Roblox Murder Mystery 2: Official links & Gamepasses

In Roblox Murder Mystery 2, players must explore a virtual world while trying to figure out who is trying to kill them. One player assumes the role of a killer, another plays a sheriff, and the others remain naive spectators. The murderer's goal is to kill everyone while the sheriff tries to stop them. To survive, the innocent players must cooperate and figure out who the murderer is.

Official game-related links to social media platforms, including X (Twitter) and Trello, are essential to improving the Murder Mystery 2 experience. Trello offers information on new features, issue corrections, and title development. On the other hand, X facilitates communication between players and developers.

All official links in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

For convenience, players can find all the official Roblox Murder Mystery 2 links below:

1) Roblox Murder Mystery 2 Discord link - Players can connect with the Murder Mystery 2 community here. They must verify themselves to be able to message or chat with others.

2) Murder Mystery 2 experience link - This link leads to the title's home page. Apart from playing the game, players can also get performance stats and other miscellaneous information here.

3) Murder Mystery 2 group link - Roblox groups are an alternate community on the platform who do not have Discord.

4) Murder Mystery 2 Trello link - Sadly, the game has no Trello account.

5) Murder Mystery 2 X link - A lot of announcements are made on X. Free codes are also released here.

6) Murder Mystery 2 YouTube link - Players can watch short tutorials here to get a headstart in the game.

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 Gamepasses

Generic Gamepasses

Elite: The Elite Gamepass, crafted by the skilled @Nikilis, is priced at 499 Robux. It was last updated on May 27, 2019. Players who acquire this pass unlock experience points that flow in 1.5 times faster, the distinguished Elite name tag, an exclusive Elite knife, a coin bag limit extended to 50, a stylish Elite Radio skin, an enchanting Elite Effect, and a cute Elite pet.

Radio: Also a creation of @Nikilis, the Radio Gamepass, priced at 475 Robux, received its last update on October 4, 2018. This Gamepass introduces an audible dimension to the Murder Mystery 2 experience. Players can broadcast music for their friends or even unsuspecting strangers. However, copyrighted music is strictly prohibited on Roblox.

Weapon Gamepass

EVO: Gingerscythe: A magnum opus from @Nikilis, the EVO: Gingerscythe Gamepass, priced at a premium of 1,699 Robux and last updated on December 21, 2023, introduces a special and time-limited knife into the Murder Mystery 2 arsenal.

This unique blade evolves over time, progressing from Rare to Legendary and Godly before ultimately reaching the coveted Ancient status. Users must accumulate XP by equipping the knife to unlock each variation.