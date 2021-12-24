BTS V marks a new milestone on Instagram, clocks in as the most followed K-Pop idol in 13 days

Earlier this week BTS' V broke the record for reaching 10 million Instagram followers. The idol, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, officially became the most followed male K-Pop artist on the social network platform in just 13 days.

The 25 year-old artist has left no stone unturned when it comes to shattering records and scripting new history. He has yet to cover a fortnight on Instagram and has already received numerous records for his name.

Instagram account - Kim Taehyung (V). (Image via Instagram/@taehyung_bighitentertainment)

BTS' V breaks yet another record, becomes the fastest to garner more than 10 million followers

The members created individual Instagram accounts after announcing their long-awaited break and opened a new way to interact with their beloved followers, also known as ARMY. They extended their vacation after finishing 'Permission to Dance on stage - LA 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.'

nothing to see here, just V breaking records for the fastest time to hit one million AND ten million followers on Instagram 💜

In a similar vein, the Winter Bear singer's follower count reached a monumental number. Guinness World Records has confirmed that not only did he break the world record for the fastest individual to reach one million followers on Instagram, he also broke the record for 10 million followers.

ARMY Applauds V For His World Domination Achievements

Taehyung continues to break new records along with his bandmates. The other members - Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook and RM also reached 20 million followers each.

Taeil Moon from K-Pop boy band NCT has broken the one million record, but Guinness said that it keeps changing as and when new celebrities join the app.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the idol for setting this record despite being on vacation:

baby bear 🐻 @Aymankh75487599 @GWR @BTS_twt @bts_bighit His popularity is not a joke.. He deserves this tittle 💓.. Congratulations Kim Taehyung I really wish many more followers and much more success for him.. Kudos to most handsome man @GWR @BTS_twt @bts_bighit His popularity is not a joke.. He deserves this tittle 💓.. Congratulations Kim Taehyung I really wish many more followers and much more success for him.. Kudos to most handsome man

V's fan following is so powerful that several followers have even created charities, donations and events to mark V day or his birthday in the past. And thanks to them he has made over 10 records on social media.

List of Records Broken by Kim Taehyung (V)

Given his recent accomplishments, 'WORLDWIDE IT BOY V' is trending online. Additionally, some of the multiple records that V has to his name include:

Most-searched male idol in Japan and Korea Most like picture on Instagram (Korean Male artist) Most-liked Tweet by Korean Artist Most viewed Fancam in 2020 Most #1 on iTunes for Solo "Sweet Night" Most mentioned celebrity and Most viewed Fancam on FB. Idol with most Vlive viewership

Certainly, with such an amazing fan-following of the K-Pop ARMY, there is no stopping to what Kim Taehyung can achieve.

