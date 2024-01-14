Players looking for the latest Roblox Berry Avenue codes have come to the right place. This article provides the latest working codes that, when redeemed, can grant them countless cosmetic items, which can then be used to kit out their virtual characters and their homes.
In Berry Avenue, Picture codes and Decals can be used to decorate your digital avatar and the humble abodes players create for themselves. The game is all about making your avatar and house look as suave as possible to make the game more immersive and tailored to your needs.
Even though players can unlock these cosmetic items by grinding quests in the game and opening bundles, codes give them a simpler means to attain a bunch of additional items to kit out their homes and themselves.
List of Active Berry Avenue Codes
Below is a list of the active codes for Berry Avenue, and they've been confirmed to have been working as of January 14, 2024. If the developers reveal more codes during a major game event or with the release of a patch, this article will be updated accordingly.
List of Expired Berry Avenue Codes
Fortunately, none of the codes have gone inactive yet. Players are advised to redeem the active codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on exciting free rewards.
How to redeem Berry Avenue codes
Owning a house is necessary to redeem the Berry Avenue codes mentioned above. If the aforementioned criteria are fulfilled, follow these steps:
- Open up Berry Avenue and ensure you're connected to the server.
- Enter your house and click on the item you wish to customize.
- Now, in the Import Item ID text box, copy and paste one of the working codes.
- Press the Add Button to redeem the code and add the item to your inventory.
Roblox codes are famously case-sensitive, so avoid errors when trying to redeem these codes. If players face prompts like "Invalid Code" or similar issues, typos and spelling mistakes are usually the culprits of codes that show errors when typed in. Therefore, copy and paste the active codes from the list directly into the game and complete the redemption process with ease.
FAQs on Berry Avenue codes
What is Berry Avenue all about?
Roblox Berry Avenue is a straightforward and fun roleplay game where players customize their avatars and houses and ride in fancy cars to enjoy the scenic landscapes of the game. Berry Avenue is a must-play for any role-playing games enthusiast or someone who just wants to have a good time.
What are Berry Avenue codes all about?
Berry Avenue codes can be redeemed in the game to obtain free cosmetic items, decals, pictures, and other valuable items.
What is the code for Cheek Head in Berry Avenue?
The code that needs to be entered to obtain the Cheek Head is 746767604.
What is the code for the White Boots in Berry Avenue?
The code that needs to be entered to obtain the White Boots with fur is 12518709036.
