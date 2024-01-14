Players looking for the latest Roblox Berry Avenue codes have come to the right place. This article provides the latest working codes that, when redeemed, can grant them countless cosmetic items, which can then be used to kit out their virtual characters and their homes.

In Berry Avenue, Picture codes and Decals can be used to decorate your digital avatar and the humble abodes players create for themselves. The game is all about making your avatar and house look as suave as possible to make the game more immersive and tailored to your needs.

Even though players can unlock these cosmetic items by grinding quests in the game and opening bundles, codes give them a simpler means to attain a bunch of additional items to kit out their homes and themselves.

List of Active Berry Avenue Codes

Below is a list of the active codes for Berry Avenue, and they've been confirmed to have been working as of January 14, 2024. If the developers reveal more codes during a major game event or with the release of a patch, this article will be updated accordingly.

12747063945 This code grants you the Pink Top. (New) 9919935189 This code grants you the White Shorts. (New) 12820538476 This code grants you the Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs. (New) 1005840850 This code grants you the Flower Clip. (New) 11599231787 This code grants you the Big Glasses. (New) 8686026527 This code grants you the White Hair With Ombre. 6060718894 This code grants you a Cool Accessory. 8091882618 This code grants you the White Scarf. 5981707056 This code grants you the White Shirt. 5981704004 This code grants you the White Short Skirt. 9428439345 This code grants you the White Hair. 945772655 This code grants you an Accessory. 6161730669 This code grants you the Black Dress with Polka Dots. 6161728929 This code grants you the Black Skirt with Polka Dots. 5104122288 This code grants you the White Bag. 12814583904 This code grants you a Beautiful Face. 10913789630 This code grants you the Spider Man Sweatshirt and Trousers. 13472715951 This code grants you a Hair Clip. 7985335266 This code grants you the Aesthetic Anime Pink. 8386771063 This code grants you the Aesthetic Beach. 7852142869 This code grants you the Aesthetic Leopard. 11009478995 This code grants you the Aesthetic Pastel Girl. 5894228176 This code grants you the Airplanes and Cars. 11085620776 This code grants you the Axololtl Pink Pacifier. 11095198309 This code grants you the Axolotl Pacifier. 10607552769 This code grants you the Axolotl Pacifier. 494306759 This code grants you the Baby Seal. 11771034304 This code grants you the Bear Pacifier. 5119538877 This code grants you the Black & White Building. 11804408815 This code grants you the Black Heart Pacifier. 9906339057 This code grants you the Blue Anime Girl. 1490702774 This code grants you the Blueberries. 1490703412 This code grants you the Blue Flowers. 899183487 This code grants you the Blue Pixel Sky. 9297309472 This code grants you the Blue Sky & Flower. 10605620492 This code grants you the Blue Wolf. 8209959147 This code grants you the Cat Christmas Cookies. 8192276172 This code grants you the Christmas Anime Girl. 5954377206 This code grants you the Christmas Pattern. 5860756483 This code grants you the Clouds and Stars. 695443939 This code grants you the Cry Baby Art. 6314862514 This code grants you the Cute Milk Pink. 2792728547 This code grants you the Flowers and Books. 5378242224 This code grants you the Fresh Cut Christmas Trees. 11095227524 This code grants you the Frog Pacifier. 13408257 This code grants you the Headless Pacifier. 13173433386 This code grants you the Heart Hair Clips. 8780017969 This code grants you the Hoop on the Head. 12788134495 This code grants you the Money. 6202805550 This code grants you the Necklace With Hearts and Pearls. 7212797722 This code grants you the Neon Pink Heart. 11425470452 This code grants you the Pink Anime Girl. 7790577455 This code grants you the Pink Anime Ice Cream. 6005854793 This code grants you the Pink Christmas Trees. 11026864824 This code grants you the Pink Heart Anime Girl. 11251388730 This code grants you the Pink Pacifier. 7791889746 This code grants you the Pink Pastel Roses. 10630304694 This code grants you the Pink Sanrio My Melody. 9297286284 This code grants you the Pink Skies & Bridge. 11436322613 This code grants you the Purple Pacifier. 149787226 This code grants you the Snowy Forest. 5508770029 This code grants you the White Bag. 6238414257 This code grants you the White Purse. 9130631127 This code grants you the White Shorts. 11712511561 This code grants you the Woman Head Pacifier. 11436404858 This code grants you the Yellow Pacifier. 1219668357 This code grants you the ‘Tis The Season to be Jolly.

List of Expired Berry Avenue Codes

Fortunately, none of the codes have gone inactive yet. Players are advised to redeem the active codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on exciting free rewards.

How to redeem Berry Avenue codes

Here's how you can redeem the codes in Berry Avenue with ease. (Image via Roblox)

Owning a house is necessary to redeem the Berry Avenue codes mentioned above. If the aforementioned criteria are fulfilled, follow these steps:

Open up Berry Avenue and ensure you're connected to the server.

Enter your house and click on the item you wish to customize.

Now, in the Import Item ID text box, copy and paste one of the working codes.

Press the Add Button to redeem the code and add the item to your inventory.

Roblox codes are famously case-sensitive, so avoid errors when trying to redeem these codes. If players face prompts like "Invalid Code" or similar issues, typos and spelling mistakes are usually the culprits of codes that show errors when typed in. Therefore, copy and paste the active codes from the list directly into the game and complete the redemption process with ease.

FAQs on Berry Avenue codes

What is Berry Avenue all about?

Roblox Berry Avenue is a straightforward and fun roleplay game where players customize their avatars and houses and ride in fancy cars to enjoy the scenic landscapes of the game. Berry Avenue is a must-play for any role-playing games enthusiast or someone who just wants to have a good time.

What are Berry Avenue codes all about?

Berry Avenue codes can be redeemed in the game to obtain free cosmetic items, decals, pictures, and other valuable items.

What is the code for Cheek Head in Berry Avenue?

The code that needs to be entered to obtain the Cheek Head is 746767604.

What is the code for the White Boots in Berry Avenue?

The code that needs to be entered to obtain the White Boots with fur is 12518709036.

