideChangbinday, RAP GENIUS CHANGBIN DAY, #HappyChangbinDay among others. From fan cam footage to fans' favorite shots of Changbin, the Twitter feed of fans was populated entirely with Changbin related content.

One of the previous memories from Changbin's birthday celebrations included a live performance that the members of Stray Kids had done in 2019. The fourth generation K-pop band has revealed some fun facts about Changbin's other birthday celebrations.

Changbin's past birthday celebrations with Stray Kids

One interesting anecdote was about how the teammates had prepared food for Changbin and waited for him to arrive. Changbin then took over the conversation from there and let it slip that the members had all been naked. Of course, everyone ended up laughing at that.

Changbin then seemed to get a signal from fellow Stray Kids members Woojin and Hyunjin. After this, he backtracked and said that his friends were only partially naked. By the end of the VLive session, everyone had at some point blurted out details about being naked during Changbin's birthday celebrations and it was a hilarious exchange.

Changbin's future work with Stray Kids

The birthday boy is preparing for the release of an all new album called NOEASY, which happens to be a play on the word Noisy. With the release of the band's second album, fellow band member, Hyunjin hopes to make a full throttle come back after being involved in a bullying scandal.

The teaser and promo stills were released on the official Stray Kids social networking handles, including Instagram. Group shots of Changbin and other members, as well as individual promo shots were also released as promotional material.

The theme of the album is a dystopian world where noise monsters try to destroy the world and the only ones to stop this monster are none other than the Stray Kids. Changbin and Hyunjin have already caught the attention of fans in the teaser, who are excitedly waiting for the album to release.

