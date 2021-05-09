BTS singer V's Chinese fan club raises $478,818 in one minute to prepare for the singer's birthday in December

BTS's V aka Kim Tae Hyung's fans have once again set a new record, and the Chinese fan club once again claims that honor. His China fan club, called CHINA Baidu Vbar started fundraising to prepare for the singer's 26th birthday in December this year.

CHINA Baidu Vbar took to Twitter to post their achievement. The group raised 3.08 million yuan which is approximately $478,818 in just one minute. In one hour, the group raised 5.42 million yuan, which is approximately $842,500.

[Create the New Record of the Fastest Fund-raising of Chinese Kpop fanbases]



3.08 million CNY(478,818 USD; 532 million KRW) in just 1 minute!



5.42 million CNY(842,500 USD; 944 million KRW) in one hour! @BTS_twt @bts_bighit #KIMTAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/KP7bnavoQe — CHINA Baidu Vbar (@KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_) May 8, 2021

Commenting on the new record, the group said:

We are record-creators, instead of record-breakers. We all love Tae so much and hope him the best. This year, we will do our best to bring even better birthday projects.

The purpose of BTS' V's fundraiser

CHINA Baidu Vbar launched the official fundraiser titled 'Everlasting & Infinity' to prepare for the BTS singer's birthday celebrations later this year. The fundraiser, which launched on May 8th saw a steady growth in donations in the first hour.

On top of the achievements mentioned above, the group raised $621,775 within five minutes. In 37 minutes, that rose to $777,218. The group also said that 10,000 members took part in the fundraiser for V in 11 minutes. In one hour, the number of donors increased to 15,909.

This is not the first record CHINA Baidu Vbar has broken. Last year, the group set a record by collecting 7 million yuan (roughly USD 1.08 million), in 80 days, the shortest period any K-Pop fanbase has taken to raise that amount.

#TaehyungNaver 092820 #BTSV China Fanbase @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_ announced that its fundraising for V's birthday exceeded 7M yuan (about 1.2B won) in 80 days, breaking the record for the shortest time ever for a K-pop fan club.



1⃣😍https://t.co/MFgL73QPba

2⃣😍https://t.co/R098LuBq8t pic.twitter.com/7V4uqU5QlO — The Lindo Press (@TheKTH__Hype) September 28, 2020

According to Allkpop, the fanbase fanbase built a school, a road, and a bridge in his name and also bought an advertisement on the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world situated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This marked the first time an advertisement for a K-Pop idol was displayed on the Burj Khalifa.

200713 #TaehyungNaver#BTSV's biggest fan club in China, @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_, officially announced the construction of "Taehyung Hope Elementary School;" fans gave part of their donations for V’s bday celebration towards this public service project.



👍✅➡️: https://t.co/IMfZZCfVTC pic.twitter.com/PjYDGrOMzK — V UNION Archive (@BTSV_UNION) July 12, 2020

CHINA Baidu Vbar is also the biggest contributor to BTS album sales in China. According to reports, the group took the first and second places in the "Top 30 K-pop Group/Sub-Units album GO orders of individual Chinese fanbase," having bought 230,000 copies of "MAP OF THE SOUL: 7" in 2020 and 170,000 copies of "MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA" in 2019.

V's Chinese fan club showed off the power of the strongest fandom economy by sweeping the first & second place in the top 30 of K-pop groups/subunits album GO orders of individual Chinese fanbases ranking making the best record in all K-pop fan clubs.



1⃣ https://t.co/RQeoDB3KKX pic.twitter.com/RMEimwtdgR — INACTIVE (@myonlyTAEger) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting V's first solo mixtape, which the BTS star has said he was working on. The singer recently became the fifth most followed Korean soloist on Spotify with three million followers.