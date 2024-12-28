SpongeBob Tower Defense codes (January 2025) 

SpongeBob Tower Defense codes will come in handy when players want to transform their units (towers) into the most formidable summons on the server. In this SpongeBob-themed tower defense title, you can acquire various characters from the SpongeBob SquarePants series and use them to defend Bikini Bottom. By redeeming the codes in this article, you can easily claim free Trait Rerolls. Traits are upgrade add-ons that will empower any selected unit.

We've covered all the active codes, how they're redeemed, their rewards' usage, and more.

Active SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

All active codes for SpongeBob Tower Defense have been listed below. They were released without expiration dates and can go inactive at any moment.

List of active SpongeBob Tower Defense codes Code Rewards FUUUTURE 1000 Gems, 100 Krabby Patties, and 3 Epic+ Treasure Chests (Latest) 400KNoWay 25 Treasure Chests TrinketsAPlenty 1000 Gems and 10 Treasure Chests ShowMeTheUpdate 25,000 Coins and 10 Treasure Chests 500KAnchovies 5000 Gems QuarterMillion 10,000 Coins and 1000 Gems

Inactive SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

Unfortunately, the following codes in SpongeBob Tower Defense have gone invalid over time.

List of inactive SpongeBob Tower Defense codes Code Rewards ImReadyImReady 1000 Gems and 1 x2 Gems 100KGoofyGoobers 10 Pretty Patties, 5 Trait Rerolls, and 2 Magic Conches GemsOnGems 2000 Gems NowThisIsOP +5x Trait Rerolls and 2 Magic Conches OneUp 5 Pretty Patties, 3 Aged Patties, and x2 XP 25KHooray 500 Gems, +3x Trait Rerolls, and 1 Magic Conch SandysDojo +2x Trait Rerolls ThatWasFast 10 Trait Rerolls and 3 Magic Conches SummonTime 1000 Gems and 1 Magic Conch SecretHunter 1500 Gems and 2 x2 Gems OPCodeForReal 2000 Gems, 5 Magic Conches, and 5 Trait Rerolls BoostJuice 10 Aged Patties, 2 x2 XP, and 1 x2 Gems

How to redeem SpongeBob Tower Defense codes?

Follow the steps outlined below to activate the codes in SpongeBob Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem SpongeBob Tower Defense codes quickly by following these steps:

After you spawn on the server, hit the "Codes" button (next to "Summon") on the left side of the screen. This will make a new window titled "Codes" appear.

Copy any code and paste itto in the "ENTER CODE HERE" text box.

Press the green "Redeem" button to activate the code.

Spongebob Tower Defense code rewards and their usage

The "Traits" interface will appear after walking into the Sandy Cheeks Traits' blip (Image via Roblox)

Trait Rerolls are Mythic resources that will enhance your best units. They can be acquired via the free codes. Currently, there are eight Trait Rerolls types in the game, each offering a different bonus. You can find the Traits area inside the Summon zone. Just walk into the Summon cave and turn right to spot the Sandy Cheeks Traits' red blip.

Here are all the Trait types you can obtain using rerolls and your chances of getting each of them:

Strike - Increases unit's damage - 26%

Reach - Increases unit's range - 26%

Surge - Increases unit's attack speed - 26%

Scholar - Increases unit's XP gain - 12%

Pursuit - Greatly increases unit's range - 6%

Wealth - Reduces unit's upgrade cost - 2.5%

Vortex - Greatly increases unit's attack speed - 1%

Secret Formula - Bikini Bottom's greatest and strongest mystery - 0.5%

Spongebob Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Avoid error messages by copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption procedure (Image via Roblox)

When you try to use an inactive code, the "Invalid Code!" error message will appear in the code box. Double-check each code for typos and spelling mistakes before entering it and hitting the "Redeem" button.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive; hence, we recommend copying and pasting them instead of entering them manually.

Where to find new SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

You can find new codes from the game's description on the official Roblox page and the developer's Twitter page. An easier method is to keep an eye on this page, as it'll be updated with new codes for SpongeBob Tower Defense whenever they're released.

FAQs on SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

What are the latest SpongeBob Tower Defense codes?

"FUUUTURE" is the only latest active code in Sponge Tower Defense.

When will new codes for SpongeBob Tower Defense be released?

New codes will be issued during milestones and updates.

Can you obtain new units by redeeming the codes?

As of now, none of the active codes offer units upon redemption.

