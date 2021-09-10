Roblox Katana Simulator codes (September 2021)

Roblox Katana Simulator puts the sword in the hands of the player and sends them to battle.

In Roblox Katana Simulator, the goal is to swing your sword, fight enemies, and collect upgrades to make the sword stronger and your character more powerful than the rest.

It is quite the grind to power up your katana in Roblox Katana Simulator. Thankfully, there are some active promotional codes available to help with Coins and more to get players started.

Codes for Roblox Katana Simulator (September 2021)

A featured image for Katana Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

50Mil : Redeem this code for 500 Coins

75kThanks : Redeem this code for 75,000 Coins

: Redeem this code for 75,000 Coins ThanksFor65k : Redeem this code for 65,000 Coins

: Redeem this code for 65,000 Coins 56kThumbsUp : Redeem this code for 56,000 Coins

: Redeem this code for 56,000 Coins SorryForLag : Redeem this code for 25,000 Coins, a gong, and a boost

: Redeem this code for 25,000 Coins, a gong, and a boost fivethousand : Redeem this code for 5,000 Coins

: Redeem this code for 5,000 Coins 50kthumbsup : Redeem this code for 600,000 Coins

: Redeem this code for 600,000 Coins 50kdouble : Redeem this code for a x2 Coin boost

: Redeem this code for a x2 Coin boost fire : Redeem this code for a x2 Coin boost

: Redeem this code for a x2 Coin boost gong : Redeem this code for 100,000 Coins

: Redeem this code for 100,000 Coins bruh : Redeem this code for a free skin

: Redeem this code for a free skin space : Redeem this code for the space skin

: Redeem this code for the space skin noggin : Redeem this code for a free skin

: Redeem this code for a free skin MoreCoinsPlease : Redeem this code for 10,000 Coins

: Redeem this code for 10,000 Coins CoinsPlease : Redeem this code for 5,000 Coins

: Redeem this code for 5,000 Coins Double: Redeem this code for a x2 Coin boost

Expired Codes

Every code made available for Roblox Katana Simulator is currently active. None of them have been set to expire by the developers as of September 2021's start. There are plenty of Coins for the taking.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Katana Simulator

The code redemption window in Katana Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Redeeming codes in Roblox Katana Simulator works differently than it does in other Roblox games. First, you will need to launch the title and enter the spawn area.

From there, head to the safe area and pick up the Golden Key. Take the Golden Key to the left of the upgrade area and begin to climb the boxes. Get onto the roof and look for the chest.

Also Read

Interact with the chest and a window will open with a text box inside. Copy and paste the codes into that text box, press the Enter button, and you will redeem your Roblox Katana Simulator code.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod