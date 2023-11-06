Best music codes to use in Roblox (November 2023) 

Roblox is well-known for its plethora of features and captivating in-game encounters. One among them that stands out is the Boombox feature that allows you to listen to music in-game. Additionally, various types of Boomboxes can be purchased or obtained by completing challenges. That said, to enable songs, you must enter the exact codes in the Boombox text interface. However, keep in mind that music codes can only be used in Boombox-enabled titles.

Instead of struggling to select the ideal playlist for your metaverse experience, you can simply refer to this featured list, which includes some of the grooviest tracks that can be used at your leisure with or without your friends in your favorite games.

Here are the best music codes in Roblox

The following is the list of Roblox music codes, including the track names and their respective artist names:

Rasputin - Boney M - 5512350519

Life Goes On - 2Pac - 186317099

SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY - Amaarae - 8026236684

Sandstorm - Darude - 166562385

Say So - Doja Cat - 521116871

Soft Jazz - 926493242

Spooky Scary Skeletons - 515669032

Stronger - Kanye West - 136209425

Intergalactic - Beastie Boys - 131603357

Pokerap - Pokemon - 152381839

Boom Clap - CharlieXCX - 189739789

Chlorine - Twenty One Pilots - 2675904848

Applause - Lady Gaga - 130964099

Natural - Imagine Dragons - 2173344520

Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran - 7202579511

Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley - 1544291808

What’s Love Got to Do With It - Tina Turner - 5145539495

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - What’s Up Danger? - 3106151105

Flo Rida - You Spin Me Right Round - 145799973

Bach - Toccata & Fugue in D Minor - 564238335

Belly Dancer x Temperature - 8055519816

Beethoven - Fur Elise - 450051032

Beethoven - Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement) - 445023353

Billie Eilish - NDA - 7079888477

No Limit - Casi - 748726200

Brutal – Olivia Rodrigo - 6937354391

Bad Child - Tones and I - 5315279926

BTS - Fake Love - 1894066752

On My Way - Illijah - 249672730

Claire De Lune - Claude Debussy - 1838457617

Daisy - Ashnikko - 5321298199

Despacito - Luis Fonsi – 673605737

Dua Lipa - Levitating – 6606223785

Five Nights At Freddy’s - 2 Song: Survive The Night - 189825748

Frozen - Let It Go - 189105508

Fetty Wap - Trap Queen - 210783060

Gangnam Style - 130844430

God Is a Woman - Ariana Grande - 2071829884

Hallelujah - 1846627271

Heat Waves - Glass Animals - 6432181830

Industry Baby - Lil Nas X - 7253841629

Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams - 8036100972

Justin Bieber - Yummy - 4591688095

Kelis – Milkshake - 321199908

LISA - Money - 7551431783

Maroon 5 - Payphone - 131396974

Meet Me At Our Spot - The Anxiety - 7308941449

Mii Channel Music - 143666548

Girls Like You ft. Cardi B - Maroon 5 - 2211976041

Baby Shark - Hope Segoine - 614018503

How to use the Roblox music codes

Follow these simple steps to start vibing with the songs in your favorite Roblpx titles right away:

Enter the Roblox game and either equip your Boombox or Radio.

Press the interact button.

A small text box will pop up.

Simply enter the music code into the empty text box.

The song will start playing automatically.

Ensure the right Roblox code is entered, as failing to do so will not play the track. Additionally, to stop the music, unequip the Boombox.