Adopt Me! codes (January 2024) - Rewards, how to use Adopt Me codes?

Adopt Me! codes offer free Bucks (in-game currency), pets, and other vital resources when redeemed. Adopt Me! is a pet-themed RP experience where you must take care of your avatar, in-game family, and pets to thrive on the map. Additionally, you can purchase plots, houses, and different types of vehicles to have an augmented experience.

While spending Robux to purchase resources and more can be expensive, you can simply redeem the codes as the better alternative. Currently, the code redemption box is getting reworked and is not operational. The fix is not out yet, but you can expect it to be released over the next patch updates.

List of Adopt Me! codes for January 2024

Currently, the code redemption process is unavailable in Adopt Me!, as the developers had it removed. Only two codes were active before this, and they are highlighted below:

Active Codes in Adopt Me! Code Rewards Amtruck2023 Redeem code for Toy Delivery Truck amcomic2023 Redeem code for Shadow Dragon Skateboard

List of expired codes in Adopt Me!

A few old active Adopt Me! codes have gone inactive over time. You won't be able to redeem any of these codes and will receive error messages if you try to do so.

Expired Codes in Adopt Me! Code Rewards SUMMERBREAK This code was redeemed for 70 Bucks SUMMERSALE This code was redeemed for 70 Bucks 1B1LL1ONV1S1TS This code was redeemed for 200 Bucks M0N3YTR33S This code was redeemed for 200 Bucks GIFTUNWRAP This code was redeemed for 200 Bucks DiscordFTW This code was redeemed for 70 Bucks subbethink This code was redeemed for 100 Bucks SEAcreatures This code was redeemed for free pets

How to redeem all the active Adopt Me! codes

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the active codes:

Launch the game and connect to the server.

If you spawn inside your house, hit the red-themed exit button to teleport to the map.

New players will be on the Starter Island. Follow the "Exit" icon on the map to reach the Adoption Island portal.

Walk straight, and you'll reach the bridges. Either use the wooden or red-themed steel bridge to reach the other side of the island.

Walk on the right path (steel bridge) or on the left path (wooden bridge) to reach a white-themed marble building with court house logo on its roof.

Walk inside the building and use the stairs to reach the ground floor.

On your left side, above the pavement, Agent Ruhi will be standing next to a small chest.

You can either hit the interact button near the NPC or the chest to open the Code Redemption Kiosk box.

Copy any code and paste it in the enter code box.

Hit the green "Redeem" button to activate the code.

Also, Roblox codes are case-sensitive; hence, avoid making typos and other spelling mistakes during the redemption process. Double-check the codes before pressing the redeem button after entering the codes manually.

What are Adopt Me! codes about, and what are is their importance

Adopt Me! is a full-fledged RP title where you will require luxury vehicles, houses, and more to live the best virtual in-game life. Codes offer free and, in some cases, limited edition rewards that will enrich your inventory without spending a single Robux.

Adopt Me code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Usually, you'll encounter an error message stating that the code is invalid if the wrong code is entered. As of now, there are no known server issues related to the code redemption process.

FAQs on Adopt Me! codes

What are the Adopt Me! codes?

Only two active codes worked before the developers removed the code box interface from the game. Both codes offer free in-game accessories that will help you take care of your pets more efficiently.

What are the toy codes for Adopt Me!

Amtruck2023 is the only toy code in Adopt Me that offers a free Toy Delivery Truck upon redemption.

Do Adopt Me! codes expire?

Yes, codes in Adopt Me do expire some time after their release. Mostly, old codes will be made invalid, especially after in-game special events and major updates.

Can I get Robux from redeeming codes in Adopt Me!

No, none of the codes offer free Robux in Adopt Me as of January 2024. You can expect accessory, Buck, and vehicle-based codes to be released in future updates.