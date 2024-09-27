  • home icon
Blox Fruits value list (February 2025)

Official loading screen of Blox Fruits
The value list of 39 Blox Fruits are featured below with their respective categories (Image via Roblox)

Blox Fruits are the Devil-Fruit-equivalents in the One Piece-inspired Roblox experience of the same name. Each fruit boasts unique movesets and spell showcases. However, only a few remain the Holy Grail for almost all players. Currently, there are 39 fruits in the game, divided into the following categories:

  • Common
  • Uncommon
  • Rare
  • Legendary
  • Mythical

Fruits are usually purchased from the Blox Fruit Dealer. However, when certain units go out of stock, many players resort to trading. As a result, staying updated with the current values becomes essential. Here's the value list of all the fruits with their dedicated categories to help you stay ahead of the trading market.

Note: This article will be updated whenever new fruits debut. The market values are listed below so you can avoid overpaying.

Blox Fruits trade value: Mythical Fruits

Mythical Fruits are of the rarest and most powerful category (Image via Gamer Robot Inc||Sportskeeda)
All Mythical Fruits:

  • Gravity Fruit
  • Shadow Fruit
  • Control Fruit
  • Venom Fruit
  • Spirit Fruit
  • Mammoth Fruit
  • T-Rex Fruit
  • Dough Fruit
  • Leopard Fruit
  • Kitsune Fruit
  • Dragon Fruit
  • West Dragon Fruit
  • East Dragon Fruit

Value list of Mythical Fruits

Value list of Mythical Fruits in Blox Fruits

Fruit

Permanent value

Physical value

Demand

Dragon Fruit

900,000,000

180,000,000

10/10

Western Dragon Fruit

1,350,000,000

450,000,000

10/10

Eastern Dragon Fruit

1,350,000,000

465,000,000

10/10

Kitsune Fruit

720,000,000

130,000,000

10/10

Dough Fruit

450,000,000

25,000,000

10/10

Leopard Fruit

525,000,000

40,000,000

8/10

T-Rex Fruit

425,000,000

20,000,000

7/10

Spirit Fruit

460,000,000

10,000,000

7/10

Venom Fruit

440,000,000

9,000,000

7/10

Mammoth Fruit

375,000,000

10,000,000

6/10

Control Fruit

450,000,000

8,000,000

7/10

Shadow Fruit

435,000,000

6,000,000

6/10

Gravity Fruit

415,000,000

2,000,000

2-3/10

Important notes:

Dragon, Dough, and Kitsune Fruits are currently the most coveted in Blox Fruits. The Dragon Fruit rework in the upcoming Winter Update Part 2 is the major reason for its sudden surge in popularity.

Blox Fruits trade value: Legendary Fruits

Buddha Fruit is perfect for grinding (Image via Gamer Robot Inc||Sportskeeda)
All Legendary Fruits:

  • Love Fruit
  • Quake Fruit
  • Spider Fruit
  • Pain Fruit
  • Phoenix Fruit
  • Sound Fruit
  • Blizzard Fruit
  • Rumble Fruit
  • Buddha Fruit
  • Portal Fruit

Value list of Legendary Fruits

Value list of Legendary Fruits in Blox Fruits

Fruit

Permanent value

Physical value

Demand

Love Fruit

305,000,000

1,150,000

3-4/10

Spider Fruit

325,000,000

1,150,000

3-4/10

Quake Fruit

270,000,000

1,000,000

3-4/10

Sound Fruit

340,000,000

2,500,000

4-5/10

Phoenix Fruit

360,000,000

2,250,000

4/10

Pain Fruit

395,000,000

2,000,000

1-3/10

Rumble Fruit

375,000,000

7,000,000

7-9/10

Buddha Fruit

330,000,000

8,000,000

10/10

Portal Fruit

395,000,000

8,000,000

10/10

Blizzard Fruit

405,000,000

5,000,000

5-6/10

Important notes:

Buddha Fruit is one of the best fruits in the game. However, you need high mastery to unlock Buddha Leap and Buddha Explosion. After awakening the Fruit using 14,500 Fragments, Shift, Heavenly Impact, Light of Annihilation, Twilight of the Gods, and Retribution Dash can be unlocked.

Blox Fruits trade value: Rare Fruits

Wield a melee weapon after consuming Light Fruit (Image via Gamer Robot Inc||Sportskeeda)
All Rare Fruits:

  • Rubber Fruit
  • Light Fruit
  • Ghost Fruit
  • Magma Fruit
  • Barrier Fruit

Value of Rare Fruits

Value list of Rare Fruits in Blox Fruits

Fruit

Permanent value

Physical value

Demand

Rubber Fruit

205,000,000

700,000

2-4/10

Light Fruit

190,000,000

800,000

3-7/10

Ghost Fruit

195,000,000

800,000

1/10

Magma Fruit

235,000,000

1,150,000

4-7/10

Barrier Fruit

190,000,000

800,000

1/10

Important notes:

Light and Magma Fruits are the most sought-after Rare Fruits due to their PvP prowess and high damage-inflicting movesets. Both fruits boast passives and spells that will catapult your avatar's mastery levels when grinding on islands.

Blox Fruits trade value: Uncommon Fruits

You cannot drown after consuming Ice Fruit (Image via Gamer Robot Inc||Sportskeeda)
All Uncommon Fruits:

  • Flame Fruit
  • Falcon Fruit
  • Dark Fruit
  • Sand Fruit
  • Ice Fruit
  • Diamond Fruit

Value list of Uncommon Fruits

Value list of Uncommon Fruits in Blox Fruits

Fruit

Permanent Value

Physical Value

Demand

Flame Fruit

50,000,000

250,000

1-4/10

Falcon Fruit

65,000,000

300,000

1/10

Dark Fruit

160,000,000

400,000

2-6/10

Sand Fruit

100,000,000

420,000

1-3/10

Ice Fruit

150,000,000

550,000

2-8/10

Diamond Fruit

115,000,000

600,000

1/10

Important notes:

Ice Fruit is hands down the go-to Uncommon Fruit in this One Piece-themed Roblox experience. Frost Walker, one of the fruit's passives, allows users to walk on water without awakening the fruit.

Also Check: 100 Unique Roblox Username Ideas

Blox Fruits trade value: Common Fruits

There are seven Common Fruits (Image via Gamer Robot Inc||Sportskeeda)
All Common Fruits:

  • Spike Fruit
  • Smoke Fruit
  • Bomb Fruit
  • Spring Fruit
  • Chop Fruit
  • Spin Fruit
  • Rocket Fruit

Value list of Common Fruits

Value list of Common Fruits in Blox Fruits

Fruit

Permanent Value

Physical Value

Demand

Rocket Fruit

5,000,000

5,000

1/10

Spin Fruit

7,500,000

7,500

1/10

Chop Fruit

10,000,000

30,000

1/10

Bomb Fruit

20,000,000

80,000

1/10

Smoke Fruit

25,000,000

100,000

1/10

Spring Fruit

15,000,000

60,000

1/10

Spike Fruit

30,000,000

180,000

1/10

Important notes:

Common Fruits are for beginners looking for cheap fruits to get past the early game islands. They are weak when compared to the fruits of other categories.

FAQs on Blox Fruits

What is the value of Spirit Fruit?

The physical value of Spirit Fruit is 10,000,000, while the permanent value is at 460,000,000.

What is the Buddha Fruit's value?

Buddha Fruit's physical value is 8,000,000, and its permanent value is 330,000,000.

What is the cost of Dark Blade?

You can purchase the Dark Blade pass for 1,200 Robux.

Edited by Niladri Roy
