Nerf Strike codes (March 2024)

Redeem Nerf Strike codes to acquire free Coins, Gems, Crates, and skins. Gems are vital in the game as they can be used to purchase Darts (ammo). Here are the Dart packs available in Nerf Strike, along with their respective prices:
- Small Fast Darts Pack: 199 Gems
- Medium Fast Darts Pack: 899 Gems
- Large Fast Darts Pack: 1699 Gems
Additionally, newcomers lacking Coins to buy the best Blasters (weapons) can simply redeem the Coin codes listed below to quickly obtain the finest. Furthermore, they can purchase masks and vests without spending a single Robux.
Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes in Nerf Strike. We'll keep updating this page whenever new codes for Nerf Strike are issued.
All Nerf Strike codes (Active)
After redeeming an active code in Nerf Strike, the newly obtained rewards will be displayed under the NEW ITEM interface.
Inactive Nerf Strike codes
New codes will be released during milestones, updates, and in-game events.
How to redeem Nerf Strike codes?
Follow the steps outlined below to redeem all the active codes in Nerf Strike:
- After launching the game, stay on the main menu.
- Hit the PROMO CODE button on the left side of the screen.
- The code box titled PROMO CODE will appear.
- Copy any code and paste it into the empty text box under Enter your promo code here to claim a reward!
- Hit the orange-themed USE button to redeem a code in Nerf Strike.
Also check: 100 unique Roblox usernames for new players
Nerf Strike codes and their importance
The free Common Dragon Crate, when opened, may reward you with one of the following skins:
- Terracotta - Common
- Earth Green - Common
- Scroll - Common
- Clawed - Common
- White Clawed - Common
- White Scroll - Common
Spend Gems on Rare and Epic Crates from the in-game shop.
Rare
- Rare Dragon Crate - 1099 Gems
- Rare Ultra Crate - 649 Gems
- Rare Elite 2.0 Crate - 649 Gems
- Rare Pastel Crate - 649 Gems
Epic
- Epic Dragon Crate - 2099 Gems
- Epic Pastel Crate - 1299 Gems
- Epic Ultra Crate - 1299 Gems
- Epic Elite 2.0 Crate - 1299 Gems
Use Coins to purchase Common Crates and Blasters, such as
- Dragon Fireshot - 200k Coins
- Mega Motostryke - 135k Coins
- Ultra Three - 95k Coins
- Mega Thunderbow - 75k Coins
- Ultra Two - 85k Coins
- Ultra Dorado - 35k Coins
Also check: Latest codes for Godzilla x Kong Obby
Nerf Strike code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If an invalid code is redeemed, the "Promo code not found" error message will be displayed inside the code box.
Where to find new Nerf Strike codes?
Follow the developers' X handles to learn about fresh codes, in-game news, and more. You can also check the game's description or keep an eye on our active codes list to get wind of the latest codes in Nerf Strike.
FAQs on Nerf Strike codes
What are the latest codes in Nerf Strike?
Blast150k is the only latest code in Nerf Strike.
When will the active codes in Nerf Strike expire?
The codes do not have any expiration dates; hence, you can expect them to go inactive at any moment.
What codes offer free skins in Nerf Strike?
RACONIDAS, RUSSO, and MEGATIME are the only codes in Nerf Strike that offer free skins.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes