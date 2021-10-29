ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s real voice stirs debate as fans find his agency’s control over his pitch creepy and scary

Cha Eun Woo, a K-Pop idol member of popular group ASTRO, surprised fans with a video on October 29. In the video, Cha Eun Woo spoke in two different voice pitches. This led to fans initially swooning over his deep tone and then accusing the idol's agency of controlling his pitch even while shooting broadcast ads.

It was speculated that Cha Eun Woo was required by his agency Fantagio Music to use his idol voice even while he shot for ads. It is alleged the star had to speak on a high pitch at the time, and this was practiced from when he was a teenager. This angered many fans who were upset that so much of an idol's life is controlled by their agency.

Fans say Cha Eun Woo's real voice is perfect

Many expressed how unfair it was for idols to be mistreated so much that they couldn't even reveal their real voices while shooting for ads. They also wondered why it was important for Cha Eun Woo to use his "idol" voice as dubbed by his fans.

A screenshot of reactions about Cha Eun Woo’s real voice (Image via allkpop)

The slightly lower but husky voice has left fans swooning over the star, who already has visuals and talent in his corner. This is also the voice that Cha Eun Woo used in situations that he was more comfortable in.

In fact, there is footage of fellow member Sanha attempting to mimic Cha Eun Woo's real voice. It was revealed that this was one of the club members' favorite things to do.

Fans also referred to Cha Eun Woo's broadcast voice as a capitalistic voice as he used it purely for campaigning purposes. While manipulating voice and pitches to suit any situation is a skill that must be appreciated, fans want more of the ASTRO member's real voice in the future.

Netizens also noted that it was not just Cha Eun Woo who went through this experience. Apparently, BLACKPINK member Rose also sounded very different before and after her debut. IU, a popular K-Pop idol, also sounds very different when she speaks compared to when she sings.

