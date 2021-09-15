×
Roblox Mining Simulator Codes (September 2021)

A featured image for Mining Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
Modified Sep 15, 2021 03:00 AM IST
Feature

Roblox Mining Simulator puts players on a mining adventure that can be done with friends or solo.

The goal of Roblox Mining Simulator is to lead expeditions and uncover gems to become rich. There are different worlds and many mines for players to discover and dig up.

For Roblox Mining Simulator, there are a ton of active promotional codes. Players can redeem codes for Tokens, Coins, Cosmetics, Textures, Eggs, and much more in the game.

Codes for Roblox Mining Simulator (September 2021)

A featured image for Mining Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Codes for Tokens

  • #ChristmasHype
  • AnniversaryTokens
  • EpicTokens
  • 200Tokens
  • 4thJuly
  • July21st
  • America
  • 1Year
  • 500m
  • SummerTokens
  • SummerParadise
  • Challenge
  • ILoveTokens
  • ImOutOfCodeIdeas
  • ImOutOfCodeIdeas2
  • ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas
  • MoreMoreCode
  • MoreMoreTokens
  • oof
  • owo
  • Shiny
  • sircfenner
  • Trails
  • TooManyCodes
  • Wings
  • GetSlicked
  • HammieJammieDoesntSuck
  • NewQuests
  • NosniyIsCool
  • SandCastles
  • SuperGems
  • HammieJammieSucksx2
  • HammieJammieSucksxInfinity

Codes for Eggs

  • Eggs
  • Eggo!
  • LegendaryEggCode
  • Momma
  • Rumble
  • RumbleStudios
  • AnniversaryEgg
  • AwesomeLegendary
  • BaconHair
  • BeachBall
  • BigL
  • CoolWater
  • Demon
  • Duck
  • FollowUs
  • FreeCrate2
  • JackOLantern
  • Light
  • memes
  • PatrioticStars
  • Pumpkin
  • Pumpkins
  • Rainbowite
  • SecretEgg
  • Skies
  • SummerEgg
  • SuperSecretCode
  • TooManyCodesSmh
  • Valkyrie

Codes for Hat Crates

  • LegendaryHatCode
  • Halloween2019
  • FreeCrate
  • NewHats
  • AnniversaryCrate
  • Adventure
  • SuperCrate
  • Fright
  • HelpPls
  • Scary
  • TrickOrTreat
  • EventQuest
  • Goose
  • SubscribePls
  • yeet
  • BigW
  • Witches
  • Duckie
  • MineAlot
  • Sunscreen
  • Dreamy
  • Scorch
  • Lemonaide
  • Vacation
  • Patriot
  • ILOVECODES
  • Bonus

Codes for Crates

  • Defild Is Awesome
  • Rare
  • Cool
  • Easter
  • TestingThing
  • CrazieGamerSquad
  • DefildPlays
  • Ghosts
  • Fluffy
  • Level
  • Unobtainible
  • NewTwitch
  • TrailUpdate
  • NoU
  • Dominus
  • Toast
  • ToyChest
  • SandBox
  • GummyBears
  • Pumped
  • BroomSticks
  • Candy!
  • Ghosty

Codes for Coins

  • isaac
  • WeBreakRoblox
  • Koala
  • RexexSquad
  • Arcade
  • Bear
  • Pets
  • LotsOfCoins
  • Bunny
  • Selfie
  • Crainer
  • CrazieGamer
  • DefildPlays2
  • FutureMSOwner
  • Rebirth
  • Bread
  • Money
  • Dinosaur
  • Sand
  • Trades
  • JellyBean
  • Candy
  • Coal

Codes for Textures

  • Lamb Sauce
  • Abstract
  • PinkArmySkin
  • Retro
  • Comic

Codes for Candy Corn

  • Skelly
  • Skeletons
  • ThisIsHalloween
  • Halloween
  • ScarySkeltons
  • Spooky
  • Spook
  • Spoopy

How to redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator

The code redemption window in Mining Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
The code redemption window in Mining Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

To redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator, launch the game and look to the left of the screen. There will be an icon that resembles the Twitter logo. Click on that to open a new window.

This new window will have a textbox where you can enter the codes. Copy and paste whichever code you want to redeem. Once the code is input, click the green Enter button.

That will submit the Roblox Mining Simulator code. If it is successful, you will be advised that the respective reward has been added to your character. This could be anything from hat crates to candy corn.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
