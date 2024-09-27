Blox Fruits value list (February 2025)

Blox Fruits are the Devil-Fruit-equivalents in the One Piece-inspired Roblox experience of the same name. Each fruit boasts unique movesets and spell showcases. However, only a few remain the Holy Grail for almost all players. Currently, there are 39 fruits in the game, divided into the following categories:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Legendary

Mythical

Fruits are usually purchased from the Blox Fruit Dealer. However, when certain units go out of stock, many players resort to trading. As a result, staying updated with the current values becomes essential. Here's the value list of all the fruits with their dedicated categories to help you stay ahead of the trading market.

Note: This article will be updated whenever new fruits debut. The market values are listed below so you can avoid overpaying.

Blox Fruits trade value: Mythical Fruits

Mythical Fruits are of the rarest and most powerful category (Image via Gamer Robot Inc||Sportskeeda)

All Mythical Fruits:

Gravity Fruit

Shadow Fruit

Control Fruit

Venom Fruit

Spirit Fruit

Mammoth Fruit

T-Rex Fruit

Dough Fruit

Leopard Fruit

Kitsune Fruit

Dragon Fruit

West Dragon Fruit

East Dragon Fruit

Value list of Mythical Fruits

Value list of Mythical Fruits in Blox Fruits Fruit Permanent value Physical value Demand Dragon Fruit 900,000,000 180,000,000 10/10 Western Dragon Fruit 1,350,000,000 450,000,000 10/10 Eastern Dragon Fruit 1,350,000,000 465,000,000 10/10 Kitsune Fruit 720,000,000 130,000,000 10/10 Dough Fruit 450,000,000 25,000,000 10/10 Leopard Fruit 525,000,000 40,000,000 8/10 T-Rex Fruit 425,000,000 20,000,000 7/10 Spirit Fruit 460,000,000 10,000,000 7/10 Venom Fruit 440,000,000 9,000,000 7/10 Mammoth Fruit 375,000,000 10,000,000 6/10 Control Fruit 450,000,000 8,000,000 7/10 Shadow Fruit 435,000,000 6,000,000 6/10 Gravity Fruit 415,000,000 2,000,000 2-3/10

Important notes:

Dragon, Dough, and Kitsune Fruits are currently the most coveted in Blox Fruits. The Dragon Fruit rework in the upcoming Winter Update Part 2 is the major reason for its sudden surge in popularity.

Blox Fruits trade value: Legendary Fruits

Buddha Fruit is perfect for grinding (Image via Gamer Robot Inc||Sportskeeda)

All Legendary Fruits:

Love Fruit

Quake Fruit

Spider Fruit

Pain Fruit

Phoenix Fruit

Sound Fruit

Blizzard Fruit

Rumble Fruit

Buddha Fruit

Portal Fruit

Value list of Legendary Fruits

Value list of Legendary Fruits in Blox Fruits Fruit Permanent value Physical value Demand Love Fruit 305,000,000 1,150,000 3-4/10 Spider Fruit 325,000,000 1,150,000 3-4/10 Quake Fruit 270,000,000 1,000,000 3-4/10 Sound Fruit 340,000,000 2,500,000 4-5/10 Phoenix Fruit 360,000,000 2,250,000 4/10 Pain Fruit 395,000,000 2,000,000 1-3/10 Rumble Fruit 375,000,000 7,000,000 7-9/10 Buddha Fruit 330,000,000 8,000,000 10/10 Portal Fruit 395,000,000 8,000,000 10/10 Blizzard Fruit 405,000,000 5,000,000 5-6/10

Important notes:

Buddha Fruit is one of the best fruits in the game. However, you need high mastery to unlock Buddha Leap and Buddha Explosion. After awakening the Fruit using 14,500 Fragments, Shift, Heavenly Impact, Light of Annihilation, Twilight of the Gods, and Retribution Dash can be unlocked.

Blox Fruits trade value: Rare Fruits

Wield a melee weapon after consuming Light Fruit (Image via Gamer Robot Inc||Sportskeeda)

All Rare Fruits:

Rubber Fruit

Light Fruit

Ghost Fruit

Magma Fruit

Barrier Fruit

Value of Rare Fruits

Value list of Rare Fruits in Blox Fruits Fruit Permanent value Physical value Demand Rubber Fruit 205,000,000 700,000 2-4/10 Light Fruit 190,000,000 800,000 3-7/10 Ghost Fruit 195,000,000 800,000 1/10 Magma Fruit 235,000,000 1,150,000 4-7/10 Barrier Fruit 190,000,000 800,000 1/10

Important notes:

Light and Magma Fruits are the most sought-after Rare Fruits due to their PvP prowess and high damage-inflicting movesets. Both fruits boast passives and spells that will catapult your avatar's mastery levels when grinding on islands.

Blox Fruits trade value: Uncommon Fruits

You cannot drown after consuming Ice Fruit (Image via Gamer Robot Inc||Sportskeeda)

All Uncommon Fruits:

Flame Fruit

Falcon Fruit

Dark Fruit

Sand Fruit

Ice Fruit

Diamond Fruit

Value list of Uncommon Fruits

Value list of Uncommon Fruits in Blox Fruits Fruit Permanent Value Physical Value Demand Flame Fruit 50,000,000 250,000 1-4/10 Falcon Fruit 65,000,000 300,000 1/10 Dark Fruit 160,000,000 400,000 2-6/10 Sand Fruit 100,000,000 420,000 1-3/10 Ice Fruit 150,000,000 550,000 2-8/10 Diamond Fruit 115,000,000 600,000 1/10

Important notes:

Ice Fruit is hands down the go-to Uncommon Fruit in this One Piece-themed Roblox experience. Frost Walker, one of the fruit's passives, allows users to walk on water without awakening the fruit.

Blox Fruits trade value: Common Fruits

There are seven Common Fruits (Image via Gamer Robot Inc||Sportskeeda)

All Common Fruits:

Spike Fruit

Smoke Fruit

Bomb Fruit

Spring Fruit

Chop Fruit

Spin Fruit

Rocket Fruit

Value list of Common Fruits

Value list of Common Fruits in Blox Fruits Fruit Permanent Value Physical Value Demand Rocket Fruit 5,000,000 5,000 1/10 Spin Fruit 7,500,000 7,500 1/10 Chop Fruit 10,000,000 30,000 1/10 Bomb Fruit 20,000,000 80,000 1/10 Smoke Fruit 25,000,000 100,000 1/10 Spring Fruit 15,000,000 60,000 1/10 Spike Fruit 30,000,000 180,000 1/10

Important notes:

Common Fruits are for beginners looking for cheap fruits to get past the early game islands. They are weak when compared to the fruits of other categories.

FAQs on Blox Fruits

What is the value of Spirit Fruit?

The physical value of Spirit Fruit is 10,000,000, while the permanent value is at 460,000,000.

What is the Buddha Fruit's value?

Buddha Fruit's physical value is 8,000,000, and its permanent value is 330,000,000.

What is the cost of Dark Blade?

You can purchase the Dark Blade pass for 1,200 Robux.

