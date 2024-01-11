Blox Fruits 2x XP codes (January 2024): How to get 2x XP codes for Blox Fruits?

Blox Fruits 2x XP codes for January 2024 are specially meant for those looking to level up their pirates/marines faster. The active 2x XP codes will enable you to intake double the amount of normal XP and quickly become strong on the map. This article will also help you learn about Blox Fruits 2x XP codes and their uses in the One-Piece themed game.

Additionally, you can bookmark this page (Ctrl + D) to access the latest Blox Fruits 2x XP codes every month. That said, new players can learn about the important and other intricate details of these codes and engage in both deadly quests and PVP bouts with the extra XP.

Blox Fruits 2x XP codes

The following are the active Blox Fruits 2x XP codes that can be redeemed to level up at a rabbit’s pace. These codes have been confirmed working as of January 10, 2024. Also, remember to use them right before you start a quest or engage in any combat.

Blox Fruits 2x XP Codes NEWTROLL Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x Experience SECRET_ADMIN Redeem code for 2x XP boost (20 minutes) ADMIN_TROLL Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost Sub2CaptainMaui Redeem code for 2x XP XPKittGaming Redeem code for 2x XP XPEnyu_is_Pro Redeem code for 2x XPSub2Fer999 Redeem code for 2x XPBluxxy Redeem code for 2x XP JCWK Redeem code for 2x XP Magicbus Redeem code for 2x XP Starcodeheo Redeem code for 2x XP SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 Redeem code for 2x XP Sub2OfficialNoobie Redeem code for 2x XP THEGREATACE Redeem code for 2x XP SUB2NOOBMASTER123 Redeem code for 2x XP Sub2Daigrock Redeem code for 2x XP Axiore Redeem code for 2x XP TantaiGaming Redeem code for 2x XP STRAWHATMAINE Redeem code for 2x XP

Expired Blox Fruits 2x XP codes

Unfortunately, over time and the past few updates, several old Blox Fruits 2x XP codes have gone inactive. Not to worry, as you can expect new booster codes to be released in future special events and patch updates.

youtuber_shipbattle - Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost

- Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost STAFFBATTLE - Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost

- Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost ADMIN_STRENGTH - Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost

- Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost DRAGONABUSE - Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP

- Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP CINCODEMAYO_BOOST - Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost

- Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost CODE_SERVICIO - Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost

- Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost 15B_BESTBROTHERS - Redeem code for a 60 minute 2x XP Boost

- Redeem code for a 60 minute 2x XP Boost DEVSCOOKING - Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP

- Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP TY_FOR_WATCHING - Redeem code for a 2x XP for 20 Minutes

- Redeem code for a 2x XP for 20 Minutes GAMER_ROBOT_1M - Redeem code for a 2x XP for 1.5 hours

- Redeem code for a 2x XP for 1.5 hours ADMINGIVEAWAY - Redeem code 2x XP for 20 minutes

- Redeem code 2x XP for 20 minutes GAMERROBOT_YT - Redeem code 2x XP for 20 minutes

- Redeem code 2x XP for 20 minutes EXP_5B - Redeem code for 2x XP

- Redeem code for 2x XP 3BVISITS - Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2X XP

- Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2X XP UPD16 - Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP

- Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP 2BILLION - Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP

- Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP UPD15 - Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP

- Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP UPD14 - Redeem code for 2x XP

- Redeem code for 2x XP ShutDownFix2 - Redeem code for 2x XP

- Redeem code for 2x XP 1BILLION - Redeem code for 2x XP

- Redeem code for 2x XP XMASEXP - Redeem code for 2x XP

- Redeem code for 2x XP UPDATE11 - Redeem code for 2x XP

- Redeem code for 2x XP CONTROL - Redeem code for 2x XP

How to redeem Blox Fruits 2x XP codes

Follow the simple instructions listed below to activate all Blox Fruits 2x XP codes within a matter of minutes:

Start the game and connect to the server.

Now, select the blue Twitter icon on the left-hand side of the game screen.

You can copy the desired 2x XP code from our list and paste it in the “Enter code here” text box inside the “Rewards Codes” interface.

Press the "Redeem" button to acquire 2x XP boosters instantly.

Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive; hence, avoid making spelling mistakes or typos when manually entering them in the code box. Copy and paste them for a hassle-free process.

What are Roblox Blox Fruits 2x XP codes about

All Blox Fruits 2x XP codes provide you with boosters for a small time limit. You can participate in Sea Events and engage in other quests with the free boosters. Newbies can benefit greatly from these codes as the faster they level up, the more locations they can unlock on the map. Veterans, on the other hand, can further increase their power spike with the booster codes.

Other important codes of Blox Fruits KITT_RESET Redeem code for a Stat Rest fudd10_v2 Redeem code for $2 Beli SUB2UNCLEKIZARU Redeem code to reset your stats BIGNEWS Redeem code for an In-Game Title

FAQs on Blox Fruits Codes

Can you get Blox Fruits from the codes?

As of now, none of the codes offer Blox Fruits. You can visit the Blox Fruit Trader in-game to see the available stock and price list of the Devil Fruits.

What to expect in Winter Update Part 2?

A huge Dragon Fruit rework is confirmed, and you can expect a new Fighting Style to make its debut as well.

What Blox Fruits codes give you free Beli?

FUDD10 and fudd10_v2 are the only two money codes that will reward you Beli, once redeemed

What are the latest Blox Fruits?

T-Rex and Kitsune Fruits are the brand new Devil Fruits released over the past two major updates.