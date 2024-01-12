If you're looking for the latest Toilet Tower Defense codes, you are at the right place. This article provides you with the newest working Toilet Tower Defense codes that, when redeemed, can grant you Coins (in-game currency).

In Toilet Tower Defense, Coins can be used to summon new units, upgrade existing units, and unlock new and better maps to defend your throne. Newbies tend to have a deficit of coins, especially in the early game, and this results in them being able to progress swiftly.

Even though players can earn coins through the regular method of taking on small toilets, boss toilets, and countless other toilets, these codes give them additional coins, and it’s always good to have a few in the bank. Let’s take a look at the latest Toilet Tower Defense codes.

Toilet Tower Defense codes

Unfortunately, there aren't any working codes available for Toilet Tower Defense as of January 11, 2024. Nevertheless, if a newer code is revealed by the game devs during a major game event or with the release of an update, the same will be reflected here. Robloxians are also advised to bookmark this article if they wish to receive a notification whenever a new code is released.

Expired Toilet Tower Defense codes

There are a few old codes that granted coins as well as luck and coin boosts in Toilet Tower Defense, but they've gone inactive. If you try to redeem them now, it will only result in an error. Robloxians are advised to wait patiently until the TTD developers reveal a new code.

1) SpeakerUpgrade This code grants you 200 Coins. 2) Parasites This code grants you 200 Coins. 3) PlzMythic This code grants you 300 Coins. 4) NewGifts This code grants you 200 Coins. 5) CameraHeli This code grants you 200 Coins. 6) AutoSkip This code grants you 200 Coins. 7) YayMech This code grants you a 2x Coin Boost. 8) CoolScientist This code grants you 100 Coins and a 1x Luck Boost. 9) SummonFix This code grants you 100 Coins and a 1x Luck Boost.

How to redeem Toilet Tower Defense codes

Here's how you can redeem codes in Toilet Tower Defense with ease. (Image via Toilet Tower Defense)

To redeem the aforementioned Toilet Tower Defense codes, you must follow the steps listed below:

Open up Toilet Tower Defense and ensure you're connected to the server.

Click on the Chat Button or the Message Icon in the top left of the game screen.

Now, in the text box that appears, enter /redeem, then a space, and then copy and paste one of the working codes in the text box.

Press the Enter key on your keyboard to send the message, redeem the code, and claim your free reward.

Toilet Tower Defense Codes Troubleshooting [How to fix]

Roblox codes are famously case-sensitive, and you must avoid errors when trying to redeem these codes. If players are facing prompts like "Invalid Code" or other similar issues, then typos and spelling mistakes are usually the culprits of a code that responds with an error when typed in.

This is why players are advised to copy and paste the active codes from the list directly into the game and complete the redemption process with ease.

FAQs on Toilet Tower Defense

What is Toilet Tower Defense all about?

Roblox Toilet Tower Defense is a tower defense game centered around the freakish theme of Skibidi Toilet, a meme toilet with a head sticking out of the pot. Players have to defend their tower or throne against waves of toilets and then use the coins earned after defeating toilets to either upgrade existing units or spin for new and better units by summoning them for coins.

What are Toilet Tower Defense Codes all about?

Codes in Toilet Tower Defense can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Coins, Coin Boosts, Luck Boosts, and other helpful items.

