BTS' V visits fans special birthday projects as ARMY gear up for his birthday

Kim Taehyung will soon celebrate his birthday (Image via taehyung.bighitentertainment/Instagram)
Shania Carol Gideon
ANALYST
Modified Dec 28, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Feature

BTS' V surprised ARMY when he visited his birthday projects in Seoul. Every year, fans of the band host and decorate spaces worldwide for the birthdays of each member.

A few days before his 26 birthday (27 in Korean age), the BTS idol, real name Kim Taehyung, took to Weverse to ask ARMY where all the events and projects were being held in the city for V Day (his birthday).

His followers quickly updated him on the locations of these events and projects on social media.

BTS V shows his love and appreciation

Driving around the snowing city of Seoul in a warm and snuck outfit, the pop star took to Instagram stories posing and making short videos of his birthday projects set up by ARMY.

Kim Taehyung was seen taking pictures under beautiful fairy lights and a huge V doll balloon in Sinchon, Seoul. Tae (shorter version of his name given by ARMY) also recorded a snippet as he walked past a decorated road displaying his songs in this order: Singularity, Winter Bear, Inner Child, Sweet Night, Blue and Grey, Snow Flower.

thv’s insta story #V has visited his birthday project by@KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_ congratulations 👏@BTS_twt https://t.co/l93YZ3XT3C
Taken from user @/thv instagram story#BTS #V #KimTaehyung He visited the birthday site where fans set for him. https://t.co/9O02DgG9hx

Times Square also had a surprise in store, screening various videos of the idol as people took to the streets to admire and record the moment on their phones.

♡♡ HAPPY V DAY ♡♡🎂 birthday project by @V_Pintor__📍times square, nyc#V #TAEHYUNG #김태형 #HAPPYVDAY #HappyTaehyungDay #BTS  #방탄소년단  #BTSARMY @BTS_twt https://t.co/YIEJR0pVhx

ARMY showers V with love

Upon seeing V's Instagram updates, fans took to social media to display this heartwarming gesture put forth by the idol. Tae seemed a bit shy and embarrassed, though he loved all the efforts put in by ARMY for his upcoming birthday on December 30.

Fans can hear him say:

" It's a little embarrassing...is it done? Okay, let's go quickly."
BTS V/TAEHYUNG INSTAGRAM STORY 211227TH: It's a little embarrassing..TH: is it done? okay let's go quickly@BTS_twt https://t.co/0Nik8ZFqKN

Followers also appreciated that V took time out to make a surprise visit to all his decorated birthday spots in the city:

@BTS_twt_VKTH advance happy birthday v,,,, saranghe 💜💜💜💜💜🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
omg taehyung went to the birthday project made for him 🥺 https://t.co/QDzI8yGIpq
you are so loved our taetae bear ♡︎ https://t.co/GXmEdmeA4k
taetae visited one of his birthday project! he's so precious 🥺 i love him sm :(( https://t.co/draNNeTBlR
Aww taetae is so sweet he went to see his birthday project 💜😊😍😘#TAETAE https://t.co/JHqZpYP9EY
Taehyung I'm happy that you can visit the projects for your birthday 🥺😭😭#TAEHYUNG #KimTaehyung #BTS @BTS_twt https://t.co/WR4NdQGIld

Numerous places will light up their buildings and streets, honoring and celebrating the idol's birthday, which is soon to arrive.

Followers are holding a birthday sculpture and photo zone installation next to the HYBE building. The tallest building in the world — The Burj Khalifa in Dubai — will also screen a video congratulating and wishing V on his 27th birthday.

V's Chinese fan base will hold a light show where a three-minute birthday ad will be played on December 30 at 01.10 AM KST, along with the song Inner Child.

ARMY is ecstatic for V Day to arrive as they look forward to showering him with their love and best wishes.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
