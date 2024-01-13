Those looking for the latest Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes have come to the right place. This article provides the newest working codes that, when redeemed, can grant you Gold (in-game currency) and Weapon Skins.

In Murder Mystery 2, Gold can be used to unlock new skins for the knife, the gun, and various other things to help you on your virtual journey. These weapon skins don't provide much of a buff, but they do make you look suave on the battlefield.

Even though players can earn Gold through winning rounds and opening bundles, these codes give additional Gold and other rewards, and it’s always good to have a few in the bank.

Bookmark this page (Ctrl+D) to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

List of Active Murder Mystery 2 Codes in January 2024

Unfortunately, there are no active codes for Murder Mystery 2 as of January 16, 2024. If the developers reveal a newer code during a major game event or with the release of a patch, this article will be updated.

Also Check:- Roblox Murder Mystery 2 Official links & Gamepasses

List of Expired Murder Mystery 2 Codes

There are a few old codes that granted Spins, Swords, and other rewards in Murder Mystery 2, but they've gone inactive. If you try to redeem them now, it will only result in an error message popping up.

COMB4T2 This code could've granted you the Combat 2 Knife. PR1SM This code could've granted you the Prism Knife. AL3X This code could've granted you the Alex Knife. D3NIS This code could've granted you the Denis Knife. SK3TCH This code could've granted you the Sketchy Knife. SUB0 This code could've granted you the Sub Knife. INF3CT3D This code could've granted you the Infected Knife. G003Y This code could've granted you the Goo Knife. R3PT1L3 This code could've granted you the Reptile Knife. SK00L This code could've granted you the Skool Knife. PATR1CK This code could've granted you the Patrick Knife. 2015 This code could've granted you the 2015 Knife. G1FT3D This code could've granted you the Gifted Knife. TH3N3XTL3V3L This code could've granted you the TNL Knife. N30N This code could've granted you the Neon Knife. HW2017 This code could've granted you the Pumpkin Pet. NatureUpdate This code could've granted you 500 Gold. C0RL This code could've granted you the Corl Knife.

How to Redeem Murder Mystery 2 Codes

Here's how you can redeem the codes in Murder Mystery 2 with ease (Image via Roblox)

To redeem the Murder Mystery 2 codes mentioned above, follow these steps:

Open up Murder Mystery 2 and ensure you're connected to the server.

Click on the Inventory Button when in the game lobby.

Now, in the EnterCode text box, copy and paste one of the working codes.

Press the Redeem Button to redeem the code and claim your free reward.

Roblox codes are famously case-sensitive, so avoid errors when trying to redeem these codes. If players face prompts like "Invalid Code" or similar issues, typos and spelling mistakes are usually the culprits of codes that show errors when typed in. Therefore, players must copy and paste the active codes from the list directly into the game and complete the redemption process with ease.

FAQs on Murder Mystery 2 Codes

What is Murder Mystery 2 all about?

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is a suspenseful game where players are assigned one of three roles: Innocent, Sheriff, or Murderer. If spawned as the Sheriff, you must work alongside the Innocents to uncover the Murderer's identity and shoot them with a gun. However, if you spawn as the Murderer, you must take out the Sheriff and Innocents with the knife to win the game.

This is a deadly game of cat and mouse where your only way out is survival and deception.

What are Murder Mystery 2 Codes all about?

Codes in Murder Mystery 2 can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Gold, weapon skins, pets, and other valuable items.

Are there any active codes for Murder Mystery 2?

Currently, there aren't any active codes for Roblox Murder Mystery 2. However, players can bookmark this article by pressing Ctrl+D; we'll update it whenever a newer code is released.

Bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to receive a notification whenever we release content covering the latest news, updates, events, and other developments in the Roblox Metaverse.