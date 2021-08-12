Galaxy X BTS collab sees Suga reimagine 'Over the Horizon,' fans love the new ad ft 'Butter'

BTS and Samsung recently collaborated on an ad to promote the mobile company's latest release in their foldable series, the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The three-minute ad, which was released on August 11, is practically like a new video for their Billboard charting track, "Butter." The video sees the seven idols of BTS - RM, Suga, J-hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - performing inside a train and an indoor sports venue along with their Galaxy Z Flip 3.

BTS' performance and the video's overall concept showed just how involved the K-pop band was in the making of the ad.

As part of the collaboration, Samsung even got Suga to reimagine its 10-year-old theme tune, "Over The Horizon."

Fans have since shared their appreciation for the ad on social media. Suga and Samsung even featured on top Twitter trends, as tech enthusiasts and the ARMY expressed their delight at the collaboration.

Suga shares the process behind his reimagining of "Over the Horizon" for Galaxy X BTS

Suga has revealed his inspiration behind his reimagining of "Over the Horizon," Samsung's decade-old default tune.

In a video detailing the process, Suga explained that he had always wanted to work on an instrumental piece. He stated that he finally got the chance to do so when he was approached by Samsung to reimagine "Over the Horizon."

The new rendition of "Over the Horizon" was revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event. It was played right after the Watch 4 announcement and just before the Z Fold 3 was unveiled.

The video, featuring Suga, was also released on Samsung's official YouTube channel.

BTS and Samsung's previous collaborations

This is not the first time that BTS has collaborated with Samsung. The mobile company has previously released a BTS version of the Samsung Galaxy 20. They even have BTS-themed earbuds.

The ad and the remixed version of "Over the Horizon" are just the latest offerings of a longstanding collaboration between the company and the band.

Also Read: BTS' J-Hope showered with praises after creating a new record as a solo artist

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh