Blox Fruits value list (February 2025)

Blox Fruits are the Devil-Fruit-equivalents in the One Piece-inspired Roblox experience of the same name. Each fruit boasts unique movesets and spell showcases. However, only a few remain the Holy Grail for almost all players. Currently, there are 39 fruits in the game, divided into the following categories:
- Common
- Uncommon
- Rare
- Legendary
- Mythical
Fruits are usually purchased from the Blox Fruit Dealer. However, when certain units go out of stock, many players resort to trading. As a result, staying updated with the current values becomes essential. Here's the value list of all the fruits with their dedicated categories to help you stay ahead of the trading market.
Note: This article will be updated whenever new fruits debut. The market values are listed below so you can avoid overpaying.
Blox Fruits trade value: Mythical Fruits
All Mythical Fruits:
- Gravity Fruit
- Shadow Fruit
- Control Fruit
- Venom Fruit
- Spirit Fruit
- Mammoth Fruit
- T-Rex Fruit
- Dough Fruit
- Leopard Fruit
- Kitsune Fruit
- Dragon Fruit
- West Dragon Fruit
- East Dragon Fruit
Value list of Mythical Fruits
Important notes:
Dragon, Dough, and Kitsune Fruits are currently the most coveted in Blox Fruits. The Dragon Fruit rework in the upcoming Winter Update Part 2 is the major reason for its sudden surge in popularity.
Blox Fruits trade value: Legendary Fruits
All Legendary Fruits:
- Love Fruit
- Quake Fruit
- Spider Fruit
- Pain Fruit
- Phoenix Fruit
- Sound Fruit
- Blizzard Fruit
- Rumble Fruit
- Buddha Fruit
- Portal Fruit
Value list of Legendary Fruits
Important notes:
Buddha Fruit is one of the best fruits in the game. However, you need high mastery to unlock Buddha Leap and Buddha Explosion. After awakening the Fruit using 14,500 Fragments, Shift, Heavenly Impact, Light of Annihilation, Twilight of the Gods, and Retribution Dash can be unlocked.
Blox Fruits trade value: Rare Fruits
All Rare Fruits:
- Rubber Fruit
- Light Fruit
- Ghost Fruit
- Magma Fruit
- Barrier Fruit
Value of Rare Fruits
Important notes:
Light and Magma Fruits are the most sought-after Rare Fruits due to their PvP prowess and high damage-inflicting movesets. Both fruits boast passives and spells that will catapult your avatar's mastery levels when grinding on islands.
Blox Fruits trade value: Uncommon Fruits
All Uncommon Fruits:
- Flame Fruit
- Falcon Fruit
- Dark Fruit
- Sand Fruit
- Ice Fruit
- Diamond Fruit
Value list of Uncommon Fruits
Important notes:
Ice Fruit is hands down the go-to Uncommon Fruit in this One Piece-themed Roblox experience. Frost Walker, one of the fruit's passives, allows users to walk on water without awakening the fruit.
Also Check: 100 Unique Roblox Username Ideas
Blox Fruits trade value: Common Fruits
All Common Fruits:
- Spike Fruit
- Smoke Fruit
- Bomb Fruit
- Spring Fruit
- Chop Fruit
- Spin Fruit
- Rocket Fruit
Value list of Common Fruits
Important notes:
Common Fruits are for beginners looking for cheap fruits to get past the early game islands. They are weak when compared to the fruits of other categories.
FAQs on Blox Fruits
What is the value of Spirit Fruit?
The physical value of Spirit Fruit is 10,000,000, while the permanent value is at 460,000,000.
What is the Buddha Fruit's value?
Buddha Fruit's physical value is 8,000,000, and its permanent value is 330,000,000.
What is the cost of Dark Blade?
You can purchase the Dark Blade pass for 1,200 Robux.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024