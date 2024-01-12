Roblox
  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Brookhaven RP song codes (January 2024): How to use Brookhaven RP song codes

Brookhaven RP song codes (January 2024): How to use Brookhaven RP song codes

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 12, 2024 09:03 GMT
Featured cover of Brookhaven RP song codes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Featured cover of Brookhaven RP song codes. (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Enhance your RP experience by incorporating Brookhaven RP song codes into the default soundtrack. You can redeem these codes and groove to prominent tracks when cruising around the city map. Furthermore, you can use any type of Boombox or Radio (Roblox tools) to activate the code and play the desired song.

This list features all the latest song codes as of this month. They are quite easy to redeem, and you can listen to them for free without spending Robux. That said, you can activate 5619169255 and 4982789390 to listen to The Weeknd's tracks in Brookhaven RP.

Note: We'll update this list whenever new song codes are released; hence, you can bookmark this page (Ctrl + D) to access the fresh Brookhaven RP song codes easily.

List of Brookhaven RP song codes for January 2024

Featured cover of Brookhaven RP (Image via Roblox)
Featured cover of Brookhaven RP (Image via Roblox)

The following song codes have been confirmed to work as of January 11, 2024:

Active Song Codes in Brookhaven RP

Code

Artist

Song

1259050178

A Roblox Rap

Merry Christmas Roblox

6957372976

Bad Bunny

Yonaguni

1845016505

Imagine Dragons

Believer

6843558868

BTS

Butter

5253604010

Capone

Oh No

5937000690

Chikatto

Chika Chika

5760198930

Clairo

Sofia

1725273277

Frank Ocean

Chanel

189105508

Frozen

Let It Go

6432181830

Glass Animals

Heat Wave

249672730

Illijah

On My Way

1243143051

Jingle Oof

Jingle Bells parody

224845627

The Kitty Cat Dance

The Kitty Cat Dance

6620108916

Lil Nas X

Call Me By Your Name

143666548

Mii

Mii Channel Music

6447077697

PinkPantheress

Pain

3400778682

Pokemon

Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme

6678031214

Polo G

RAPSTAR

6887728970

Rauw Alejandro

Todo De Ti

5595658625

Royal & the Serpent

Overwhelmed

292861322

Snoop Dogg

Drop It Like It’s Hot

6794553622

Syko

Brooklyn Blood Pop

6463211475

Tesher

Jalebi Baby

154664102

You’ve Been Trolled

You’ve Been Trolled

List of invalid Brookhaven RP song codes

Brookhaven RP music code update. (Image via Brookhaven RP and 0xh3r/YouTube)
Brookhaven RP music code update. (Image via Brookhaven RP and 0xh3r/YouTube)

The following codes are confirmed invalid Brookhaven RP song codes. As a result, they may or may not work. Due to DMCA issues, Wolfpaq, the developer of Brookhaven, issued an update that restricted certain track IDs.

Unconfirmed Song Codes in Brookhaven RP

Code

Artist

Song

4982789390

The Weeknd

Blinding Lights

5619169255

The Weeknd

Save Your Tears

5925841720

2Pac

California Love

186317099

2Pac

Life Goes On

225150067

Baby Bash ft. Frankie J

Suga Suga

1321038120

Billie Eilish

Ocean Eyes

1894066752

BTS

Fake Love

748726200

Casi

No Limit

6657083880

Doja Cat (ft. SZA)

Kiss Me More

521116871

Doja Cat

Say So

6606223785

Dua Lipa

Levitating

4591688095

Justin Bieber

Yummy

6403599974

Kali Uchis

Telepatia

6815150969

The Kid LAROI (ft. Justin Bieber)

Stay

6177409271

Kim Dracula

Paparazzi

7081437616

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

Industry Baby

3340674075

Lil Nas X

Panini

6833920398

Olivia Rodrigo

Good 4 u

614018503

Pink Fong

Baby Shark

6760592191

Skill Sonic (ft. Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak)

Leave The Door Open

2623209752

Ski Mask The Slump God

Nuketown

6159978466

Taylor Swift

You Belong With Me

5145539495

Tina Turner

What’s Love Got to Do with It

5315279926

Tones and I

Bad Child

1003325030

XXXTentacion

Carry On

1326909345

XXXTentacion

Jocelyn Flores

How to redeem all the Brookhaven RP song codes

Song redemption box (Image via Brookhaven and Roblox Song/YouTube)
Song redemption box (Image via Brookhaven and Roblox Song/YouTube)

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the codes:

  • Launch the title and enter the server.
  • Press the car icon on the left side to open the vehicles tab.
  • Just select any vehicle and get on it.
  • Now, select the small blue speaker icon situated in the top menu bar.
  • A new interface will appear, where you will be asked to purchase the Music pass.
  • Press the "Buy now" button to purchase the pass.
  • Then, a new transparent interface titled "Enter Roblox ID#" will be displayed on the screen.
  • Copy your favorite track's code from our list above and paste it into the empty black text box.
  • Make sure to hit the blue-themed play button to redeem the song code instantly.

You can find the redeemed tracks in your in-game music library. If the wrong code is entered, you won't be able to play the track. Hence, instead of manually entering the codes, you can copy and paste them throughout the redemption process. This approach is not only safe but also quite fast, as you can save time by copying and pasting them.

What are Brookhaven RP song codes about, and what is their importance

Featured cover of Brookhaven RP (Image via Roblox)
Featured cover of Brookhaven RP (Image via Roblox)

The soundtrack and default tracks of Brookhaven RP may get repetitive after some time. That's when the song codes come into play, you can easily redeem them and listen to a variety of music from different genres. That said, when a song code is redeemed, the track will be added to your in-game song catalog right away.

Brookhaven RP song code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Music pass purchase interface (Image via Brookhaven RP and Sportskeeda)
Music pass purchase interface (Image via Brookhaven RP and Sportskeeda)

As of now, there are no known server issue-based redemption bugs. You cannot play music in Brookhaven RP unless you have the Music pass, which costs 199 Robux. If you enter the wrong code, the song won't play, so double-check them before hitting the play button.

FAQs on Brookhaven RP song codes

Are the song codes in Brookhaven RP free to use?

Yes, after spending 199 Robux, all the valid codes are free to use in Brookhaven RP.

Do song codes expire in Brookhaven RP?

The song codes do not expire. Hence you can take your time in redeeming them in-game.

How do I activate the song codes in Brookhaven RP?

Just copy the desired code from our list and paste it into the music code box. Then, press the blue-themed play button to activate the song code.

What are the latest song codes in Brookhaven RP?

All the song codes are the latest ones, as they were fairly released at the same time.

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...