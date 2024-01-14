Roblox
  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Berry Avenue Codes - January 16, 2024: List of Active and Expired Berry Avenue Codes

Berry Avenue Codes - January 16, 2024: List of Active and Expired Berry Avenue Codes

By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Jan 16, 2024 08:46 GMT
Check out the latest Berry Avenue Codes (Image via Roblox)
Check out the latest Berry Avenue Codes (Image via Roblox)

Players looking for the latest Roblox Berry Avenue codes have come to the right place. This article provides the latest working codes that, when redeemed, can grant them countless cosmetic items, which can then be used to kit out their virtual characters and their homes.

In Berry Avenue, Picture codes and Decals can be used to decorate your digital avatar and the humble abodes players create for themselves. The game is all about making your avatar and house look as suave as possible to make the game more immersive and tailored to your needs.

Even though players can unlock these cosmetic items by grinding quests in the game and opening bundles, codes give them a simpler means to attain a bunch of additional items to kit out their homes and themselves.

Bookmark this page (Ctrl+D) to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating this page whenever new codes are released.

List of Active Berry Avenue Codes

Experience the dream virtual life in Berry Avenue (Image via Roblox)
Experience the dream virtual life in Berry Avenue (Image via Roblox)

Below is a list of the active codes for Berry Avenue, and they've been confirmed to have been working as of January 14, 2024. If the developers reveal more codes during a major game event or with the release of a patch, this article will be updated accordingly.

12747063945This code grants you the Pink Top. (New)
9919935189This code grants you the White Shorts. (New)
12820538476This code grants you the Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs. (New)
1005840850This code grants you the Flower Clip. (New)
11599231787This code grants you the Big Glasses. (New)
8686026527This code grants you the White Hair With Ombre.
6060718894This code grants you a Cool Accessory.
8091882618This code grants you the White Scarf.
5981707056This code grants you the White Shirt.
5981704004This code grants you the White Short Skirt.
9428439345This code grants you the White Hair.
945772655This code grants you an Accessory.
6161730669This code grants you the Black Dress with Polka Dots.
6161728929This code grants you the Black Skirt with Polka Dots.
5104122288This code grants you the White Bag.
12814583904This code grants you a Beautiful Face.
10913789630This code grants you the Spider Man Sweatshirt and Trousers.
13472715951This code grants you a Hair Clip.
7985335266This code grants you the Aesthetic Anime Pink.
8386771063This code grants you the Aesthetic Beach.
7852142869This code grants you the Aesthetic Leopard.
11009478995This code grants you the Aesthetic Pastel Girl.
5894228176This code grants you the Airplanes and Cars.
11085620776This code grants you the Axololtl Pink Pacifier.
11095198309This code grants you the Axolotl Pacifier.
10607552769This code grants you the Axolotl Pacifier.
494306759This code grants you the Baby Seal.
11771034304This code grants you the Bear Pacifier.
5119538877This code grants you the Black & White Building.
11804408815This code grants you the Black Heart Pacifier.
9906339057This code grants you the Blue Anime Girl.
1490702774This code grants you the Blueberries.
1490703412This code grants you the Blue Flowers.
899183487This code grants you the Blue Pixel Sky.
9297309472This code grants you the Blue Sky & Flower.
10605620492This code grants you the Blue Wolf.
8209959147This code grants you the Cat Christmas Cookies.
8192276172This code grants you the Christmas Anime Girl.
5954377206This code grants you the Christmas Pattern.
5860756483This code grants you the Clouds and Stars.
695443939This code grants you the Cry Baby Art.
6314862514This code grants you the Cute Milk Pink.
2792728547This code grants you the Flowers and Books.
5378242224This code grants you the Fresh Cut Christmas Trees.
11095227524This code grants you the Frog Pacifier.
13408257This code grants you the Headless Pacifier.
13173433386This code grants you the Heart Hair Clips.
8780017969This code grants you the Hoop on the Head.
12788134495This code grants you the Money.
6202805550This code grants you the Necklace With Hearts and Pearls.
7212797722This code grants you the Neon Pink Heart.
11425470452This code grants you the Pink Anime Girl.
7790577455This code grants you the Pink Anime Ice Cream.
6005854793This code grants you the Pink Christmas Trees.
11026864824This code grants you the Pink Heart Anime Girl.
11251388730This code grants you the Pink Pacifier.
7791889746This code grants you the Pink Pastel Roses.
10630304694This code grants you the Pink Sanrio My Melody.
9297286284This code grants you the Pink Skies & Bridge.
11436322613This code grants you the Purple Pacifier.
149787226This code grants you the Snowy Forest.
5508770029This code grants you the White Bag.
6238414257This code grants you the White Purse.
9130631127This code grants you the White Shorts.
11712511561This code grants you the Woman Head Pacifier.
11436404858This code grants you the Yellow Pacifier.
1219668357This code grants you the ‘Tis The Season to be Jolly.

List of Expired Berry Avenue Codes

Fortunately, none of the codes have gone inactive yet. Players are advised to redeem the active codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on exciting free rewards.

How to redeem Berry Avenue codes

Here's how you can redeem the codes in Berry Avenue with ease. (Image via Roblox)
Here's how you can redeem the codes in Berry Avenue with ease. (Image via Roblox)

Owning a house is necessary to redeem the Berry Avenue codes mentioned above. If the aforementioned criteria are fulfilled, follow these steps:

  • Open up Berry Avenue and ensure you're connected to the server.
  • Enter your house and click on the item you wish to customize.
  • Now, in the Import Item ID text box, copy and paste one of the working codes.
  • Press the Add Button to redeem the code and add the item to your inventory.

Roblox codes are famously case-sensitive, so avoid errors when trying to redeem these codes. If players face prompts like "Invalid Code" or similar issues, typos and spelling mistakes are usually the culprits of codes that show errors when typed in. Therefore, copy and paste the active codes from the list directly into the game and complete the redemption process with ease.

More Roblox Codes
Blox Fruits CodesBlox Fruits Codes Reset Stats
Blox Fruits Codes Money2x XP Codes Blox Fruits
Brookhaven RP Song CodesToilet Tower Defense Codes
Adopt Me CodesBlade Ball Codes
The Strongest Battlegrounds CodesMurder Mystery 2 Codes

FAQs on Berry Avenue codes

What is Berry Avenue all about?

Roblox Berry Avenue is a straightforward and fun roleplay game where players customize their avatars and houses and ride in fancy cars to enjoy the scenic landscapes of the game. Berry Avenue is a must-play for any role-playing games enthusiast or someone who just wants to have a good time.

What are Berry Avenue codes all about?

Berry Avenue codes can be redeemed in the game to obtain free cosmetic items, decals, pictures, and other valuable items.

What is the code for Cheek Head in Berry Avenue?

The code that needs to be entered to obtain the Cheek Head is 746767604.

What is the code for the White Boots in Berry Avenue?

The code that needs to be entered to obtain the White Boots with fur is 12518709036.

Bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to receive a notification whenever we release content covering the latest news, updates, events, and other developments in the Roblox Metaverse.

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...