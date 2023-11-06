Best music codes to use in Roblox (November 2023) 

Roblox is well-known for its plethora of features and captivating in-game encounters. One among them that stands out is the Boombox feature that allows you to listen to music in-game. Additionally, various types of Boomboxes can be purchased or obtained by completing challenges. That said, to enable songs, you must enter the exact codes in the Boombox text interface. However, keep in mind that music codes can only be used in Boombox-enabled titles.
Instead of struggling to select the ideal playlist for your metaverse experience, you can simply refer to this featured list, which includes some of the grooviest tracks that can be used at your leisure with or without your friends in your favorite games.
Here are the best music codes in Roblox
The following is the list of Roblox music codes, including the track names and their respective artist names:
- Rasputin - Boney M - 5512350519
- Life Goes On - 2Pac - 186317099
- SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY - Amaarae - 8026236684
- Sandstorm - Darude - 166562385
- Say So - Doja Cat - 521116871
- Soft Jazz - 926493242
- Spooky Scary Skeletons - 515669032
- Stronger - Kanye West - 136209425
- Intergalactic - Beastie Boys - 131603357
- Pokerap - Pokemon - 152381839
- Boom Clap - CharlieXCX - 189739789
- Chlorine - Twenty One Pilots - 2675904848
- Applause - Lady Gaga - 130964099
- Natural - Imagine Dragons - 2173344520
- Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran - 7202579511
- Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley - 1544291808
- What’s Love Got to Do With It - Tina Turner - 5145539495
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - What’s Up Danger? - 3106151105
- Flo Rida - You Spin Me Right Round - 145799973
- Bach - Toccata & Fugue in D Minor - 564238335
- Belly Dancer x Temperature - 8055519816
- Beethoven - Fur Elise - 450051032
- Beethoven - Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement) - 445023353
- Billie Eilish - NDA - 7079888477
- No Limit - Casi - 748726200
- Brutal – Olivia Rodrigo - 6937354391
- Bad Child - Tones and I - 5315279926
- BTS - Fake Love - 1894066752
- On My Way - Illijah - 249672730
- Claire De Lune - Claude Debussy - 1838457617
- Daisy - Ashnikko - 5321298199
- Despacito - Luis Fonsi – 673605737
- Dua Lipa - Levitating – 6606223785
- Five Nights At Freddy’s - 2 Song: Survive The Night - 189825748
- Frozen - Let It Go - 189105508
- Fetty Wap - Trap Queen - 210783060
- Gangnam Style - 130844430
- God Is a Woman - Ariana Grande - 2071829884
- Hallelujah - 1846627271
- Heat Waves - Glass Animals - 6432181830
- Industry Baby - Lil Nas X - 7253841629
- Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams - 8036100972
- Justin Bieber - Yummy - 4591688095
- Kelis – Milkshake - 321199908
- LISA - Money - 7551431783
- Maroon 5 - Payphone - 131396974
- Meet Me At Our Spot - The Anxiety - 7308941449
- Mii Channel Music - 143666548
- Girls Like You ft. Cardi B - Maroon 5 - 2211976041
- Money - LISA - 7551431783
- Baby Shark - Hope Segoine - 614018503
How to use the Roblox music codes
Follow these simple steps to start vibing with the songs in your favorite Roblpx titles right away:
- Enter the Roblox game and either equip your Boombox or Radio.
- Press the interact button.
- A small text box will pop up.
- Simply enter the music code into the empty text box.
- The song will start playing automatically.
Ensure the right Roblox code is entered, as failing to do so will not play the track. Additionally, to stop the music, unequip the Boombox.