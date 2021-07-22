Hyunjin's romantic BGM in Stray Kids comeback Noeasy trailer annoys Changbin, fans find his reaction hilarious and cute

Stray Kids released a movie-style trailer for their comeback album titled Noeasy, and fans found Changbin extremely cute, especially his annoyance over the romantic background score for Hyunjin.
In the trailer, he asked the other members of Stray Kids - Felix, Lee Know, Bang Chan, Woojin, Han, I.N, and Seungmin - why Hyunjin got a special BGM (background music). Why only him?
Fans have reacted to this on social networking sites and pointed out how the trailer has set a great precedent for their comeback album.
Stray Kids Noeasy is about hunting a sound monster
The trailer introduced fans to the theme of the comeback as a hunting expedition. Eight members were seen plotting a fight against a sound monster. They walk in stylish outfits, ready for their mission and an electric background score plays at this time with a close-up shot of each member one after another.
Only, when it is Hyunjin's turn, the electric music turns softer, more romantic. The lights around him also painted him like an angel, and that is when Changbin asked the other members, "Why is his BGM different?"
Not just his annoyance, but the other members' reaction to Changbin's question has made the whole thing a lot funnier than it would have been otherwise.
Another scene featuring Changbin is also funny. With a club in his hand, he tried to taunt the monster into fighting him one-on-one.
Release date of Stray Kids Noeasy album
The release date of the album has been confirmed as well. Stray Kids Noeasy album is scheduled to be released on 23 August 2021. At the end of the trailer, the band also sent out a special shout-out for their fanbase, Stay.
The message read:
"Stray kids everywhere all around the world, you make Stray Kids stay."
It was to thank their fans for the love and support they showed the band and its members during the tough times.
It also indicated that the band, despite all the controversies it faced, is here to stay.
Fans love the movie-style trailer of Stray Kids album Noeasy
The movie-style trailer also had fans excited for if and when the members made a movie. Many commented on the YouTube video and said that this concept would make for a great film indeed.
Fans also felt that Stray Kids was smart in naming their second album Noeasy. It is a play on 'Noisy' and fans saw this as a response to all the hate that Stray Kids got over the music they produced. It was called noisy.
Fans also loved the part Felix played in the trailer. He is chilling alone while his friends fought the monster. He was excited about the new music and then saw the entire crew running towards him, yelling for him to run too. Instead, he uses his power to beat the noise monster.
The trailer is entertaining until the very end, and Stay worldwide was impressed with the band's talent.