If you are looking for the latest Roblox Evade codes, you have come to the right place. This article provides the newest working codes that, when redeemed, can grant them exciting rewards like Tokens (in-game currency), EXP, and Cosmetic items.

In Evade, Tokens can be used to unlock new skins for your character, along with other helpful boosts and items that can come in handy on your digital escapades. These cosmetics don't provide you with much of a boost against Wenomechainsama, Blue Lobster, or El Gato, but they do make you look cool when you're running for your virtual life.

Even though you can earn Tokens through winning rounds and purchase skins with them, these codes provide an additional amount and other rewards. It’s always good to have a few in the bank.

List of Active Codes in Evade Game

Run for your virtual life in Evade (Image via Roblox)

Unfortunately, there are no active codes for Evade as of January 14, 2024. If the developers reveal a new code during a major game event or with the release of a patch, this article will be updated.

List of Expired Roblox Evade codes

There are a few old codes that granted Spins, Swords, and other rewards in Evade, but they've gone inactive. If you try to redeem them now, it will only result in an error message popping up.

luckyday This code can grant you the Saint Patrick's Day Pin. therealdeal This code can grant you a Bird Badge Cosmetic. NewYears2023 This code can grant you the New Year Cosmetic. HolidayUpdateFix This code can grant you 2,000 Tokens. HolidayUpdateFixEXP This code can grant you 300 XP. 1bill This code can grant you the 1 Billion Celebration Cosmetic. Evade1K This code can grant you a free reward.

How to Redeem Roblox Evade codes

Here's how you can redeem codes in Evade with ease (Image via Roblox)

To redeem Evade codes once they are active, follow these steps:

Open up Evade and ensure you're connected to the server.

Click on the X icon in the bottom-left corner of the main menu.

Now, in the Insert Twitter Code text box, copy and paste one of the working codes.

Press the Enter key on your keyboard to redeem the code and claim your free reward.

Roblox codes are famously case-sensitive, so avoid errors when trying enter them. If you face prompts like "Invalid Code" or similar issues, typos and spelling mistakes are usually the culprits. Therefore, you must copy and paste the active codes from the list directly into the game and complete the redemption process with ease.

FAQs on Roblox Evade codes

What is Evade all about?

Roblox Evade is based on Garry's Mod, wherein players must form alliances, hide, and run for their virtual lives while being chased by Nextbots. If caught, the player will get knocked out by a Nextbot and bleed to death in 15 seconds, they can also be revived by a fellow teammate and rejoin the battle.

What are Evade Codes all about?

Evade codes can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Tokens, EXP, and cosmetic items.

Which Evade codes have expired?

Examples of expired codes include HolidayUpdateFix and HolidayUpdateFixEXP.

