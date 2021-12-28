BTS' V visits fans special birthday projects as ARMY gear up for his birthday

BTS' V surprised ARMY when he visited his birthday projects in Seoul. Every year, fans of the band host and decorate spaces worldwide for the birthdays of each member.

A few days before his 26 birthday (27 in Korean age), the BTS idol, real name Kim Taehyung, took to Weverse to ask ARMY where all the events and projects were being held in the city for V Day (his birthday).

His followers quickly updated him on the locations of these events and projects on social media.

BTS V shows his love and appreciation

Driving around the snowing city of Seoul in a warm and snuck outfit, the pop star took to Instagram stories posing and making short videos of his birthday projects set up by ARMY.

Kim Taehyung was seen taking pictures under beautiful fairy lights and a huge V doll balloon in Sinchon, Seoul. Tae (shorter version of his name given by ARMY) also recorded a snippet as he walked past a decorated road displaying his songs in this order: Singularity, Winter Bear, Inner Child, Sweet Night, Blue and Grey, Snow Flower.

Times Square also had a surprise in store, screening various videos of the idol as people took to the streets to admire and record the moment on their phones.

ARMY showers V with love

Upon seeing V's Instagram updates, fans took to social media to display this heartwarming gesture put forth by the idol. Tae seemed a bit shy and embarrassed, though he loved all the efforts put in by ARMY for his upcoming birthday on December 30.

Fans can hear him say:

" It's a little embarrassing...is it done? Okay, let's go quickly."

Followers also appreciated that V took time out to make a surprise visit to all his decorated birthday spots in the city:

Numerous places will light up their buildings and streets, honoring and celebrating the idol's birthday, which is soon to arrive.

Followers are holding a birthday sculpture and photo zone installation next to the HYBE building. The tallest building in the world — The Burj Khalifa in Dubai — will also screen a video congratulating and wishing V on his 27th birthday.

V's Chinese fan base will hold a light show where a three-minute birthday ad will be played on December 30 at 01.10 AM KST, along with the song Inner Child.

ARMY is ecstatic for V Day to arrive as they look forward to showering him with their love and best wishes.

Edited by Ravi Iyer