Hyunjin's romantic BGM in Stray Kids comeback Noeasy trailer annoys Changbin, fans find his reaction hilarious and cute

Stray Kids released a movie-style trailer for their comeback album titled Noeasy, and fans found Changbin extremely cute, especially his annoyance over the romantic background score for Hyunjin.

In the trailer, he asked the other members of Stray Kids - Felix, Lee Know, Bang Chan, Woojin, Han, I.N, and Seungmin - why Hyunjin got a special BGM (background music). Why only him?

Fans have reacted to this on social networking sites and pointed out how the trailer has set a great precedent for their comeback album.

Stray Kids Noeasy is about hunting a sound monster

The trailer introduced fans to the theme of the comeback as a hunting expedition. Eight members were seen plotting a fight against a sound monster. They walk in stylish outfits, ready for their mission and an electric background score plays at this time with a close-up shot of each member one after another.

Only, when it is Hyunjin's turn, the electric music turns softer, more romantic. The lights around him also painted him like an angel, and that is when Changbin asked the other members, "Why is his BGM different?"

A screenshot of Hyunjin from Stray Kids Noeasy trailer. (YouTube)

Not just his annoyance, but the other members' reaction to Changbin's question has made the whole thing a lot funnier than it would have been otherwise.

Another scene featuring Changbin is also funny. With a club in his hand, he tried to taunt the monster into fighting him one-on-one.

changbin is not happy about only hyunjin having a different back ground music 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/hfMuI7WRxb — changjin loop 🍀 (@changjinloop) July 21, 2021

THE WAY HYUNJIN HAD DIFFERENT BGM THAN OTHERS AND CHANGBIN ASKING WHY IS HIS DIFFERENT...😭 pic.twitter.com/0AcCzp8RtD — Ash 🍀 (@Hanielino) July 21, 2021

both hyunjin and changbin sent the same message at the same time ㅋㅋㅋ it’s jeongin’s line in the trailer they changed ‘felix’ to ‘trailer’ pic.twitter.com/CCdNw9Lm2K — 리노냠 (@ctrlhwng) July 21, 2021

THE WAY THE BGM CHANGES FOR HYUNJIN AND GOES SOFT BYE pic.twitter.com/21tdgFaZ13 — ams🌸 (@hwnghyunn1e) July 21, 2021

THE INSIDE JOKES(?) ON THIS PART. lix's brownies, jeekies, seungmin poking the eyes of the stuffed animal, hyunjin being the gorgeous man he is and changbin nagging 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KujdZZlNum — jolo 🍀 (@sunjunn1e) July 21, 2021

this is so funny, the way hyunjin’s bgm is diff so changbin was like “why’s his different?” and chan reacted like he was annoyed at changbin’s rants 😂 this concept’s good pic.twitter.com/CzRqcVecvX — 일🍀 (@inmyunvrse) July 21, 2021

Release date of Stray Kids Noeasy album

The release date of the album has been confirmed as well. Stray Kids Noeasy album is scheduled to be released on 23 August 2021. At the end of the trailer, the band also sent out a special shout-out for their fanbase, Stay.

The message read:

"Stray kids everywhere all around the world, you make Stray Kids stay."

It was to thank their fans for the love and support they showed the band and its members during the tough times.

It also indicated that the band, despite all the controversies it faced, is here to stay.

Fans love the movie-style trailer of Stray Kids album Noeasy

The movie-style trailer also had fans excited for if and when the members made a movie. Many commented on the YouTube video and said that this concept would make for a great film indeed.

Fans also felt that Stray Kids was smart in naming their second album Noeasy. It is a play on 'Noisy' and fans saw this as a response to all the hate that Stray Kids got over the music they produced. It was called noisy.

Fans comment on Stray Kids's comeback album trailer on YouTube

Fans comment on Stray Kids's comeback album trailer on YouTube

Fans comment on Stray Kids's comeback album trailer on YouTube

Fans comment on Stray Kids's comeback album trailer on YouTube

Fans also loved the part Felix played in the trailer. He is chilling alone while his friends fought the monster. He was excited about the new music and then saw the entire crew running towards him, yelling for him to run too. Instead, he uses his power to beat the noise monster.

no but I've never seen a group like this, using their own antis' comments, their inside jokes and put their whole personality in their music. this trailer totally screams stray kids, minho suddenly shouting he's hungry, hyunjin shining, changbin whining THIS IS STRAY KIDS — imma🍀 NOEASY (@hyunjiverse) July 21, 2021

The trailer is entertaining until the very end, and Stay worldwide was impressed with the band's talent.

Edited by Ashish Yadav