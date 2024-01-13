Roblox
By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Jan 16, 2024 08:50 GMT
Check out the latest codes for Blade Ball (image via Roblox)
If you're looking for the latest Blade Ball codes, you're at the right place. This article provides the newest working codes that can grant Spins (in-game currency) and Cookies.

In Blade Ball, Spins can be used to spin for Coins, skin bundles, and useful boosts like the Instant Spin (30 minutes) and x2 Coins (15 minutes) to help you on your journey. New players usually have a deficit of Spins, Coins, and Boosts in the early game, making them unable to advance as fast.

Even though players can earn Coins through winning battles and opening bundles, these codes give them additional spins and other rewards, and it’s always good to have a few in the bank. Let’s take a look at the latest Blade Ball codes.

Blade Ball Codes [Active Codes]

youtube-cover

Here are the featured Blade Ball codes, and they've been confirmed to have been working as of January 16, 2024. If a newer code is revealed by the developers during a major game event or patch release, this article will be updated.

1) 2BTHANKS
This code grants you a free Spin.
2) HAPPYNEWYEAR
This code grants you a free Spin.
3) MERRYXMAS
This code grants you 150 Cookies.
4) WINTERSPIN
This code grants you a free Spin.

Expired Blade Ball Codes

Unfortunately, a few old codes that granted Spins, Swords, and other rewards in Blade Ball have gone inactive. If you try to redeem them now, it will only result in an error message popping up. Robloxians can also bookmark this article to avoid missing out on valuable freebies.

LIVEEVENTSThis code could've been redeemed for a free Spin.
UPDATE.DAY
This code could've been redeemed for a free Sword Skin.
UPD250COINSThis code could've been redeemed for 250 Coins.
1.5BTHANKS
This code could've been redeemed for the Ball on a Stick Sword.
VISITS_TYThis code could've been redeemed for a free Spin.
SERPENT_HYPE
This code could've been redeemed for a free Sword Skin.
HALLOWEEN
This code could've been redeemed for a free Halloween-themed Sword.
3MLIKESThis code could've been redeemed for a free Spin.
1BVISITSTHANKS
This code could've been redeemed for a free Special Sword.
HAPPYHALLOWEENThis code could've been redeemed for a free Spin.
RRRANKEDDDThis code could've been redeemed for 200 Coins.
WEEK4
This code could've been redeemed for a free Unique Sword Skin.
SORRY4DELAYThis code could've been redeemed for 160 Coins.
UPDATETHREEThis code could've been redeemed for a free Spin.
1MLIKESThis code could've been redeemed for 200 Coins.
HOTDOG10K
This code could've been redeemed for a free Unique Sword Skin.
10KFOLLOWERZ
This code could've been redeemed for a free Unique Sword Skin.
500KThis code could've been redeemed for 149 Coins.
200KLIKESThis code could've been redeemed for 200 Coins.
FORTUNEThis code could've been redeemed for a free Spin.
50000LIKESThis code could've been redeemed for 200 Coins.
ThxForSupportThis code could've been redeemed for a free reward.
1000LIKESThis code could've been redeemed for a free reward.
5000LIKESThis code could've been redeemed for a free reward.
10000LIKESThis code could've been redeemed for a free reward.
SITDOWNThis code could've been redeemed for a free reward.

Also Read:- 5 best abilities in Roblox Blade Ball

How to redeem Blade Ball codes

Here's how you can redeem codes in Blade Ball with ease (Image via Roblox)
To redeem the abovementioned Blade Ball codes, you must follow these steps:

  • Open up Blade Ball and make sure that you're connected to the server.
  • Click on the Extra Icon on the top left corner of the game screen.
  • Now, in the Redeem Code window that appears, copy and paste one of the working codes in the Type Code Here! text box.
  • Press the Enter key on your keyboard or the Green Tick Icon to redeem the code and claim your free reward.

Roblox codes are famously case-sensitive, so avoid errors when trying to redeem them. If players face prompts like "Invalid Code" or similar issues, typos and spelling mistakes usually cause errors. So, copy and paste the active codes from the list directly into the game and easily complete the process.

FAQs on Blade Ball Codes

What is Blade Ball all about?

Roblox Blade Ball is a battle royale game that takes inspiration from volleyball, where instead of using your hands, you must use a blade to deflect the ball to another player in the arena and be the last one standing on the battlefield.

The ball gets faster with every successful deflection and doesn't slow down until it takes out a player. Players can also use various abilities to aid them in the arena and come out on top to earn coins, which can then be used to unlock other crucial things in the game.

What are Blue Ball codes used for?

Codes can be redeemed in Blade Ball to obtain free Coins, Spins, Sword Skins, Cookies, and other helpful items.

What is the code for the hotdog sword in Blade Ball?

To obtain the Hot Dog Sword in Blade Ball, players must use the code HOTDOG10K.

How do you find more Blade Ball codes?

To get your hands on more recent codes for Blade Ball, you can press Ctrl + D to bookmark this article, join the official Blade Ball Discord server, and follow the Blade Ball account on X.

Bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to receive a notification whenever we release content covering the latest news, updates, events, and other developments in the Roblox Metaverse.

