Lootify codes (January 2025)

Redeeming Lootify codes is the easiest way to earn Coins, the main currency that runs Lootify's market. You can improve your Loot, Rebirth, and upgrade your inventory slots using them. However, earning Coins can necessitate hours of grinding, especially if you're a newbie. Fortunately, instead of Rolling for hours, you can simply redeem the "COIN" code to get 1K Coins.

Below, we've covered all the active codes, their redemption process, and more.

Bookmark this page to access the latest active Roblox Lootify codes. We'll keep updating this page whenever new codes for Lootify debut, hence stay tuned.

Active Lootify codes

Redeem the active codes for Lootify with haste as they might expire soon (Image via Roblox)

Listed below, are all the active codes in Lootify. The developers haven't provided any expiration dates for them, suggesting they can go invalid at any moment.

Trending

List of active Lootify codes Code Rewards DISCORD20K Rewards (Latest) COIN 1k Coins POTION Coin Potion II, Luck Potion II, Roll Speed Potion II, and EXP Potion II

Inactive Lootify codes

Here are all the inactive codes for Lootify.

List of inactive Lootify codes Code Rewards HAPPYCHRISTMAS x1 Jingle Bell (Latest) LOOTIFYHYPEHYPE x1 Jingle Bell (Latest) LOOTIFYUPUPUP x1 Jingle Bell (Latest) POWERFIXED Coin Potion II, Luck Potion II, Roll Speed Potion II, and EXP Potion II

How to redeem Lootify codes

The code box for Lootify can be spotted at the end of the "Settings" interface (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem all the active Lootify codes:

After you spawn on the map, hit the small settings icon in the top right corner.

A new window titled "Settings" will appear on the screen with the "General" UI.

Spot the code box at the end of the window.

Copy any code and paste it into the "code..." text box.

Hit the "Confirm" button to activate a code in Lootify.

Also Check: Latest Blox Fruits

Lootify codes rewards and their importance

Upgrade Loot only after reaching a higher level and attaining multiple Rebirths (Image via Roblox)

Coins are vital in Lootify, as they let you enhance your Loot and increase your inventory slots. You can also invest them in Rebirths, as you'll get better Loot from new Chests this way.

Interact with Windsor The Blacksmith to view the "Loot Craft" and "Loot Upgrade" options. Crafting better Loot requires a specific amount of the same Loot. On the other hand, upgrading one will cost a certain number of Coins.

Press the "Rebirth" button on the right side to open its interface. You can obtain Chests with better Loot chances when you've invested Coins Rebirths.

The following are all the redeemable Potions and what they do in Lootify:

Roll Speed Potion II - +25% Roll Speed for for 300 seconds

Coin Potion II - +50% Coin for 300 seconds

Luck Potion II - +50% Luck for 300 seconds

EXP Potion II - +50% Exp for 300 seconds

Also Check: Latest Baddies Codes

Lootify code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Double-check the entered active codes in Lootify before hitting the "Confirm" button (Image via Roblox)

If you try to redeem the same code twice, the "Already claimed this code!" error message will appear above the code box. When a code with spelling mistakes and/or improper letter casing is redeemed, the "Invalid Code!" error notification will pop up.

You can avoid these issues by copying and pasting the codes during the redemption process.

Where do I find new Lootify codes?

Join the game's official Discord server to get new codes, announcements, updates, and other game-related information. An easier alternative is to check this article from time to time since it'll be updated whenever new codes are released.

FAQs on Lootify codes

What are the latest active codes in Lootify?

"DISCORD20K" is the only latest active code for Lootify.

What is the best active code to redeem in Lootify?

"COIN" is the best code in Lootify, as 1k Coins will be added to your treasury without Roll grinding.

When to enhance your Loot with the free Coins

Do not rush in upgrading your Loot; wait till you reach level 20-40, then invest your Coins in Rebirths. Subsequently, you'll obtain the best Loot, and that's when you must upgrade your Loot to increase your stats.

How to defeat the Final Boss "Blade" in Lootify

You need a total Power of 82800 to stand toe-to-toe against the Final Boss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024