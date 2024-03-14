Best Roblox Horror Games: March 2024

Narrowing down the best Roblox horror games is a strenuous task. However, our list features titles ranging from chilling horror gameplay to high-tempo survival-based ones. Whether you're looking for spine-tingling adventures or adrenaline-inducing experiences, we've got it all covered. The games mentioned on the list have significant horror elements and vital features that have received widespread acclaim from the genre's fans.

This article covers the five best horror games to play in Roblox as of March 2024, along with their significant features.

5 best Roblox horror games to play in March 2024

1) The Mimic

The Mimic is one the best Roblox horror games of all time. Consisting of two books, Control and Jealousy, all the playable chapters are based on famous Japanese supernatural myths and legends. The former has four chapters, while the latter has three.

You must explore the mysteries of every chapter and solve puzzles while being pursued by scary spirits and demons, who often announce themselves via jump scares. All the chapters unfold in an unusual setting, each designed with unique mechanisms and interactions.

Significant features:

Storyline-based chapters with different objectives.

Difficulties can be changed.

Get inducted into the official HOF via your performances.

2) Short Creepy Stories

Short Creepy Stories offers a variety of horror stories that can be completed to earn Points. Each story in Short Creepy Stories contributes to its status as one of the best Roblox horror games. From exploring abandoned hospitals to entering challenges, the gameplay has it all.

The latest story, Feed Me Please, puts you in the role of a serial killer who must feed the monster in his dingy apartment with fresh kills. The story progresses as you kill more people, feed the monster, and start getting haunted by the dead.

Significant features:

When bored, you can switch to another story.

Supports multiplayer.

13+ gameplay with a chunk of gore and paranormal content.

3) Interliminality

Overview of Interliminality (Image via Roblox)

Interliminality is a spine-chilling horror game in Roblox where players explore abandoned places while being stalked by something sinister. The transition from slow to heart-pounding encounters creates an eerie feeling that is similar to actually exploring a haunted abandoned building.

The gameplay maintains a sense of suspense and gives you the feeling that anything can happen. With eerie sound effects and detailed tasks, Interliminality is undoubtedly among the best Roblox horror games. Currently, it features two episodes - Episode One: The Introduction and Episode Two: The Depths.

Significant features:

Paranormal gameplay with a storyline.

You can use flashlights to roam in dark or dim areas.

Multiplayer is supported, and you can group up with other players.

4) Nightlight

Overview of Nightlight (Image via Roblox)

Nightlight in Roblox is an ultimate survival/horror experience, where you must collect notes that spell out "Selfish" in a dark spooky hotel. You must look for notes, find coins, revive fallen allies, and find matches to keep your light source from going out. Beta, the harmless NPC, will go rogue and instantly eliminate your avatar if the light dims.

An entity will chase you around, forcing you to hide inside an empty wardrobe or flee the scene. The survival theme mixed with a typical survival horror vibe makes Nighlight one of the best Roblox horror games to try this month.

Significant features:

Dark environment with gameplay that heavily relies on maintaining your light source.

Must collect seven notes for a total of three times to win.

Unlock Trophies after a certain number of wins.

5) Poppy Playtime: Forever

Inspired by the original Poppy Playtime, the metaverse version also captures all the horror content. You must solve puzzles and escape the madhouse of a map while evading the Monster. Use Grabpacks to complete puzzles and eventually end the game to unlock the Creation Suite.

In Creation Suite, you can develop levels to compete with other players on your customized maps. Furthermore, exclusive Poppy Playtime-themed UGCs are also up for grabs and can be purchased with Robux. Poppy Playtime: Forever may be underrated, but it is one of the most thrilling horror games in Roblox.

Significant features:

Polished gameplay.

Objective-based storyline.

Seasonal passes.

FAQs on the best Roblox horror games

What are the best Roblox horror games to play in March 2024?

The Mimic, Short Creepy Stories, Interliminality, Nightlight, and Poppy Playtime: Forever are the five best Roblox horror games as of this month.

Are there any content warnings or trigger warnings for these games?

Yes, all the games except Poppy Playtime: Forever have flashing lights, sudden loud noises, and untimely jumpscares.

What genres of horror games are included in the list?

The list covers genres such as survival horror, psychological horror, and adventure horror.

