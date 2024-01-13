If you're looking for the latest Blade Ball codes, you're at the right place. This article provides the newest working codes that can grant Spins (in-game currency) and Cookies.

In Blade Ball, Spins can be used to spin for Coins, skin bundles, and useful boosts like the Instant Spin (30 minutes) and x2 Coins (15 minutes) to help you on your journey. New players usually have a deficit of Spins, Coins, and Boosts in the early game, making them unable to advance as fast.

Even though players can earn Coins through winning battles and opening bundles, these codes give them additional spins and other rewards, and it’s always good to have a few in the bank. Let’s take a look at the latest Blade Ball codes.

Blade Ball Codes [Active Codes]

Here are the featured Blade Ball codes, and they've been confirmed to have been working as of January 16, 2024. If a newer code is revealed by the developers during a major game event or patch release, this article will be updated.

1) 2BTHANKS This code grants you a free Spin. 2) HAPPYNEWYEAR This code grants you a free Spin. 3) MERRYXMAS This code grants you 150 Cookies. 4) WINTERSPIN This code grants you a free Spin.

Expired Blade Ball Codes

Unfortunately, a few old codes that granted Spins, Swords, and other rewards in Blade Ball have gone inactive. If you try to redeem them now, it will only result in an error message popping up. Robloxians can also bookmark this article to avoid missing out on valuable freebies.

LIVEEVENTS This code could've been redeemed for a free Spin. UPDATE.DAY This code could've been redeemed for a free Sword Skin. UPD250COINS This code could've been redeemed for 250 Coins. 1.5BTHANKS This code could've been redeemed for the Ball on a Stick Sword. VISITS_TY This code could've been redeemed for a free Spin. SERPENT_HYPE This code could've been redeemed for a free Sword Skin. HALLOWEEN This code could've been redeemed for a free Halloween-themed Sword. 3MLIKES This code could've been redeemed for a free Spin. 1BVISITSTHANKS This code could've been redeemed for a free Special Sword. HAPPYHALLOWEEN This code could've been redeemed for a free Spin. RRRANKEDDD This code could've been redeemed for 200 Coins. WEEK4 This code could've been redeemed for a free Unique Sword Skin. SORRY4DELAY This code could've been redeemed for 160 Coins. UPDATETHREE This code could've been redeemed for a free Spin. 1MLIKES This code could've been redeemed for 200 Coins. HOTDOG10K This code could've been redeemed for a free Unique Sword Skin. 10KFOLLOWERZ This code could've been redeemed for a free Unique Sword Skin. 500K This code could've been redeemed for 149 Coins. 200KLIKES This code could've been redeemed for 200 Coins. FORTUNE This code could've been redeemed for a free Spin. 50000LIKES This code could've been redeemed for 200 Coins. ThxForSupport This code could've been redeemed for a free reward. 1000LIKES This code could've been redeemed for a free reward. 5000LIKES This code could've been redeemed for a free reward. 10000LIKES This code could've been redeemed for a free reward. SITDOWN This code could've been redeemed for a free reward.

Also Read:- 5 best abilities in Roblox Blade Ball

How to redeem Blade Ball codes

Here's how you can redeem codes in Blade Ball with ease (Image via Roblox)

To redeem the abovementioned Blade Ball codes, you must follow these steps:

Open up Blade Ball and make sure that you're connected to the server.

Click on the Extra Icon on the top left corner of the game screen.

Now, in the Redeem Code window that appears, copy and paste one of the working codes in the Type Code Here! text box.

Press the Enter key on your keyboard or the Green Tick Icon to redeem the code and claim your free reward.

Roblox codes are famously case-sensitive, so avoid errors when trying to redeem them. If players face prompts like "Invalid Code" or similar issues, typos and spelling mistakes usually cause errors. So, copy and paste the active codes from the list directly into the game and easily complete the process.

FAQs on Blade Ball Codes

What is Blade Ball all about?

Roblox Blade Ball is a battle royale game that takes inspiration from volleyball, where instead of using your hands, you must use a blade to deflect the ball to another player in the arena and be the last one standing on the battlefield.

The ball gets faster with every successful deflection and doesn't slow down until it takes out a player. Players can also use various abilities to aid them in the arena and come out on top to earn coins, which can then be used to unlock other crucial things in the game.

What are Blue Ball codes used for?

Codes can be redeemed in Blade Ball to obtain free Coins, Spins, Sword Skins, Cookies, and other helpful items.

What is the code for the hotdog sword in Blade Ball?

To obtain the Hot Dog Sword in Blade Ball, players must use the code HOTDOG10K.

How do you find more Blade Ball codes?

To get your hands on more recent codes for Blade Ball, you can press Ctrl + D to bookmark this article, join the official Blade Ball Discord server, and follow the Blade Ball account on X.

Bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to receive a notification whenever we release content covering the latest news, updates, events, and other developments in the Roblox Metaverse.