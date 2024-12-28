SpongeBob Tower Defense codes (January 2025) 

SpongeBob Tower Defense codes will come in handy when players want to transform their units (towers) into the most formidable summons on the server. In this SpongeBob-themed tower defense title, you can acquire various characters from the SpongeBob SquarePants series and use them to defend Bikini Bottom. By redeeming the codes in this article, you can easily claim free Trait Rerolls. Traits are upgrade add-ons that will empower any selected unit.
We've covered all the active codes, how they're redeemed, their rewards' usage, and more.
Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox SpongeBob Tower Defense codes. We'll keep updating the article whenever new codes for this game are released.
Active SpongeBob Tower Defense codes
All active codes for SpongeBob Tower Defense have been listed below. They were released without expiration dates and can go inactive at any moment.
Inactive SpongeBob Tower Defense codes
Unfortunately, the following codes in SpongeBob Tower Defense have gone invalid over time.
How to redeem SpongeBob Tower Defense codes?
You can redeem SpongeBob Tower Defense codes quickly by following these steps:
- After you spawn on the server, hit the "Codes" button (next to "Summon") on the left side of the screen. This will make a new window titled "Codes" appear.
- Copy any code and paste itto in the "ENTER CODE HERE" text box.
- Press the green "Redeem" button to activate the code.
Also Check: Latest Lootify Codes
Spongebob Tower Defense code rewards and their usage
Trait Rerolls are Mythic resources that will enhance your best units. They can be acquired via the free codes. Currently, there are eight Trait Rerolls types in the game, each offering a different bonus. You can find the Traits area inside the Summon zone. Just walk into the Summon cave and turn right to spot the Sandy Cheeks Traits' red blip.
Here are all the Trait types you can obtain using rerolls and your chances of getting each of them:
- Strike - Increases unit's damage - 26%
- Reach - Increases unit's range - 26%
- Surge - Increases unit's attack speed - 26%
- Scholar - Increases unit's XP gain - 12%
- Pursuit - Greatly increases unit's range - 6%
- Wealth - Reduces unit's upgrade cost - 2.5%
- Vortex - Greatly increases unit's attack speed - 1%
- Secret Formula - Bikini Bottom's greatest and strongest mystery - 0.5%
Also Check: Latest Blox Fruits Codes
Spongebob Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]
When you try to use an inactive code, the "Invalid Code!" error message will appear in the code box. Double-check each code for typos and spelling mistakes before entering it and hitting the "Redeem" button.
Roblox codes are case-sensitive; hence, we recommend copying and pasting them instead of entering them manually.
Where to find new SpongeBob Tower Defense codes
You can find new codes from the game's description on the official Roblox page and the developer's Twitter page. An easier method is to keep an eye on this page, as it'll be updated with new codes for SpongeBob Tower Defense whenever they're released.
FAQs on SpongeBob Tower Defense codes
What are the latest SpongeBob Tower Defense codes?
"FUUUTURE" is the only latest active code in Sponge Tower Defense.
When will new codes for SpongeBob Tower Defense be released?
New codes will be issued during milestones and updates.
Can you obtain new units by redeeming the codes?
As of now, none of the active codes offer units upon redemption.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024