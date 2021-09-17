Roblox free catalog items (September 2021)

Roblox, aside from its games, has its own promotional codes that players can redeem.

There are even free items that don't require codes. Regardless of how they are obtained, free catalog items in Roblox are some of the most popular and most worn avatar items on the platform.

Everyone loves free stuff, especially Roblox players. As of September 2021, there are quite a few free things that players can get their hands on. They just need to get them from the avatar shop or by redeeming codes.

Free Catalog Items in Roblox as of September 2021

The Roblox avatar shop (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Free Items with Promo Codes

CARREFOURHOED2021: Redeem this code for the Pasta Hat

Redeem this code for the Pasta Hat KROGERDAYS2021: Redeem this code for the Golf Shades

Redeem this code for the Golf Shades ROBLOXEDU2021: Redeem this code for the Dev Deck

Redeem this code for the Dev Deck SPIDERCOLA: Redeem this code for the Spider Cola

Redeem this code for the Spider Cola TWEETROBLOX: Redeem this code for The Bird Says

Free Items in the Avatar Shop

Denny

Linlin

Skyler

Cindy

Kenneth

Lindsey

Dennis

Junkbot

Summer

Oliver

Squad Ghouls: Drop Dead Tedd

The High Seas: Beatrix The Pirate Queen

City Life Woman

Knights of Redcliff: Paladin

ROBLOX Girl

ROBLOX Boy

Rthro Animation Package

Man

Woman

Cyber Rider Helmet

Monkey Safari Hat

AOTP Hat - KSI

Golden Headphones - KSI

ZZZ Headband - Zara Larsson

Royal Blood Beanie

Mys7erious Book

Old Town Cowboy Hat

Down to Earth Hair

Robox

International Fedora - Thailand

Safer Internet Day 2020 Cap

International Fedora - Australia

International Fedora - China

International Fedora - Netherlands

International Fedora - Russia

International Fedora - Turkey

International Fedora - Japan

International Fedora - Poland

International Fedora - Brazil

International Fedora - United Kingdom

International Fedora - Spain

International Fedora - Chile

International Fedora - Mexico

International Fedora - Vietnam

International Fedora - Philippines

International Fedora - Ukraine

International Fedora - Indonesia

International Fedora - South Korea

International Fedora - Perfu

International Fedora - Columbia

International Fedora - Argentina

The Encierro Cap

International Fedora - USA

International Fedora - Canada

International Fedora - Germany

International Fedora - France

Roblox Visor

Medieval Hood of Mystery

Roblox Baseball Cap

Roblox Logo Visor

ROBLOX 'R' Baseball Cap

Red Roblox Cap

Jade Necklace with Shell

Happy New Year Ox

Happy New Year Rat

Eggphone

Blockhead

Trim

Roundy

Chill

Knights of Redcliff: Paladin - Face

Check It

Smile

Woman Face

Classic Female - Face

Winning Smile

Man Face

Classic Male - Face

Silly Fun

Stylish Aviators

Orange Shades

Blue Space Buns

Red Punk Mohawk

Pal Hair

Colorful Braids

Cool Side Shave

Lavender Updo

Blonde Spiked Hair

Belle of Belfast Long Red Hair

Brown Hair

Straight Blonde Hair

Orange Beanie with Black Hair

True Blue Hair

Black Ponytail

Brown Charmer Hair

Sleepy Pajama Pants - Zara Larsson

Wren Brightblade's Pants

Sparks Kilowatt's Pants

Fey Yoshida's Pants

AJ Striker's Pants

Black Jeans

Jean Shorts with White Shoes

Pink Jeans

Beautiful You Jeans

Ripped Skater Pants

Black Jeans with White Shoes

Jean Shorts

Black Jeans with Sneakers

Dark Green Jeans

I feel Bricky 2

General pants pilot wars

Bandito Army Jacket - Twenty One Pilots

Sleepy Pajama Top - Zara Larsson

Wren Brightblade's Shirt

Sparks Kilowatt's Shirt

AJ Striker's Shirt

Fey Yoshida's Shirt

Ready Player Two Shirt

My Favorite Pizza Shirt

Purple and Teal Top

Roblox Shirt - Simple Pattern

ROBLOX Jacket

Blue Plaid Shirt

Denim Jack with White Hoodie

Pastel Starburst Top with Gray Jacket

Teal Shirt

Guitar Tee with Black Jacket

Green Jersey

I <3 Pizza Shirt

Blue and Black Motorcycle Shirt

Grey Striped Shirt with Denim Jacket

Applaud

Shrug

Hello

Stadium

Point2

Salute

Tilt

There are a ton of free Roblox Catalog items. You can search for these specific items or filter your search for free items by scrolling through them all and selecting which Roblox items stand out for you.

