Squid Game's Lee Jung Jae named among New York Times' 'Breakout stars of 2021' alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Cooper Hoffman and more 

South Korean actor Lee Jung Jae, who shot to fame from Squid Game, has been listed on the New York Times list - The Breakout Stars of 2021. He is one of the many artists whose performances caught the eye of millions across the world.

Despite COVID-19 locking down movie theaters, many online streaming platforms presented the world with amazing series and movies. These artists and creators gave the world a fresh outlook on cinema and enthralled the public with outstanding performances.

Who is Lee Jung Jae?

Lee Jung Jae is a South Korean actor, businessman and model. The star of the most-watched Netflix series of 2021 once thought he wouldn't be able to act again. However, life has a way, and the actor came back in full force as the main protagonist in this Netflix series.

The show revolves around a series of deadly childhood games (Red Light/Green Light, Marbles, and Tug of War among others). Adults who have huge debts to pay off are recruited in this competition. The winner and sole survivor of the game receives a high cash prize.

The series has also earned three nominations at the 2022 Golden Globes, including two acting nods.

Pop Crave @PopCrave ‘Squid Game’ earns three nominations at the 2022 Golden Globes, including two acting nods:



• 'Best TV Series – Drama’



• 'Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama’ - Lee Jung Jae



• 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on TV’ - O Yeong Su ‘Squid Game’ earns three nominations at the 2022 Golden Globes, including two acting nods:• 'Best TV Series – Drama’ • 'Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama’ - Lee Jung Jae • 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on TV’ - O Yeong Su https://t.co/45XE8eEA3z

Though Lee Jung Jae gained immense popularity from the show, this wasn't his first gig. He began his acting journey on television, notably on the campus series Feelings. He was also part of a comedy series, Oh Brother, in 2003.

Lee Jung Jae owns several business chains with fellow actor and close friend Jung Woo-sung. He owns a restaurant chain, and is the founder of leading businesses such as Seorim C&D.

On November 11, 2021, Lee was notified and selected as a global ambassador for luxury brand Gucci and has also been nominated for the Outstanding Performance in a New Series category.

Who are on the list of New York Times - The Breakout Stars of 2021?

Other note-worthy individuals have been picked as the New York Times: Breakout Stars of 2021 - including:

Pop artists Olivia Rodrigo (Musician), Eun Sun Kim (Female music director of a major opera company in the U.S.A), Jennifer Packer (Contemporary Black Life Painter), and Cooper Hoffman (in the new comedy-drama-romance Licorice Pizza).

Also Read Article Continues below

To be a part of this list is indeed a huge achievement, and all artists and creators vie for a spot in this coveted group.

Edited by Saman