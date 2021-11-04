Top 3 Roblox Squid Game clones (November 2021)

Like many well-made TV shows and movies, Netflix’s Squid Game inspired all kinds of Squid Game-related Roblox games. Some target specific challenges seen in the show, while others aim to (over time) recreate the entire struggle the characters go through. Regardless of how much a game mimics the show, the simplest Squid Game clones are very popular.

Of course, some are arguably better than others—especially in execution. This article dives into the top Roblox Squid Game clones so far.

Players should explore these Roblox x Squid Game clones

3) Squid Game: Red Light, Green Light by Team Doggies

Red Light, Green Light by Team Doggies showcases only one challenge from Squid Game: red light, green light. Despite only developing one part, it's still a ton of fun.

The game's objective is simple: players have to get from one end of the room to the next. At the same time, a robot shines a red and green light. If it's red, players can't move, or they die, and if it's green, players can move.

2) Squid Game X by Redifi

Squid Game X is one of the few Squid Game clones with most of the games introduced in the show. It even goes as far as to add in the opportunity to kill other players, just like in the show, which the developers call “Night Brawl.”

Other challenges players will have to endure are:

Tug of War

Honeycomb

Red Light, Green Light

Marbles

Glass

Squid game

Squid Game X also adds a nice touch to its atmosphere. There are guards nearby and even the same steps to climb before each challenge.

1) Squid Game by Trendsetter Games

Another complete Squid Game clone is Squid Game by Trendsetter Games. It, too, has all the same horrifying games from the show. There's even an extra challenge called Flood Escape. It is constantly being updated and by far the most popular of the clones, including cosmetic items.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

