Blox Fruits codes (January 2024) - Rewards codes

Blox Fruits codes, when redeemed, offer not only free Beli but also XP boosters and resets. Given the game’s immense popularity, new players flock to the experience daily. They can use these codes to fill their inventory with free resources without spending Robux.

For instance, you can use JCWK, SECRET_ADMIN, NEWTROLL, XPBluxxy active codes to claim XP boosters. The active codes below are easy to redeem and will help you become a formidable pirate/marine on the map.

List of Blox Fruits codes for January 2024

The rewards obtained from following active Blox Fruits codes will also help you level up faster and reset your stats whenever you want. These codes have been confirmed to work as of January 10, 2024. Keep in mind that your character’s stats will return to default after you use a stat reset.

Active Codes in Blox Fruits Code Rewards NEWTROLL Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP SECRET_ADMIN Redeem code for 2x XP boost (20 minutes) KITT_RESET Redeem code for a Stat Rest ADMIN_TROLL Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost Sub2CaptainMaui Redeem code for 2x XP XPKittGaming Redeem code for 2x XP XPEnyu_is_Pro Redeem code for 2x XPSub2Fer999 Redeem code for 2x XPBluxxy Redeem code for 2x XP JCWK Redeem code for 2x XP Magicbus Redeem code for 2x XP Starcodeheo Redeem code for 2x XP fudd10_v2 Redeem code for $2 Beli BeliSUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 Redeem code to reset your stats SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 Redeem code for 2x XP Sub2OfficialNoobie Redeem code for 2x XP FUDD10 Redeem code for $1 Beli BIGNEWS Redeem code for an In-Game Title THEGREATACE Redeem code for 2x XP SUB2NOOBMASTER123 Redeem code for 2x XP SUB2UNCLEKIZARU Redeem code to reset your stats Sub2Daigrock Redeem code for 2x XP Axiore Redeem code for 2x XP TantaiGaming Redeem code for 2x XP STRAWHATMAINE Redeem code for 2x XP

List of expired codes in Blox Fruits

Unfortunately, some old Blox Fruits codes have gone inactive over the last few gameplay updates. These codes cannot be redeemed, and when attempting to do so, you’ll receive error messages.

Expired Codes in Blox Fruits Code Rewards ADMIN_STRENGTH Redeem for 2x Experience (20 Minutes) youtuber_shipbattle Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost BoostSTAFFBATTLE Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost DRAGONABUSE Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost JULYUPDATE_RESET Redeem code for a Stat Reset NOOB2PRO Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost CINCODEMAYO_BOOST Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost CODE_SERVICIO Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost15B_BESTBROTHERS Redeem code for a 60-minute 2x XP Boost DEVSCOOKING Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost NOOB_REFUND Redeem code to reset your stats TY_FOR_WATCHING Redeem code for a 2x EXP Boost for 20 Minutes GAMER_ROBOT_1M Redeem code for a 2x EXP Boost that lasts 1.5 hours ADMINGIVEAWAY Redeem code 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET Redeem code for a free start reset GAMERROBOT_YT Redeem code 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes EXP_5B Redeem code for 2x XP RESET_5B Redeem code to reset your stats 3BVISITS Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2X XP UPD16 Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP 1MLIKES_RESET Redeem code for Stat Points Reset 2BILLION Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP THIRDSEA Redeem code to reset your stats UPD15 Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP UPD14 Redeem code for 2x XP ShutDownFix2 Redeem code for 2x XP 1BILLION Redeem code for 2x XP XMASEXP Redeem code for 2x XP XMASRESET Redeem code to reset your stats UPDATE11 Redeem code for 2x XP POINTSRESET Redeem code to reset your stats UPDATE10 Redeem code to reset your stats CONTROL Redeem code for 2x XP

How to redeem all the active Blox Fruits codes

Follow the simple instructions outlined below to redeem all the active Blox Fruits codes within a matter of minutes:

Launch the game and connect to the server.

Click the blue Twitter icon on the left-hand side of the game screen.

Copy any active code from our list and paste it in the “Enter code here” text box inside the “Rewards Codes” interface.

Press the "Redeem" button to obtain the freebies right away!

Avoid typos and spelling mistakes, as Roblox codes are case-sensitive. The best way to prevent this issue will be by copying and pasting the active codes throughout the redemption procedure.

What are Blox Fruits codes about, and what is their importance

As mentioned before, the codes offer free Beli, stat resets, and XP boosters to help your in-game character become the strongest on the map. Blox Fruits is a game where you will require boosters and resets to improve your overall fighting efficiency and capabilities. Furthermore, XP boosters can be used by newbies who want to avoid grinding to reach the level cap.

Beli can be used to purchase Blox Fruits (Devil Fruits), weapons, and other necessary tools to have an augmented gameplay experience. That said, veterans can redeem the codes to increase their influence on the server further.

Blox Fruits Code Troubleshooting [How to fix]

If “Code Invalid.” pops up under the code box when redeeming the codes, it may be a result of server overload or bugs. You can fix this issue by simply restarting the game and activating the codes again.

This action will connect you to a fresh server and allow you to redeem Blox Fruits codes smoothly. The same message will appear when you try to redeem inactive codes or the ones with typos; hence, double-check them before pressing the redeem button.

How and where to find Blox Fruits Codes

New codes are issued by the devs on the game’s official Discord channel. You can also keep an eye on the official X handle to get wind of fresh Blox Fruits codes. As mentioned before, for a better option, you can bookmark our page to access the latest codes.

FAQs:-

What are the codes for Blox Fruits?

The active Blox Fruits codes list, when activated, provides you with free resets, boosters, and Beli. This way, you can avoid spending Robux and get freebies within a matter of time.

What are 2x XP codes for Blox fruits?

XP boosters can be used right before you go on a quest. This way, you’ll get double the amount of normal XP and level up with haste.

Do codes in Blox Fruits expire?

Yes, the codes do expire after some time, especially before and after major patch updates and reworks.

How do I activate codes in Blox Fruits?

Open the codes box from the game screen to access the code interface. Copy any code from our list, paste it into the text box, and press redeem to activate the code.

How to get Buddha Fruit from codes in Blox Fruits?

Unfortunately, none of the codes reward you with Buddha Fruit; however, you can purchase it for $120,000 Beli or 1,650 Robux from the in-game trader.

What are the new codes in Blox Fruits?

NEWTROLL and SECRET_ADMIN are the latest codes as of January 2024.

When will Winter Update Part 2 be released?

As of now, the official date is not out yet. You can expect the update to debut in January 2024.