Nerf Strike codes (March 2024)

Redeem Nerf Strike codes to acquire free Coins, Gems, Crates, and skins. Gems are vital in the game as they can be used to purchase Darts (ammo). Here are the Dart packs available in Nerf Strike, along with their respective prices:

Small Fast Darts Pack: 199 Gems

Medium Fast Darts Pack: 899 Gems

Large Fast Darts Pack: 1699 Gems

Additionally, newcomers lacking Coins to buy the best Blasters (weapons) can simply redeem the Coin codes listed below to quickly obtain the finest. Furthermore, they can purchase masks and vests without spending a single Robux.

All Nerf Strike codes (Active)

After redeeming an active code in Nerf Strike, the newly obtained rewards will be displayed under the NEW ITEM interface.

List of Active Nerf Strike Codes Code Rewards BLAST150 1,500 Gems (Latest) 10m75k 1,500 Gems BLAST50K 1,500 Gems 10M75K 1,500 Gems BLAST100K 25,000 Coins and 1 Common Dragon Crate MEGATIME Mega Magnus Skin BLAST125K 1,500 Gems RUSSO 2 Blue Concentric Skins (Epic) RACONIDAS 2 Red Concentric Skins (Epic)

Inactive Nerf Strike codes

New codes will be released during milestones, updates, and in-game events.

List of Inactive Nerf Strike Codes Code Rewards 5000LIKES 25,000 Coins

How to redeem Nerf Strike codes?

Code box in Nerf Strike

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem all the active codes in Nerf Strike:

After launching the game, stay on the main menu.

Hit the PROMO CODE button on the left side of the screen.

The code box titled PROMO CODE will appear.

Copy any code and paste it into the empty text box under Enter your promo code here to claim a reward!

Hit the orange-themed USE button to redeem a code in Nerf Strike.

Nerf Strike codes and their importance

Importance of codes in Nerf Strike

The free Common Dragon Crate, when opened, may reward you with one of the following skins:

Terracotta - Common

Earth Green - Common

Scroll - Common

Clawed - Common

White Clawed - Common

White Scroll - Common

Spend Gems on Rare and Epic Crates from the in-game shop.

Rare

Rare Dragon Crate - 1099 Gems

Rare Ultra Crate - 649 Gems

Rare Elite 2.0 Crate - 649 Gems

Rare Pastel Crate - 649 Gems

Epic

Epic Dragon Crate - 2099 Gems

Epic Pastel Crate - 1299 Gems

Epic Ultra Crate - 1299 Gems

Epic Elite 2.0 Crate - 1299 Gems

Use Coins to purchase Common Crates and Blasters, such as

Dragon Fireshot - 200k Coins

Mega Motostryke - 135k Coins

Ultra Three - 95k Coins

Mega Thunderbow - 75k Coins

Ultra Two - 85k Coins

Ultra Dorado - 35k Coins

Nerf Strike code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Code troubleshooting in Nerf Strike

If an invalid code is redeemed, the "Promo code not found" error message will be displayed inside the code box.

Where to find new Nerf Strike codes?

Follow the developers' X handles to learn about fresh codes, in-game news, and more. You can also check the game's description or keep an eye on our active codes list to get wind of the latest codes in Nerf Strike.

FAQs on Nerf Strike codes

What are the latest codes in Nerf Strike?

Blast150k is the only latest code in Nerf Strike.

When will the active codes in Nerf Strike expire?

The codes do not have any expiration dates; hence, you can expect them to go inactive at any moment.

What codes offer free skins in Nerf Strike?

RACONIDAS, RUSSO, and MEGATIME are the only codes in Nerf Strike that offer free skins.

