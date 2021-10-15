×
ARMY labels BTS SUGA x ØMI’s single ‘You’ a ‘masterpiece’

BTS' SUGA and J-pop artist ØMI (Images via LDC Records and Twitter/@bighit_official)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Oct 15, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Feature

BTS’ talented producer SUGA returns to his first love, producing music, with J-pop idol ØMI’s You, a track from his latest single album ANSWER… SHINE. The J-pop idol member teased the collaboration for a few days and finally released it on October 14.

You is a pop track with a serene music video blending smoothly with ØMI’s vocals and SUGA’s beats. SUGA co-produced the song with ØMI and is also credited as a co-writer for the song. Another release in the album is titled Starlight.

#MinPDIsBack, #ØMIxSUGA trends on Twitter as ARMY reacts to BTS' SUGA produced ‘You’

SUGA, aka Min Yoongi, is more than just a member of the super-famous K-pop group BTS. He is also a lyricist and a producer. But, his collaboration with ØMI comes off as a slight surprise for the fans.

ØMI (real name Hiroomi Tosaka) is a vocalist of the popular J-pop band Sandaime J Soul Brothers and also a solo artist. ANSWER… SHINE, which he has collaborated with BTS’ SUGA for a song, is a sequel to his EP ANSWER... SHADOW.

The music video for You was released on October 14, and since listening to the upbeat track, fans are already calling it a masterpiece and a touching song.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

prod. suga of bts really never made us disappoint with this masterpieces. #ØMIxSUGA https://t.co/XMHRNPLxjX
'You' is such a nature and sirene song 🥺. I really love it. Big thanks to Min PD for producering this beautiful song. And ØMI for singing it. And all the crew#MinPDisBack
#YouOutNow
#ØMIxSUGA
PROD SUGA IS OUT
https://t.co/T7CMvOZCet
OUR GENIUS PRODUCER, KING MIDAS OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A MASTERPIECE AGAINNNNNN 👏👏👏SUGA HITMAKER
#MinPDisBack
#ØMIxSUGA https://t.co/pZEWw2IXDa
i believe in PROD. SUGA supremacy#MinPDisBack
#ØMIxSUGA https://t.co/93Znz62JxO
Masterpiece by prod. Suga of BTS#MinPDisBack
#ØMIxSUGA
SUGA HITMAKER
PROD SUGA IS COMING https://t.co/24lqtQHxaR
Such a beautiful song! I feel sky, wind, sea, tree and sunshine all of them! Thank you Suga!
ØMI - You (Prod. SUGA of BTS)
#ØMIxSUGA #MinPDisBack
Goosebumps every single time listening to 'Suga'Such a beautiful song💜#ØMIxSUGA
#MinPDisBack
https://t.co/O5aMiYqXy9
every song produced by prod suga#MinPDisBack #ØMIxSUGA
https://t.co/g5isnrcbrr
anything that starts with “suga” ends up becoming a hit#MinPDisBack
#ØMIxSUGA https://t.co/Pj6fwwyRp2
yooooooongiiiii thank you for this masterpiece i'll surely dip here for days and listen with the volume at max level SUGA HITMAKER
#MinPDisBack
#ØMIxSUGA https://t.co/BrpuS0JjKH

An aerial take of ØMI riding around the hills and open greenery offers a visual not many have seen due to the pandemic. But the aesthetic does wonders to the song, just like the music.

The ‘you’ in the song can be linked to anyone who helps one embrace themselves, with all “regrets and mistakes”.

omi also said although yoongi is a huge star , when talking to him he caught a glimpse of a man who loves music and that was very inspiring.omi made the offer to yoongi and yoongi willingly accepted it. and even amidst yoongi's busy schedule he sent omi some demos and omi+

Before the video's release, he went live on Instagram and talked about the process of working with SUGA. He shared that he was the first one to ask for a collaboration. Further, he shared that when the song was still in its early stages and the lyrics weren’t finalized, BTS' SUGA used the word ‘you’ in the demo, and they went along with it.

Check out the music video for ØMI X SUGA You here:

Meanwhile, producer SUGA and ØMI's You and Starlight immediately ranked No. 1 and 6, respectively, on LINE’s Top 100 chart.

Edited by R. Elahi
