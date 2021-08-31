Top 5 famous Chinese K-pop idols 

Chinese K-pop idols have a charm of their own. The diverse cultures that non-Korean idols bring with them help connect with the fans and have a larger reach.

The industry has been seeing a steady growth of non-Korean or non-ethnic Korean artists for a while. It is always incredible to see artists with diverse ethnicities come together to perform, where each one adds their unique touch to the group.

There have been plenty of Chinese idols in K-pop groups who are active and rule fans' hearts. This article takes a look at the top 5 of them.

Who are the top 5 most famous Chinese K-pop idols?

Lay (EXO)

Born Zhang Yixing, also known as Lay Zhang or just Lay, is a member of the 2nd generation powerhouse K-pop group EXO. A multi-faceted artist, he is a rapper, dancer, singer, producer, lyricist, director, actor and a record producer.

The idol was on hiatus regarding EXO's activities for years while he focused on his solo activities. However, he made a comeback to the group with their latest release, Don't Fight The Feeling.

WINWIN (NCT)

Dong Sicheng, known majorly as WINWIN is the lead dancer of the famous K-pop group NCT. He's both a part of NCT 127 and its Chinese sub-unit, WayV. Also nicknamed 'Visual Winner', he is adored by NCT's millions of fans worldwide.

Jackson Wang (GOT7)

The Pretty Please rapper, singer and dancer Jackson Wang is a part of the K-pop group GOT7. While being an active member of GOT7, he started his own record label called Team Wang.

Currently, he is active as a solo artist and an entertainer in mainland China. He is also the Creative Director of Team Wang and lead designer for his fashion brand, Team Wang Design.

Yiren (EVERGLOW)

21-year-old Wang Yiren, a member in the girl group EVERGLOW, is a pretty famous Chinese K-pop artist. She's the lead dancer and the 'visual center' of the group. She participated in Mnet's Produce 48 and earned recognition for her skills on the show.

Ningning (aespa)

The four-member girl group aespa surprised everyone with their sudden hit remake song 'Next Level'. The propelled fame made many notice the 18-year-old member, Ningning.

Born Ning Yi Zhuo, she was a part of S.M. Rookies, a pre-debut trainee team from 2016. She debuted with aespa in October 2020.

Edited by R. Elahi