BTS' RM and Suga's 'Lovestagram' sends fans into a frenzy

K-pop sensation BTS is acing their social media game by providing their diehard fans with lots of personalized content. Netizens have now taken to the internet to express their support for #BTSLovestagram after a post by two BTS members, RM and SUGA.

According to various media reports, one netizen took to social media with the title BTS Lovestagram after noticing a similar-looking post on the Instagram feed of both RM and Suga. The post in question is a picture of RM enjoying a nice view of the ocean in Malibu, California. Though this was one of his earlier posts, what prompted fans to ship BTS Lovestagram was Suga's latest post.

The K-pop sensation uploaded a picture quite similar to RM's, sending fans and netizens into a frenzy.

"Lovestagram" is a common term used to describe when two people or two lovers post similar pictures or social media posts.

Netizens ship BTS members after RM & Suga's Instagram post

Shipping is nothing new for the ARMYs with the K-pop band's dynamics and chemistry often leading to fans shipping their favorite idols together. After seeing the strikingly similar posts from RM and Suga, netizens have certainly not shied away from shipping their favorite idols, encouraging them to continue posting more Lovestagram related content.

tiny⁷ @chy8ngi and when bts start doing lovestagram and when bts start doing lovestagram https://t.co/opkQ8D8jVV

JIMIN @minstradamused bts lovestagram agenda in full speed now bts lovestagram agenda in full speed now

While some fans are fully onboard with this coincidental Lovestagram, others have started shipping other band members to post more such Lovestagrams.

One fan went on to share a throwback picture of band members Jungkook and V posing similarly in a current and old picture.

Another netizen commented, wishing for a Lovestagram with band members RM and J-Hope together.

ᴮᴱNisa⁷ @nisaaaaBTS Not karmys saying that's Hobi and namjoon lovestagram lol lol. Not karmys saying that's Hobi and namjoon lovestagram lol lol.

Despite being on a long hiatus, the band has managed to keep fans entertained through their social media handles. The band recently dropped pictorials from their latest photo shoot with Vogue Korea and GQ Korea. Launching their social media accounts has helped band members remain connected and in contact with their ARMYs despite being on break.

Edited by Atul S