"Squid Game 2?": BTS' V and Lee Jung-jae's selfie sends fans into a frenzy

On December 27 2021, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae took to Instagram and posted a picture with BTS idol V (Kim Taehyung). Both superstars can be seen sitting comfortably, smiling effortlessly in casual clothing.

Lee Jung-jae has posted many pictures and videos with various international celebrities, be it BLACKPINK's Jennie, Eric Nam or Leonardo Dicaprio. Suffice to say, he leaves fans surprised with his unexpected clicks.

He recently celebrated his nomination for the Best Actor Award at the Golden Globes Awards.

Could BTS V feature in Squid Game?

A captionless Instagram picture posted by Lee Jung-jae with BTS member Kim Taehyung has raised questions about whether the singer/musician will feature in the Netflix series next season.

Apart from performing on stage, V has also acted in television K-Drama Hwarang with other Korean actors, which included Park Seo-joon, Hyung-shik Park, and Woo-sik Choi. Thus, it would indeed be exciting and something to look forward to if the talented artist makes his way to the world-renowned Netflix series.

Unexpected selfie of Lee Jung-jae and V surprises fans

Since the iconic selfie between the two famous personalities was posted, fans have been ecstatic and have been pondering whether both celebrities will work alongside each other in the sequel to Squid Game.

BTS star V has been known to be a die-heart fan of the Netflix series ever since he appeared in cosplay as a masked guard during the band's recent Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles, California.

Fans stormed the internet, expressing their excitement about the same:

Fans have stated time and again that they wish to see Kim Taehyung in the role of a villain in a television series, and are hoping that he will star in the show. Needless to say, BTS' 'Good Boy' (as V describes himself) would be perfect in Squid Game as a novel, mysterious anti-hero.

