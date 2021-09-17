Roblox free catalog items (September 2021)

Roblox, aside from its games, has its own promotional codes that players can redeem.
There are even free items that don't require codes. Regardless of how they are obtained, free catalog items in Roblox are some of the most popular and most worn avatar items on the platform.
Everyone loves free stuff, especially Roblox players. As of September 2021, there are quite a few free things that players can get their hands on. They just need to get them from the avatar shop or by redeeming codes.
Free Catalog Items in Roblox as of September 2021
Free Items with Promo Codes
- CARREFOURHOED2021: Redeem this code for the Pasta Hat
- KROGERDAYS2021: Redeem this code for the Golf Shades
- ROBLOXEDU2021: Redeem this code for the Dev Deck
- SPIDERCOLA: Redeem this code for the Spider Cola
- TWEETROBLOX: Redeem this code for The Bird Says
Free Items in the Avatar Shop
- Denny
- Linlin
- Skyler
- Cindy
- Kenneth
- Lindsey
- Dennis
- Junkbot
- Summer
- Oliver
- Squad Ghouls: Drop Dead Tedd
- The High Seas: Beatrix The Pirate Queen
- City Life Woman
- Knights of Redcliff: Paladin
- ROBLOX Girl
- ROBLOX Boy
- Rthro Animation Package
- Man
- Woman
- Cyber Rider Helmet
- Monkey Safari Hat
- AOTP Hat - KSI
- Golden Headphones - KSI
- ZZZ Headband - Zara Larsson
- Royal Blood Beanie
- Mys7erious Book
- Old Town Cowboy Hat
- Down to Earth Hair
- Robox
- International Fedora - Thailand
- Safer Internet Day 2020 Cap
- International Fedora - Australia
- International Fedora - China
- International Fedora - Netherlands
- International Fedora - Russia
- International Fedora - Turkey
- International Fedora - Japan
- International Fedora - Poland
- International Fedora - Brazil
- International Fedora - United Kingdom
- International Fedora - Spain
- International Fedora - Chile
- International Fedora - Mexico
- International Fedora - Vietnam
- International Fedora - Philippines
- International Fedora - Ukraine
- International Fedora - Indonesia
- International Fedora - South Korea
- International Fedora - Perfu
- International Fedora - Columbia
- International Fedora - Argentina
- The Encierro Cap
- International Fedora - USA
- International Fedora - Canada
- International Fedora - Germany
- International Fedora - France
- Roblox Visor
- Medieval Hood of Mystery
- Roblox Baseball Cap
- Roblox Logo Visor
- ROBLOX 'R' Baseball Cap
- Red Roblox Cap
- Jade Necklace with Shell
- Happy New Year Ox
- Happy New Year Rat
- Eggphone
- Blockhead
- Trim
- Roundy
- Chill
- Knights of Redcliff: Paladin - Face
- Check It
- Smile
- Woman Face
- Classic Female - Face
- Winning Smile
- Man Face
- Classic Male - Face
- Silly Fun
- Stylish Aviators
- Orange Shades
- Blue Space Buns
- Red Punk Mohawk
- Pal Hair
- Colorful Braids
- Cool Side Shave
- Lavender Updo
- Blonde Spiked Hair
- Belle of Belfast Long Red Hair
- Brown Hair
- Straight Blonde Hair
- Orange Beanie with Black Hair
- True Blue Hair
- Black Ponytail
- Brown Charmer Hair
- Sleepy Pajama Pants - Zara Larsson
- Wren Brightblade's Pants
- Sparks Kilowatt's Pants
- Fey Yoshida's Pants
- AJ Striker's Pants
- Black Jeans
- Jean Shorts with White Shoes
- Pink Jeans
- Beautiful You Jeans
- Ripped Skater Pants
- Black Jeans with White Shoes
- Jean Shorts
- Black Jeans with Sneakers
- Dark Green Jeans
- I feel Bricky 2
- General pants pilot wars
- Bandito Army Jacket - Twenty One Pilots
- Sleepy Pajama Top - Zara Larsson
- Wren Brightblade's Shirt
- Sparks Kilowatt's Shirt
- AJ Striker's Shirt
- Fey Yoshida's Shirt
- Ready Player Two Shirt
- My Favorite Pizza Shirt
- Purple and Teal Top
- Roblox Shirt - Simple Pattern
- ROBLOX Jacket
- Blue Plaid Shirt
- Denim Jack with White Hoodie
- Pastel Starburst Top with Gray Jacket
- Teal Shirt
- Guitar Tee with Black Jacket
- Green Jersey
- I <3 Pizza Shirt
- Blue and Black Motorcycle Shirt
- Grey Striped Shirt with Denim Jacket
- Applaud
- Shrug
- Hello
- Stadium
- Point2
- Salute
- Tilt
There are a ton of free Roblox Catalog items. You can search for these specific items or filter your search for free items by scrolling through them all and selecting which Roblox items stand out for you.
