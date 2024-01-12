Brookhaven RP song codes (January 2024): How to use Brookhaven RP song codes

Enhance your RP experience by incorporating Brookhaven RP song codes into the default soundtrack. You can redeem these codes and groove to prominent tracks when cruising around the city map. Furthermore, you can use any type of Boombox or Radio (Roblox tools) to activate the code and play the desired song.
This list features all the latest song codes as of this month. They are quite easy to redeem, and you can listen to them for free without spending Robux. That said, you can activate 5619169255 and 4982789390 to listen to The Weeknd's tracks in Brookhaven RP.
Note: We'll update this list whenever new song codes are released; hence, you can bookmark this page (Ctrl + D) to access the fresh Brookhaven RP song codes easily.
List of Brookhaven RP song codes for January 2024
The following song codes have been confirmed to work as of January 11, 2024:
List of invalid Brookhaven RP song codes
The following codes are confirmed invalid Brookhaven RP song codes. As a result, they may or may not work. Due to DMCA issues, Wolfpaq, the developer of Brookhaven, issued an update that restricted certain track IDs.
How to redeem all the Brookhaven RP song codes
Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the codes:
- Launch the title and enter the server.
- Press the car icon on the left side to open the vehicles tab.
- Just select any vehicle and get on it.
- Now, select the small blue speaker icon situated in the top menu bar.
- A new interface will appear, where you will be asked to purchase the Music pass.
- Press the "Buy now" button to purchase the pass.
- Then, a new transparent interface titled "Enter Roblox ID#" will be displayed on the screen.
- Copy your favorite track's code from our list above and paste it into the empty black text box.
- Make sure to hit the blue-themed play button to redeem the song code instantly.
You can find the redeemed tracks in your in-game music library. If the wrong code is entered, you won't be able to play the track. Hence, instead of manually entering the codes, you can copy and paste them throughout the redemption process. This approach is not only safe but also quite fast, as you can save time by copying and pasting them.
What are Brookhaven RP song codes about, and what is their importance
The soundtrack and default tracks of Brookhaven RP may get repetitive after some time. That's when the song codes come into play, you can easily redeem them and listen to a variety of music from different genres. That said, when a song code is redeemed, the track will be added to your in-game song catalog right away.
Brookhaven RP song code troubleshooting [How to fix]
As of now, there are no known server issue-based redemption bugs. You cannot play music in Brookhaven RP unless you have the Music pass, which costs 199 Robux. If you enter the wrong code, the song won't play, so double-check them before hitting the play button.
FAQs on Brookhaven RP song codes
Are the song codes in Brookhaven RP free to use?
Yes, after spending 199 Robux, all the valid codes are free to use in Brookhaven RP.
Do song codes expire in Brookhaven RP?
The song codes do not expire. Hence you can take your time in redeeming them in-game.
How do I activate the song codes in Brookhaven RP?
Just copy the desired code from our list and paste it into the music code box. Then, press the blue-themed play button to activate the song code.
What are the latest song codes in Brookhaven RP?
All the song codes are the latest ones, as they were fairly released at the same time.