Roblox Jailbreak codes (September 2021)

Roblox Jailbreak is quite the popular game on the platform, with millions of players each day.

The premise of Roblox Jailbreak is to cause a ruckus as a criminal or put a stop to it as law enforcement. Think of it as Cops and Robbers meet GTA on the Roblox platform.

As of September 2021, there are still new players finding their way to Roblox Jailbreak. These beginners could put to use the active promotional code and get some cash.

Codes for Roblox Jailbreak this month

There is one active code for Jailbreak (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active codes

memes: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

Expired codes

summervibes: Redeem this code for 7,500 Cash

SOLIDGOLDWOOO: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

4years: Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash

march2021: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

doggo: Redeem this code for 7,500 Cash

Winter: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

FALL2020: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

MOLTEN: Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash

Balance: Redeem this code for 6,000 Cash

5Days: Redeem this code for 7,500 Cash

cargo: Redeem this code for 7,500 Cash

countdown: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

onehour: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

stayhealthy: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

minimustang: Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash

feb2020: Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash

How to redeem codes in Roblox Jailbreak

An ATM in Jailbreak (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Players looking to redeem their codes in Roblox Jailbreak will have to take a couple of extra steps compared to other Roblox games. First and foremost, they need to launch the game.

After that, users need to avoid the gunfire, the explosions, and the cars hoping to run them down to make it safely to an ATM. The ATM is where they will redeem codes in Roblox Jailbreak.

Gamers can find an ATM at the bank, gas station, train station, or police station. If they start as a cop character, players will be right near one when they spawn in at the police station.

Interacting with an ATM once they've found one will see a window appear with a text box. Users can copy and paste the code into that text box and click the redeem button, which will give them the Roblox Jailbreak prize.

