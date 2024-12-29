Jujutsu Infinite codes (January 2025) - Latest Winter Update codes

You can redeem Jujutsu Infinite codes to obtain hundreds of Spins without spending a single Robux. Spins are vital in acquiring the best Innates (special abilities) in this Roblox adventure. In this action-packed experience, players' power spike and their fighting efficiency directly correlate with Innates.
However, at the start, most players will have Common and Uncommon Innates. To eventually obtain the best Special Grade and Legendary Innates, use the free Spins claimed from the featured active codes.
Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Jujutsu Infinite codes. We'll keep updating this article whenever new codes for this game are released.
Active Jujutsu Infinite codes (Updated)
Here are all the active codes in Jujutsu Infinite. They risk going invalid at any moment, so redeem them in a single session.
Inactive Jujutsu Infinite codes
Several old codes have gone invalid in Jujutsu Infinite. That said, new ones are likely to be issued during future events and updates.
How to redeem Jujutsu Infinite codes
Follow the steps below to redeem all the active codes in Jujutsu Infinite:
- Once you spawn on the server, press the Cart icon above your level bar. This will make the shop interface pop up.
- You can find the code box in the top-right corner of the window.
- Copy any active code and paste it into the "Redeem Code Here" text box.
- Hit the ">" button to redeem the code in Jujutsu Infinite.
The second method in Jujutsu Infinite involves:
- In the main menu, press "CUSTOMIZE," and you'll be taken to the Innate UI with your avatar in the middle. On the right side above "SPINS" is a code box.
- Just copy and paste an active code and select the ">" button to redeem it
Also Check: How to get Domain Shards in Jujutsu Infinite
Jujutsu Infinite code rewards and their importance
You can only claim Innate Spins via the active codes in Jujutsu Infinite. To use them, select "CUSTOMIZE" from the main menu.
Only two Innate Slots are unlocked by default. You can purchase two more slots using 399 Robux on each. Below the Innate Slots is the "SPIN" button. Click on it to roll for Innates. The more Spins you use, the faster you can fill your Special Grade Pity bar.
Here are all the Innate types with their roll percent:
- Special Grade - 0.25%
- Legendary - 2.75%
- Rare - 7%
- Uncommon - 20%
- Common - 70%
If you run out of Spins, you can purchase them using Robux. Here is the price list of the Spins in Jujutsu Infinite:
- 500 Innate Spins - 2099 Robux
- 250 Innate Spins - 1099 Robux
- 100 Innate Spins - 469 Robux
- 50 Innate Spins - 239 Robux
Also Check: Jujutsu Infinite - All official links
Jujutsu Infinite code troubleshooting [How to fix]
The "Already redeemed code!" error message will appear if you try to redeem an active code twice. If you enter an invalid or typo-filled code, the "Code does not exist!" notification will appear inside the code box.
Roblox codes are strictly case and space-sensitive, so double-check them before hitting the ">" button.
Where to find new Jujutsu Infinite codes
Join the title's official Discord account to learn about new codes, updates, announcements, and other in-game details. An alternative is that you can easily keep track of all the active and latest codes by checking this article often.
FAQs on Jujutsu Infinite codes
What are the latest codes in Jujutsu Infinite?
"WINTER_UPD", "SANTA_SHUTDOWN", "WINTER_SHUTDOWN", and "AWESOME_SHUTDOWN" are the latest active codes in Jujutsu Infinite.
What are some codes for Jujutsu Infinite that can be redeemed for 200 Spins?
"RELEASE" is the only active code in Jujutsu Infinite that can be redeemed for 200 Spins.
When will the active codes in Jujutsu Infinite expire?
Active codes do not have any expiration dates and can become invalid at any moment.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024