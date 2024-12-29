Jujutsu Infinite codes (January 2025) - Latest Winter Update codes

You can redeem Jujutsu Infinite codes to obtain hundreds of Spins without spending a single Robux. Spins are vital in acquiring the best Innates (special abilities) in this Roblox adventure. In this action-packed experience, players' power spike and their fighting efficiency directly correlate with Innates.

However, at the start, most players will have Common and Uncommon Innates. To eventually obtain the best Special Grade and Legendary Innates, use the free Spins claimed from the featured active codes.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Jujutsu Infinite codes. We'll keep updating this article whenever new codes for this game are released.

Active Jujutsu Infinite codes (Updated)

Here are all the active codes in Jujutsu Infinite. They risk going invalid at any moment, so redeem them in a single session.

List of active Jujutsu Infinite codes Code Rewards WINTER_UPD 100 Spins, x2 EXP for 60 mins, and x2 Mastery (Latest) SANTA_SHUTDOWN 50 Spins and 5 Candy Canes (Latest) WINTER_SHUTDOWN 50 Spins (Latest) AWESOME_SHUTDOWN 50 Spins (Latest) 1M_FAVORITES 100 Spins, x2 EXP for 60 mins, and x2 Mastery LUCK_REAL 100 Spins TWITTER_75_YAY 100 Spins HAPPY_2025 100 Spins, x2 EXP, and x2 Mastery 50K_FOLLOWERS 50 Spins and x2 EXP for 60 mins MERRY_CHRISTMAS 100 Spins RELEASE 200 Spins

Inactive Jujutsu Infinite codes

Several old codes have gone invalid in Jujutsu Infinite. That said, new ones are likely to be issued during future events and updates.

List of inactive Jujutsu Infinite codes Code Rewards JJ_SHUTDOWN 25 Spins BACK_UP_AGAIN 25 Spins and x2 EXP for 60 mins SHUTDOWN_AGAIN 25 Spins MISSION_SHUTDOWN 50 Spins RELEASE_SHUTDOWN_SRRY 200 Spins TOP_SECRET 150 Spins WAVE3_PATCH Spins DIM_MAX Spins WELCOME_WAVE3 Spins 350K_YAY Spins UPDATE_3 Spins

How to redeem Jujutsu Infinite codes

Here's how you redeem the active codes in Jujutsu Infinite (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem all the active codes in Jujutsu Infinite:

Once you spawn on the server, press the Cart icon above your level bar. This will make the shop interface pop up.

You can find the code box in the top-right corner of the window.

Copy any active code and paste it into the "Redeem Code Here" text box.

Hit the ">" button to redeem the code in Jujutsu Infinite.

The second method in Jujutsu Infinite involves:

In the main menu, press "CUSTOMIZE," and you'll be taken to the Innate UI with your avatar in the middle. On the right side above "SPINS" is a code box.

Just copy and paste an active code and select the ">" button to redeem it

Jujutsu Infinite code rewards and their importance

You can only claim Innate Spins via the active codes in Jujutsu Infinite. To use them, select "CUSTOMIZE" from the main menu.

Only two Innate Slots are unlocked by default. You can purchase two more slots using 399 Robux on each. Below the Innate Slots is the "SPIN" button. Click on it to roll for Innates. The more Spins you use, the faster you can fill your Special Grade Pity bar.

Here are all the Innate types with their roll percent:

Special Grade - 0.25%

Legendary - 2.75%

Rare - 7%

Uncommon - 20%

Common - 70%

If you run out of Spins, you can purchase them using Robux. Here is the price list of the Spins in Jujutsu Infinite:

500 Innate Spins - 2099 Robux

250 Innate Spins - 1099 Robux

100 Innate Spins - 469 Robux

50 Innate Spins - 239 Robux

Jujutsu Infinite code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The "Code does not exist!" error message in Jujutsu Infinite (Image via Roblox)

The "Already redeemed code!" error message will appear if you try to redeem an active code twice. If you enter an invalid or typo-filled code, the "Code does not exist!" notification will appear inside the code box.

Roblox codes are strictly case and space-sensitive, so double-check them before hitting the ">" button.

Where to find new Jujutsu Infinite codes

Join the title's official Discord account to learn about new codes, updates, announcements, and other in-game details. An alternative is that you can easily keep track of all the active and latest codes by checking this article often.

FAQs on Jujutsu Infinite codes

What are the latest codes in Jujutsu Infinite?

"WINTER_UPD", "SANTA_SHUTDOWN", "WINTER_SHUTDOWN", and "AWESOME_SHUTDOWN" are the latest active codes in Jujutsu Infinite.

What are some codes for Jujutsu Infinite that can be redeemed for 200 Spins?

"RELEASE" is the only active code in Jujutsu Infinite that can be redeemed for 200 Spins.

When will the active codes in Jujutsu Infinite expire?

Active codes do not have any expiration dates and can become invalid at any moment.

