Roblox Vehicle Tycoon Codes (September 2021)

Players can jump into Roblox Vehicle Tycoon to collect over 45 unique cars and run their dealership.

Owning a dealership and exploring with some of the most fantastic cars around is a great way to pass the time in Roblox Vehicle Tycoon. However, it is easier said than done with a ton of money needed to start a good collection.

Money can be earned in Roblox Vehicle Tycoon, and players can get some with no work needed at all. Promotional codes are available that provide plenty of cash to get your dealership rolling.

Codes for Roblox Vehicle Tycoon (September 2021)

A few high-end cars in Vehicle Tycoon. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Cash is the main currency in Roblox Vehicle Tycoon. Without cash, you won't be able to start your dealership or buy any new vehicles. You can earn it by selling cars, driving around, and more.

Or you can enter one of the promotional codes below to get a ton of cash in the game. These codes will give you enough cash for a couple of decent cars to add to your dealership.

Active Codes

HAPPY : Redeem this code for $10,000

CHRISTMAS : Redeem this code for $15,000

: Redeem this code for $15,000 SNOW : Redeem this code for $10,000

: Redeem this code for $10,000 YEAR : Redeem this code for $1,500

: Redeem this code for $1,500 GIFT : Redeem this code for $2,000

: Redeem this code for $2,000 TURKEY : Redeem this code for $1,500

: Redeem this code for $1,500 DOUBLE : Redeem this code for $2,500

: Redeem this code for $2,500 SCHOOL : Redeem this code for $1,250

: Redeem this code for $1,250 HALLOWEEN: Redeem this code for $2,500

Expired Codes

While the active codes have several seasonal themes, they were never deactivated. There are no expired codes for Roblox Vehicle Tycoon at the start of September 2021.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Vehicle Tycoon

The code redemption area in Vehicle Tycoon. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Open up Roblox Vehicle Tycoon. Once you are loaded into the game, look to the left of your screen under the cash total that your player currently has. There is an Add Code box there.

Copy and paste the code you would like to redeem into that text box. Press the blue plus sign to the right, and that will redeem the code. If entered successfully, you will see the cash total increase by the respective amount.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar