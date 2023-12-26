Roblox enforces DMCA: Anime games face danger

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) once again strikes the Roblox metaverse. This time, two famous anime titles — Anime Adventure and Anime Fighting Simulator X — have been removed from the platform. This sparked great concern within the community, as other anime games may be the next targets. Some of these titles boast thousands of active users and bring millions of visits to the platform.

Gamefam Studios, the publishers of prominent tycoon and simulator games, allegedly issued DMCA takedowns against the two removed titles. Scroll ahead to learn more about the latest drama in the metaverse.

Anime Adventure and Anime Fighting Simulator X are the two popular Roblox games removed due to DMCA

Why did these titles face DMCA takedown?

According to @Robloxx_RTC and @dev_exile on X, Gamefam Studios allegedly issued DMCA takedowns for the aforementioned anime games following their official metaverse partnership with Crunchyroll, a popular platform for anime shows and movies.

This collaboration soon released My Hero Academia: Battleground and purportedly issued DMCA notices to games using My Hero Academia assets. Anime Adventures and Anime Fighting Simulator X, featuring some of these assets, subsequently faced DMCA takedowns.

Impact of DMCA in the metaverse

The DMCA games are currently unavailable and won't appear in the search interface. Additionally, the IPs used by most anime titles, even if they are similar to the original franchise, aren't monitored due to a lack of infringement checks.

Taking down anime games with millions of visits, thousands of active players, and users who have invested a significant amount of Robux could be detrimental to Roblox. If the DMCA removes all the anime games, the platform may face an economic crisis as developers and players will likely leave.

Similar to the YouTube adpocalypse, where content creators lost a significant amount of ad revenue, which subsequently reduced the overall ad revenue of the platform, the same could happen with Roblox as Robux revenue will be cut short.

Situation for anime games in the metaverse

Blox Fruits, All Star Tower Defense, and other prominent anime experiences involve daily Robux transactions. Some developers dedicate significant effort daily to improve and update gameplay features.

Additionally, players invest real-life money to obtain virtual in-game items and accessories. Given the situation, these games seem unlikely to suffer a similar fate.

What do you think will happen to the anime titles on the Roblox metaverse?