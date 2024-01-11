Blox Fruits Stat Reset Codes (January 2024): How to Get Stat Resets in Blox Fruits?

Blox Fruits Codes: If you are looking for the latest Blox Fruits stat reset codes, you are at the right place. This article provides you with the latest working codes in the game that can provide you with free stat resets in Blox Fruits.

Blox Fruits stat resets can be used to reset your chosen character’s stats and start afresh. This is especially useful when the user wants to try out new and different styles of fighting mid-battle. Newcomers tend to have the problem of not having enough or any stat resets, which leads to them not exploring the various Blox Fruits and fighting styles in the game.

Completing quests and challenges can also grant players with these stat resets, but it’s always good to have a few in the bank. Let’s take a look at the latest codes for Blox Fruits stat resets.

Blox Fruits Stat Reset Codes

Players are advised to redeem the following active Blox Fruits Stat Reset codes as soon as possible. They’ve been confirmed to be working as of January 10, 2024. Players can expect newer codes to drop whenever the game developers prepare for a major game event and/or release an update.

Blox Fruits Stat Reset Codes KITT_RESET This code grants you a Stat Reset or a Stat Refund. (New) Sub2UncleKizaru This code grants you a Stat Reset.

Expired Blox Fruits Stat Reset Codes

Unfortunately, there are a few old codes for stat resets for Roblox Blox Fruits that have gone inactive. Trying to redeem them now will only result in an error message popping up. Players are advised to redeem the active ones to avoid missing out on valuable freebies.

JULYUPDATE_RESET - This code could have granted you a Stat Reset.

- This code could have granted you a Stat Reset. NOOB_REFUND - This code could have granted you a Stat Reset.

- This code could have granted you a Stat Reset. SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - This code could have granted you a Stat Reset.

- This code could have granted you a Stat Reset. 1MLIKES_RESET - This code could have granted you a Stat Reset.

- This code could have granted you a Stat Reset. THIRDSEA - This code could have granted you a Stat Reset.

- This code could have granted you a Stat Reset. XMASRESET - This code could have granted you a Stat Reset.

How to redeem Blox Fruits stat reset codes

Here's how you can redeem codes in Blox Fruits with ease (Image via Blox Fruits)

To redeem the aforementioned Blox Fruits stat reset codes, follow the steps listed below to redeem all the codes in the game:

Open up the game and make sure to connect to the server.

Click on the blue Twitter/X icon on the left side of the game screen.

Copy an active code from our list and paste it into the "Enter code here" text box inside the “Reward Codes” mini-menu.

Click on the "Redeem" button to redeem the code and obtain the free reward.

Why aren’t some Blox Fruits stat reset codes not working?

Roblox codes are known to be case-sensitive, and to avoid errors when trying to redeem these codes, you must avoid typos and spelling mistakes. Players are advised to copy and paste the active codes from our list directly into the game and complete the redemption process with ease.

FAQs on Blox Fruits

1) What is Roblox Blox Fruits all about?

Blox Fruits is based on the globally acclaimed animanga - One Piece. It is one of the highest-grossing games on Roblox and is very popular among the community due to its intricate game mechanics and enthralling visuals.

2) How can money be earned in Blox Fruits?

Players can take part in various quests and challenges to earn Money and Beli, which can then be used to unlock new gear and equipment in the game.

3) What is the Kitsune Fruit in Blox Fruits?

Kitsune Fruit is a Mythical-rarity Beast Fruit, and it is undoubtedly one of the most overpowered fruits in Roblox Blox Fruits.